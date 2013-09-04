New ‘Walking Dead’ Season 4 key art can’t be fenced in

#AMC #The Walking Dead
09.04.13 5 years ago 3 Comments
Nearly six weeks away from the Season 4 premiere, AMC has revealed a piece of “Walking Dead” key art that reveals very little.
Actually, the “Walking Dead” key art, which features Andrew Lincoln’s Rick framed by the ruptured fence of The Prison, is meant to suggest that the safe haven of The Prison may not be so safe this season. 
Was it really so safe last season or when we left things? Probably not.
In any case, “The Walking Dead” returns on Sunday, October 13 at 9 p.m. on ABC. In addition to the returning characters played by Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Steven Yeun, Lauren Cohan, Chandler Riggs, Scott Wilson, Melissa McBride, David Morrissey, Emily Kinney, DanaiGurira, Chad Coleman and Sonequa Martin-Green, Season 3 will introduce Lawrence Gilliard Jr. as Bob Stookey.
Check out the key art below:

Around The Web

TOPICS#AMC#The Walking Dead
TAGSAMCThe Walking Dead

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP