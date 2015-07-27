Nicki Minaj co-stars in Meek Mill’s new music video, ‘All Eyes On You’

Meek Mill choose the right time to release his video for “All Eyes On You,” from his new album, Dreams Worth More Than Money: namely, right as he”s at the center of a very public beef with Drake.

The video seems him cavorting with with his girlfriend Nicki Minaj. Minaj, of course, is a Young Money label mate of Drake”s, and collaborated with him on record as well. She has remained mum while Meek Mill has criticized Drake for allegedly not writing his own verse from “R.I.C.O.” from Meek”s album…

Read the full story at Radio.com.

