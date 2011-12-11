‘The Artist’ wins Best Pic from NY online critics, ‘Bridesmaids’ clearly a favorite

The New York Film Critics Online have announced their list of awards winners today as well, and the big winner? Yeah, “The Artist.” But more unique were some scattered honors for “Bridesmaids” (clearly a favorite among the bunch, taking Best Supporting Actress and Best Ensemble) and “Take Shelter” (which brought Michael Shannon a much-deserved Best Actor prize).
It was nice to see some singular thinking in the debut director field, where Joe Cornish won for “Attack the Block.” Even if I didn’t like the film (which I didn’t, really), it’s an outside-the-box pick and that’s commendable this time of year.
Check out the full list of winners below with my real-time commentary scattered throughout. With the Boston critics, the NYFCO and the AFI top 10 list out of the way, we have one more group to finish out the day: the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.
Breakthrough Performer: Jessica Chastain, “The Tree of Life,” “The Help,” “The Debt,” “Take Shelter,” “Texas Killing Fields,” “Coriolanus”
Thoughts: Well, there you have your classic “let’s award every single performance he/she gave this year.” Though I have to say, this is Chastain’s coming out year, and a hell of a coming out year, at that. So she deserves the recognition for the body of work, I think. Congrats to her.
Best Supporting Actress: Melissa McCarthy, “Bridesmaids”
Thoughts: You have to be kidding me. See my thoughts in the Boston critics thread. Kinda silly, guys. Carey Mulligan was apparently a close runner-up.
Best Supporting Actor: Albert Brooks, “Drive”
Thoughts: That’s two today and three so far. Very nice, sir. Very nice. Though it would have been kinda epic if he had won the LA prize, which was being decided at the same time (it went to Christopher Plummer).
Best Screenplay: “The Descendants”
Thoughts: Not much to add here. We know it’s a go for an Oscar nomination (and potential win). I still find it to be one of Payne’s lesser works and that narration should kill any serious consideration of screenplay awards, but, alas, I don’t run the season.
Best Cinematography: “The Tree of Life”
Thoughts: Make that three-for-three today. Totally deserved. What else can I say?
Best Use of Music: “The Artist”
Thoughts: Second award of the day (though it tied with “Drive” with the Boston critics). Meh.
Debut Director: Joe Cornish, “Attack the Block”
Thoughts: I liked “Attack the Block” enough. It’s fun. It has an awesome score. I’m not so sure I’d pitch it for something like this above Sean Durkin but at least it’s a fresh pick. And it probably should have been a predictable one given how over the moon the online contingent has been for the movie.
Best Director: Michel Hazanavicis, “The Artist”
Thoughts: What can I write here that I haven’t made clear elsewhere? Though while the NYFCO was busy making ballsy, outside-the-box picks like Joe Cornish, it would have been nice to see them mix it up here, too.
Best Actress: Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”
Thoughts: A great performance, no question about it. And one of tons of great leading lady portrayals in questionable films this year. Tough to argue with someone who wants to chalk her up for a win, though.
Best Actor: Michael Shannon, “Take Shelter”
Thoughts: YES! It took three rounds to get there (with Michael Fassbender and Gary Oldman close to taking it), but they picked the best contender of the lot (in my humble opinion). A huge congratulations to him. Is this the first award he’s actually won this season?
Best Ensemble: “Bridesmaids”
Thoughts: I can actually get behind this a lot more than a singled-out acting award. So no strong argument from me here, even if “Margaret” deserves every ensemble award ever conceived by God.
Best Picture: “The Artist”
Thoughts: Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz…
Best Foreign Language Film: “A Separation”
Thoughts: Well done. The easy call in the category this year if you ask me. Let’s hope it at least gets an Oscar nomination, since word is it may need the executive committee to get through.
Best Documentary: “Cave of Forgotten Dreams”
Thoughts: See them in the Boston thread. I have little else to say here.
