A

Nick Minaj’s unveils touching new single, ‘Pills N Potions’: Listen

#Nicki Minaj
05.21.14 4 years ago

Nicki Minaj shows a gentler side on “Pills N Potions,” the first single from “The Pink Print,” her upcoming album.

Against a gentle, but persistent beat,  Minaj opens the song by singing in a vulnerable voice that she still loves someone and no amount of pills and potions can make her forget. She then goes into a rap that continues to show her softer side, as she declares “I still don”t wish death on them/I just reflect on them.” Phew!

Produced by Dr. Luke, “Pills N Potions” is reminiscent of Macklemore & Ryan Lewis”s “Same Love” musically in terms of its tempo and Martika's 1988 hit, “Toy Soldiers” with its big drum beat. 

“I get high off your memory/In time, you”ll be mine,” she sings in the ascending bridge.

Those who like their Minaj with a dose of nasty may be turned off by this side of Minaj, but it”s one of her most accessible and best songs yet. For once, she shocks us in a way that reflects on the music instead of pulls focus to something else. It's also her poppiest track since “Starships.”

What do you think of the hypnotic track?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nicki Minaj
TAGSDr. LukeMacklemore and Ryan LewisNicki MinajPills N Potionssame love

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP