While it has been a while since Nicolas Cage has played the lead in a superhero film with Ghost Rider — his return to finally play Superman aside — there seems to be a pair of roles that could lure Cage back to the world of comic books. It just wouldn’t be as a hero.
For Cage, he tells JoBlo that his days of comic book stardom are far behind. While discussing his new film, The Humanity Bureau, and his love of science fiction, the topic of comic book roles comes up. For Cage, there are two in particular that he mentions:
I mean, I think my comic book days are kind of…I’m on to other things, but I always thought I’d make a great Joker and I always thought that I would’ve been a good villain in one of the Marvel [movies] like Doctor Doom. But, Doctor Doom you have to wear that mask, but I thought the story leading up to Doctor Doom could’ve been interesting. At this point, if I was to go back into the format it would probably have to be as a villain.