Best Animated Film: “The Adventures of Tintin”
Thoughts: Awesome. Though I still find myself wrestling with whether I consider it animation or not. Still, any love for the film is fine by me.
McCarthy’s streak is attributed to the critics groups wanting to distance themselves from the critical snobbery of last year’s The Social Network. McCarthy will win a few critics groups, earn a Golden Globe nomination (a sure-bet) and maybe even win THAT, but when it comes to the Oscars, she’ll fall aside just like Sally Hawkins. The only diff is that Hawkins won at LAFCA….Chastain and McTeer won over there, not McCarthy…and remember, these are online critics (fanboys)
Why the hate on McCarthy’s performance getting some love. We complain all the time, how comedy isn’t rewarded at awards time and here’s a performance worthy of some attention. The film was a huge hit (both financially and critically). It shouldn’t be that shocking to see people responding to a performance that was beloved by many filmgoers.
It’s silly. I appreciate if they want to go their own way but there are so many (I’d say objectively) better choices.
I’m not hating, though. Really. I liked her in the film.
It’s not a matter of comedy not getting enough attention. It’s a matter of McCarthy’s performance not being worthy of BEST OF THE YEAR honors. Seriously, the best supporting female performance of the year? Come on. If it’s comedy you want, lay a flag down for Amy Ryan in “Win Win.”
Who is to say she isn’t worthy of that award, while I agree there are certainly better choices. I don’t have a problem at all with her getting a potential nomination. But my choice has and always will be Carey Mulligan in “Shame” for Best Supporting Actress. I do agree that “Win Win” is wonderful and Amy Ryan would be great for a Supporting Actress nomination, but that’s definitely not going to happen.
“Who is to say she isn’t worthy of that award.”
I am saying that. And it’s my opinion, of course. But I think most people would agree — or at least understand my sentiment — that it is kind of unwarranted for a body of critics like this to award McCarthy’s “Bridesmaids” work above every other supporting female performance of the entire year.
And, honestly, this feels like a phony, manufactured choice to me — the McCarthy bandwagon has been gaining some steam lately, and I’d venture to say that the NYFCO chose her mostly so that they could be a part of that cool, hip movement, rather than out of sincere respect for the performance.
Oh please this is just one award, you act as if she’s going to win the Oscar. I like her and I’m glad she’s receiving recognitions, sure there could be better choices but it’s all subjective anyway. Start complaining when she starts to sweep awards but after just one? Oh please
She actually won two critics awards today, probably within the span of an hour. Kind of worth discussing, I’d say.
While I agree there are several other very worthy supporting performances this year, including my personal favorite, Octavia Spencer in The Help, I actually think Melissa is deserving of the role. And not because they want to diversify, but because her performance was really believable. I mean, she shitted on a sink and made it credible…that says a lot.
I think in a field of 5 there is room for McCarthy’s brilliant performance.
Hey Alec, you’re right. And brilliant, in this case, also means gut-bustingly funny!
Really? Narration should kill any serious consideration of screenplay awards? That is one of the most ridiculous things I’ve heard all year. I guess “Sunset Boulevard” really isn’t one of the greatest screenplays of all time, then. I suppose virtually every Woody Allen script ever written doesn’t merit great praise. And your darling (as well as mine), “The Assassination of Jesse James”…? Lame.
Please tell me I’m misreading you.
you were, he meant THAT narration, as in the narration of that particular film, not of films in general.
Ah, thank you. My eyes must be playing tricks on me.
Anyway, I disagree about the narration in regards to “The Descendants.” Besides, it’s only used majorly within the first 10 minutes or so.
Yes, I meant that narration, which is, IMO, REALLY bad. However long it lasted.
“Besides, it’s only used majorly within the first 10 minutes or so.”
But that’s precisely one of my biggest problems with the narration — use it consistently or don’t use it at all.
While I liked ‘Martha’ better, any award given to Attack the Block is a good award. :)
Shannon? Really?
