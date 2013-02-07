‘Night at the Museum 3’ and ‘The Maze Runner’ get release dates

Like it or not, the “Night at the Museum” franchise is coming back for another round.

20th Century Fox announced today that they’ve slated the family adventure threequel for release on Dec. 25, 2014, with star Ben Stiller and director Shawn Levy returning. Given that the combined gross of the first two films in the franchise came out to nearly $1 billion worldwide, it’s no surprise Fox gave this one the go-ahead.

In addition to the “Museum” follow-up, the studio announced that they’ll be releasing their adaptation of author James Dashner’s young adult sci-fi novel “The Maze Runner” on Feb. 14, 2014. While no cast has yet been announced, first-time feature director Wes Ball is attached to helm the potential franchise-starter. “Runner” is the first book in a trilogy, so if “Runner” proves successful there’s plenty more where that came from.

