HBO

[This post is dark and full of Game of Thrones spoilers]

The much anticipated Battle of Winterfell episode of Game of Thrones was predictably full of death. It was the living versus the Army of Dead, after all. So many long-time fan-favorite characters were slain in action: Beric Dondarrion, Theon Greyjoy, Jorah Mormont, Dolorous Edd, Lyanna Mormont, Melisandre, uh, countless Dothraki and Unsullied soldiers. Those heroes will have their moments (maybe the Dothraki and Unsullied), but for now, let’s appreciate the episode’s true MVP: Arya Stark. She took down the motherf*cking Night King.

Here’s that moment, so you can rewatch it again and again.

HBO

That’s the good stuff. All hope looked lost for the living — Drogon and Rhaegal were no match for Viserion, the wights had broken through Winterfell’s ring of fire, Theon just sacrificed himself to save Bran — and the Night King was coming for Bran in front of the weirwood tree. He was seconds away from becoming the former-Three-Eyed Raven when, out of nowhere, Arya came to her brother’s rescue. It didn’t work, at first, as the Night King grabbed Arya around her throat, but she smartly dropped the dragonglass-tipped weapon, grab it with her other hand, and, boom, no more Night King. Winterfell (and Westeros) is saved. For now. Remember, there are still three episodes to go…