‘Night at the Museum’ vet Shawn Levy in talks to direct ‘Minecraft’ movie

Director Shawn Levy may be taking some time off from the “Night at the Museum” franchise to conquer “Minecraft”

Warner Bros. is in talks with the director to develop a film version of the hit videogame which the studio is hoping will turn into a mult-film property like their “Lego Movie” series, according to Deadline.

In the game, players use their own avatars to build, and destroy, cube structures in an open world filled with nocturnal creatures such as zombies, vampires and giant spiders. The game was first release in 2009 for PC, but has since expanded to other platforms, and features multiplayer options.

While little is known about the plot pf the “Minecraft” movie, it will produced by Jill Messick (“Mean Girls”) and Roy Lee, who helped guide “The Lego Movie” to massive success.

In addition to the “Night at the Museum” films, Levy has directed “Real Steel,” “Date Night,” and the smaller dramedy “This Is Where I Leave You,” which is currently in theaters. He also acted as a producer on the new film “Alexander And The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day.”

“Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb” opens December 19.