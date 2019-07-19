HBO

One of the more significant moments in the final season of Game of Thrones was when Arya took out the Night King during the Battle of Winterfell, using a move she had been practicing since season seven. But her preparation went back even further. “The training of [actress Maisie Williams] has been ongoing since the show started,” stunt coordinator Rowley Irlam explained. “They’ve been sowing the seed of that story since the very beginning of season one.” If her leap off “a pile of dead wights” still felt abrupt, that’s not Williams’ fault (it’s consistent with the inconsistency of season eight), because even the actor who played the leader of the White Walkers was impressed with her skills.

Vladimír Furdík recently tweeted a GIF of Arya jumping off a building, during her running away from the Waif days, towards the Night King before he could kill Bran, the future king of Westeros. “A girl learned from her training,” he wrote.

Following the Battle of Winterfell episode, Williams said it was “so unbelievably exciting” that Arya would be the one to kill the Night King, but she also “immediately thought that everybody would hate it; that Arya doesn’t deserve it. The hardest thing is in any series is when you build up a villain that’s so impossible to defeat and then you defeat them.” The actress’ (basic) boyfriend even thought it should have been Jon Snow to finish him. Based on the replies to Furdík’s tweet, you can understand why she was concerned.