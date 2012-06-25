‘Newsroom’ premiere numbers are open to interpretation

“The Newsroom,” HBO’s drama about how people report and interpret the news, debuted on Sunday (June 25) with an audience that’s very much open to interpretation.
In its first airing, the Aaron Sorkin created drama drew 2.1 million viewers. That’s below the 2.2 million viewers who watched the first airing of “Game of Thrones” when it premiered in 2010, but above the premiere numbers for “True Blood” (1.4 million viewers in 2008) and “Luck” or “Treme” (1.1 million each). The numbers were far below the 4.8 million viewers who watched the premiere of “Boardwalk Empire” in 2010.
Every single one of those shows — plus all of HBO’s recent comedies which premiered to lower viewership — were renewed for second seasons by HBO, so it’s hard to imagine HBO not renewing “Newsroom.”
Including its second Sunday airing, “Newroom” drew 2.7 million viewers in its first night.
Naysayers, though, will point out that “Newsroom,” which drew decidedly mixed reviews, squandered more than half of its lead-in from “True Blood,” which drew 4.7 million viewers in its 9 p.m. airing.
If you’re going to do this comparison, please tell me how much of its lead-in did True Blood squander when it debuted (with 66% of viewers that Newsroom had)?
BaywatchBoy – “True Blood” airs and aired at 9 p.m. and didn’t have a drama series lead-in. So it squandered none of its lead-in. “True Blood” was considered a pretty big disappointment when it premiered. It build in its first season, but didn’t really become a hit until Season 2.
-Daniel
This is not related to this post, but I had to ask somewhere. Sorry about that.
Dan, do you know when ABC, CBS and The CW will release fall premiere dates? Last year, I think The CW released on June 21, ABC on June 28, and CBS on June 30. Do you think it will happen this week?
Balaji – Total mystery. CBS will almost certainly go last, because CBS always goes last because CBS doesn’t care. I wonder if The CW will hold off for a while because their premieres won’t go until October for the most part, so they may want to get a sense of when everything is launching so they can hold for max efficiency?
But yeah, it could be any second! Or not for another week or two? And I feel like last year’s premiere announcements were earlier than usual? But I could be wrong…
-Daniel
Thanks for the response. I’m hoping the announcements will come in this week or next.
You mean the audiences between True Blood and The Newsroom aren’t that compatible? Shocking.
Let’s see if HBO announces the renewal today.