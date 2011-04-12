Nicki Minaj formally joins Britney Spears’ ‘Femme’ tour

After the word last week that Nicki Minaj was in “talks” with Britney Spears’ camp about joining her Femme Fatale Tour, it’s confirmed this week that the MC has been formally added to the stint.

Minaj is slated as “special guest” on the summer trek, with Jessie and the Toy Boys and Nervo on the marquee as openers. That makes it an all-female bill.

This comes after Enrique Iglesias dropped out of the tour the same day the Femme Fatale Tour was announced last month. He was originally on as a co-headliner; industry insiders suspected that his appearance would be considered less of a co-headliner than a supporting slot, which may account for his departure.

The Young Money rapper, meanwhile, pulled a similar stunt last year, when she was added as opener to Rihanna’s Rated R tour. She dropped off the same week. It was estimated she was under-prepared to start performing on a large-scale tour, or perhaps Rihanna’s weak ticket sales were a poor indicator of interest in the tour altogether. There was also the issue that Minaj was aligning herself more with hip-hop than pop — a perspective which will obviously change with this trek. The title “special guest” seems to have been a negotiating point.

As previously reported, the Femme Fatale Tour kicks off June 16 in California and continues through mid-August. All dates and on-sales below.

Here are Britney Spears’ tour dates:

June 16     Sacramento, CA     Power Balance Pavilion     On Sale April 30
June 18     San Jose, CA     HP Pavilion     On Sale April 30
June 20     Los Angeles, CA     Staples Center     On Sale April 30
June 24     Anaheim, CA     Honda Center     On Sale April 30
June 25     Las Vegas, NV     MGM Grand Garden Arena     On Sale April 30
June 28     Portland, OR     Rose Garden Arena     On Sale May 7
June 29     Tacoma, WA     Tacoma Dome     On Sale May 7
July 1     Vancouver, BC     Rogers Arena     On Sale May 7
July 4     Winnipeg, MB     MTS Centre     On Sale May 7
July 6     St. Paul, MN     Xcel Center     On Sale May 7
July 8     Chicago, IL     United Center     On Sale April 30
July 12     Dallas, TX     American Airlines Center     On Sale May 7
July 13     Houston, TX     Toyota Center     On Sale May 7
July 15     New Orleans, LA     New Orleans Arena     On Sale May 14
July 17     Atlanta, GA     Philips Arena     On Sale May 7
July 20     Orlando, FL     Amway Center     On Sale May 7
July 22     Miami, FL     American Airlines Arena     On Sale April 30
July 26     Cleveland, OH     Quicken Loans Arena     On Sale May 7
July 28     Detroit, MI     Palace of Auburn Hills     On Sale April 30
July 30     Philadelphia, PA     Wells Fargo Center     On Sale May 7
July 31     Washington, DC     Verizon Center     On Sale May 7
August 2     Uniondale, NY     Nassau Coliseum     On Sale April 30
August 5     East Rutherford, NJ     Izod Center     On Sale April 30
August 8     Boston, MA     TD Garden     On Sale May 7
August 11     Montreal, QC     Bell Centre     On Sale May 7
August 13     Toronto, ON     Air Canada Centre     On Sale April 30

