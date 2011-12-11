‘The Artist’ wins Best Pic from NY online critics, ‘Bridesmaids’ clearly a favorite

The New York Film Critics Online have announced their list of awards winners today as well, and the big winner? Yeah, “The Artist.” But more unique were some scattered honors for “Bridesmaids” (clearly a favorite among the bunch, taking Best Supporting Actress and Best Ensemble) and “Take Shelter” (which brought Michael Shannon a much-deserved Best Actor prize).

It was nice to see some singular thinking in the debut director field, where Joe Cornish won for “Attack the Block.” Even if I didn’t like the film (which I didn’t, really), it’s an outside-the-box pick and that’s commendable this time of year.

Check out the full list of winners below with my real-time commentary scattered throughout. With the Boston critics, the NYFCO and the AFI top 10 list out of the way, we have one more group to finish out the day: the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

Breakthrough Performer: Jessica Chastain, “The Tree of Life,” “The Help,” “The Debt,” “Take Shelter,” “Texas Killing Fields,” “Coriolanus”

Thoughts: Well, there you have your classic “let’s award every single performance he/she gave this year.” Though I have to say, this is Chastain’s coming out year, and a hell of a coming out year, at that. So she deserves the recognition for the body of work, I think. Congrats to her.

Best Supporting Actress: Melissa McCarthy, “Bridesmaids”

Thoughts: You have to be kidding me. See my thoughts in the Boston critics thread. Kinda silly, guys. Carey Mulligan was apparently a close runner-up.

Best Supporting Actor: Albert Brooks, “Drive”

Thoughts: That’s two today and three so far. Very nice, sir. Very nice. Though it would have been kinda epic if he had won the LA prize, which was being decided at the same time (it went to Christopher Plummer).

Best Screenplay: “The Descendants”

Thoughts: Not much to add here. We know it’s a go for an Oscar nomination (and potential win). I still find it to be one of Payne’s lesser works and that narration should kill any serious consideration of screenplay awards, but, alas, I don’t run the season.

Best Cinematography: “The Tree of Life”

Thoughts: Make that three-for-three today. Totally deserved. What else can I say?

Best Use of Music: “The Artist”

Thoughts: Second award of the day (though it tied with “Drive” with the Boston critics). Meh.

Debut Director: Joe Cornish, “Attack the Block”

Thoughts: I liked “Attack the Block” enough. It’s fun. It has an awesome score. I’m not so sure I’d pitch it for something like this above Sean Durkin but at least it’s a fresh pick. And it probably should have been a predictable one given how over the moon the online contingent has been for the movie.

Best Director: Michel Hazanavicis, “The Artist”

Thoughts: What can I write here that I haven’t made clear elsewhere? Though while the NYFCO was busy making ballsy, outside-the-box picks like Joe Cornish, it would have been nice to see them mix it up here, too.

Best Actress: Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”

Thoughts: A great performance, no question about it. And one of tons of great leading lady portrayals in questionable films this year. Tough to argue with someone who wants to chalk her up for a win, though.

Best Actor: Michael Shannon, “Take Shelter”

Thoughts: YES! It took three rounds to get there (with Michael Fassbender and Gary Oldman close to taking it), but they picked the best contender of the lot (in my humble opinion). A huge congratulations to him. Is this the first award he’s actually won this season?

Best Ensemble: “Bridesmaids”

Thoughts: I can actually get behind this a lot more than a singled-out acting award. So no strong argument from me here, even if “Margaret” deserves every ensemble award ever conceived by God.

Best Picture: “The Artist”

Thoughts: Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz…

Best Foreign Language Film: “A Separation”

Thoughts: Well done. The easy call in the category this year if you ask me. Let’s hope it at least gets an Oscar nomination, since word is it may need the executive committee to get through.

Best Documentary: “Cave of Forgotten Dreams”

Thoughts: See them in the Boston thread. I have little else to say here.

Best Animated Film: “The Adventures of Tintin”

Thoughts: Awesome. Though I still find myself wrestling with whether I consider it animation or not. Still, any love for the film is fine by me.

