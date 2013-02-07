‘Night at the Museum 3’ and ‘The Maze Runner’ get release dates

Like it or not, the “Night at the Museum” franchise is coming back for another round.
20th Century Fox announced today that they’ve slated the family adventure threequel for release on Dec. 25, 2014, with star Ben Stiller and director Shawn Levy returning. Given that the combined gross of the first two films in the franchise came out to nearly $1 billion worldwide, it’s no surprise Fox gave this one the go-ahead.
In addition to the “Museum” follow-up, the studio announced that they’ll be releasing their adaptation of author James Dashner’s young adult sci-fi novel “The Maze Runner” on Feb. 14, 2014. While no cast has yet been announced, first-time feature director Wes Ball is attached to helm the potential franchise-starter. “Runner” is the first book in a trilogy, so if “Runner” proves successful there’s plenty more where that came from.
Are you looking forward to either “Night at the Museum 3” or “The Maze Runner”? Let us know in the comments.
The Maze Runner is an amazing book. It’s like the male version of The Hunger Games.
Night Of The Museum 3 loved the first 2. Hopefully Robin Williams is in it again. He plays a great Roosevelt.
Hope Attila the Hun will be back!!
That’s good news. We loved the first two. I only wish it could be sooner. It would also be nice if they turned it into a tv series.
Can’t wait for 3. The other two were awesome
I loved the first two films they were amazing. I wish that night at the museum 3 would be the best one yet because they are bringing family fun to the big screen and see the magic again.