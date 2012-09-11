Nicolas Cage to star in vigilante thriller ‘I Am Wrath’

Nicolas Cage is out for justice.

The busy actor has signed on for yet another pulpy thriller, this one titled “I Am Wrath.”

When the police fail to find his wife’s killer, Stanley (Cage) becomes a vigilante bent on getting his revenge and taking down the corrupt cops and local politicians who abuse their power.

“The French Connection” and “The Exorcist” director William Friedkin — who’s experiencing a type of renaissance with “Killer Joe” — is circling the project, according to Deadline. Paul Sloan wrote the screenplay for the the Emmet/Furla production .

Cage also starred alongside John Cusack and Vanessa Hudgens in “The Frozen Ground” for Emmett/Furla. It opens December 1.

Cage seems to be on an action kick of late, having recently starred in “Drive Angry,” “Seeking Justice” and “Ghost Rider: Ghost of Vengeance.” He’ll soon be seen in the kidnapping thriller “Stolen,” and recently signed on to join “The Expendables 3.”