Maybe it’s just my personal beef with the film. I loathed how it was structured, his character’s actions and the ending just felt like a right-wing ripoff.
I hate saying that, but it’s genuinely how I felt.
:(
“A right-wing ripoff?” I loved the film, and I never pictured it that way. How do you think it was?
Yeah, I don’t know if this was the same commenter, but someone else was trying to make that right-wing thing fly. It never got off the ground, of course.
SPOILERS.
It’s the same way a lot of people felt about ‘The Mist’ a couple of years ago with its conclusion, and either way? Thought that was the bravest ending to a film I’d ever seen. Or one of them. Literally just sank my stomach down to my knees.
With Shelter, I felt the only real way of ending that film was in that actual shelter, him terrified of opening that door and trusting something else, or someone else (Chastain, in this case.)
Because if the film had ended where he’d been wrong, there would have been this massive anti-climax where you felt ‘Why the need to tell this story then?’
The way it did end, it felt like it was a premonition from God, he was The Chosen One, Noah imagery, etc, very biblical, even at the expense of everyone around him. (also analogically? America and War, doing the right thing, etc.)
I’m not saying if it’s right or wrong, criticism can’t really be labeled in menial terms like that. I just know that that’s how it made me feel, and I don’t like going around looking for that kind of metaphor every time I watch a film; the America analogy only came twice for me this year, once for this, the other for ‘Margaret’.
I am definitely in the minority on this however, so it may be the way I perceived it. I’m not sure. Sometimes it just happens as such.
SPOILERS SPOILERS
I respect your take on the film’s ending, but I think Nichols wanted to end it on a more hopeful note than people who view it as suggesting a realization of the right-winger’s fear-mongering terrorism rhetoric seem to think.
By hopeful, I mean the restoration of a family’s bond, as Curtis, his wife and child are finally on the same wavelength at the end of the film–the wife and child see exactly the same thing (storm) Curtis sees. I think that–the family’s back together both physically and emotionally–is the whole point.
Throughout the film, the thing that scares Curtis the most is the possibility that he might lose his family (and friends) because of his paranoia, because his wife and best friend don’t understand what he’s going through.
Plus, the story’s set against the financial meltdown era (and there’s a shot of a calendar indicating the year 2010, if I remember correctly?), so I assume Curtis’ anxiety is more relevant to that of the American public experiencing the CURRENT tough times THAN their fear of terrorism prevalent years ago, that is, until the meltdown started hitting the middle class, let alone the entire country, hard. Also note that Curtis is portrayed as middle class–Nichols shows what he does for a living, the financial constraints his family’s under, AND even his job loss. I think all these narrative clues imply that his angst resonates more with the financially suffering average American middle class than right-wingers. In the midst of paranoia, uncertainty and insecurity, it seems the only shelter Curtis can find is his family, the only source of stability for him at the moment. And the ending suggests that he finally gets his shelter back. So yeah, I rather consider it a hopeful message Nichols wants to convey.
That’s a LOVELY way of looking at it. I like that much more :)
Mixed feelings about Cornish getting best new director. I think he’s a very exciting new talent; directors who have a very distinct creative vision and also happen to be very mainstream-friendly don’t come around often. The film wasn’t perfect and is overrated but I thought most of its problems came from the screenplay. That said there were far better debuts this year, namely Justin Kurzel for Snowtown. Of course no one outside of Australia saw it but there are still a few better picks: Durkin as you said and at the risk of sounding like a hipster I’ll even say Evan Glodell.
Finally, a Michael Shannon win. Has everyone who’s been voting for Pitt and Clooney seen Take Shelter? I like both their performances, but it boggles my mind how they can come out on top over Shannon and Fassbender. And is no one going to single out Woody Harrelson?
I thought ATTACK THE BLOCK one of the best films of the year.
I thought ATTACK THE BLOCK one of the best films of the year. Exciting, funny, satirical and wise, it works on so many levels and appears effortlessly accomplished. Cornish get’s my vote as best, hands down, debut or not.