The Biggest Death In The Battle Of Winterfell Left The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Audience Stunned

Senior Pop Culture Editor
04.28.19

HBO

[This post is dark and full of Game of Thrones spoilers]

The much anticipated Battle of Winterfell episode of Game of Thrones was predictably full of death. It was the living versus the Army of Dead, after all. So many long-time fan-favorite characters were slain in action: Beric Dondarrion, Theon Greyjoy, Jorah Mormont, Dolorous Edd, Lyanna Mormont, Melisandre, uh, countless Dothraki and Unsullied soldiers. Those heroes will have their moments (maybe the Dothraki and Unsullied), but for now, let’s appreciate the episode’s true MVP: Arya Stark. She took down the motherf*cking Night King.

Here’s that moment, so you can rewatch it again and again.

HBO

That’s the good stuff. All hope looked lost for the living — Drogon and Rhaegal were no match for Viserion, the wights had broken through Winterfell’s ring of fire, Theon just sacrificed himself to save Bran — and the Night King was coming for Bran in front of the weirwood tree. He was seconds away from becoming the former-Three-Eyed Raven when, out of nowhere, Arya came to her brother’s rescue. It didn’t work, at first, as the Night King grabbed Arya around her throat, but she smartly dropped the dragonglass-tipped weapon, grab it with her other hand, and, boom, no more Night King. Winterfell (and Westeros) is saved. For now. Remember, there are still three episodes to go…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesgame of thrones season 8

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.26.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.23.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.23.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.22.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.19.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.16.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP