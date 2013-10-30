Nick Kroll set to host Gotham Independent Film Awards

Nick Kroll, the comedian and “Kroll Show” star, will host IFP’s Gotham Independent Film Awards on Monday, Dec. 2 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

Among the films up for the top award are “Ain’t Them Bodies Saints,” “Before Midnight,” “Inside Llewyn Davis” “12 Years a Slave” and “Upstream Color.” See the full list of nominees here.

“We are so thrilled that Nick Kroll will be hosting the Gotham Awards this year,” said IFP’s Joana Vicente in a press release. “Coming off an exciting year with a new Comedy Central series, and winning the Just for Laugh”s Breakout Comedy Star of the Year award, his humor and talent are sure to make the Gotham”s one of the most entertaining awards shows of the season.”

Kroll can also be seen on FXX”s “The League,” and he recently took part in the Comedy Central Roast of James Franco.

“I cannot wait to host the Gotham Awards as I’ve always wanted to meet Batman in person,” added Kroll. “This is just one example of the soon-to-be classic jokes I will bring to this celebrated event. Seriously, it’s an honor to be asked by IFP.