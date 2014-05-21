Nick Minaj’s unveils touching new single, ‘Pills N Potions’: Listen

Nicki Minaj shows a gentler side on “Pills N Potions,” the first single from “The Pink Print,” her upcoming album.

Against a gentle, but persistent beat, Minaj opens the song by singing in a vulnerable voice that she still loves someone and no amount of pills and potions can make her forget. She then goes into a rap that continues to show her softer side, as she declares “I still don”t wish death on them/I just reflect on them.” Phew!

Produced by Dr. Luke, “Pills N Potions” is reminiscent of Macklemore & Ryan Lewis”s “Same Love” musically in terms of its tempo and Martika's 1988 hit, “Toy Soldiers” with its big drum beat.

“I get high off your memory/In time, you”ll be mine,” she sings in the ascending bridge.

Those who like their Minaj with a dose of nasty may be turned off by this side of Minaj, but it”s one of her most accessible and best songs yet. For once, she shocks us in a way that reflects on the music instead of pulls focus to something else. It's also her poppiest track since “Starships.”

What do you think of the hypnotic track?