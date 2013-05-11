Nicolas Cage to check in to real life thriller ‘Hotel 33’

Oscar winner and “Ghost Rider” star Nicolas Cage is ready to check in to the surreal thriller “Hotel 33.”

The film is based on purported true events. In 1953 Williamsport, PA, 32 people inexplicably disappear on the opening night of the posh Grand Hotel. While Detective Kaminsky (Cage) is on the case, four teens break into the now-abandoned hotel to explore the ruins and party down. Things get seriously complicated for Kaminsky after two of the teens also end up missing.

Newcomer Kellie Madison wrote the script and will direct the film, which is aiming for a September start date.

“Hotel 33,” will be produced by Randall Emmett and George Furla, and executive produced by Envision Entertainment”s Remington Chase, Stepan Martirosyan and Vitaly Grigoriants, and Foresight”s Mark Damon. Foresight will also handle international sales. Open Road Films is distributing the film theatrically in the U.S.



“This is a real-life mystery based on factual events — a frighteningly look at the nature of evil, exploring and revealing timeless truths about the dark side of human nature, fear and the paranormal and will leave audiences shocked and captivated for years to come,” said Kellie Madison in a press release. “It”s going to be fantastic!!!!”

“Up-and-coming talent Kellie Madison has done a wonderful job in giving the script a seriously terrifying tone,” added Foresight”s Mark Damon. “Nicolas Cage is of course one of the great actors of our time and is perfectly suited to the role of the iconic haunted detective.”