New ‘Walking Dead’ Season 4 key art can’t be fenced in

Nearly six weeks away from the Season 4 premiere, AMC has revealed a piece of “Walking Dead” key art that reveals very little.

Actually, the “Walking Dead” key art, which features Andrew Lincoln’s Rick framed by the ruptured fence of The Prison, is meant to suggest that the safe haven of The Prison may not be so safe this season.

Was it really so safe last season or when we left things? Probably not.

In any case, “The Walking Dead” returns on Sunday, October 13 at 9 p.m. on ABC. In addition to the returning characters played by Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Steven Yeun, Lauren Cohan, Chandler Riggs, Scott Wilson, Melissa McBride, David Morrissey, Emily Kinney, DanaiGurira, Chad Coleman and Sonequa Martin-Green, Season 3 will introduce Lawrence Gilliard Jr. as Bob Stookey.

Check out the key art below: