Nik Wallenda will be blindfolded for Chicago skyline tightrope walk

“It's about challenging myself, and hopefully through challenging myself, inspiring other people to challenge themselves,” Wallenda says of his live Discovery Channel stunt. “I've never performed blindfolded. I've trained a lot, intensively actually, blind-folded.”

Jimmy Kimmel transforms into a pig

Watch “Jimmy the Pig” try to get kids to tell a lie.

Amazon picks up “Red Oaks” along with “Hand of God,” orders more scripts for “The Cosmopolitans”

Steven Soderbergh”s suburban comedy “Red Oaks” and Ron Perlman”s “Hand of God” will get full seasons, while Amazon will “explore the series” potential of Whit Stillman”s “The Cosmopolitans” via the additional scripts.

Check out Triumph the Insult Comic Dog as a full-sized Times Square mascot

“Conan” sent Triumph to insult the other mascots.

“How to Get Away with Murder” books Elizabeth Perkins

The “Weeds” alum will play one of Viola Davis” clients.

Darrell Hammond on replacing “SNL” announcer Don Pardo: “You can”t do him. And yet you can”t not do him”

Hammond talked to Chris Matthews – whom he impersonated many times on “SNL” – about his new gig. “The idea was,” he says was to “do Don Pardo, but it”s not Don Pardo.”

What if “The Big Bang Theory” had even more laughter added in?

The Onion”s Clickhole created a special bonus laugh track to the CBS sitcom.

Nick News will air a special on “Coming Out”

“Nick News With Linda Ellerbee: Coming Out” on Tuesday will follow a group of gay children in their daily lives.

Sarah Silverman recalls working on “SNL” and stabbing Al Franken”s head with a pencil

“He screamed something like, ‘WHY”?” Silverman tells Seth Meyers.

“Desperate Housewives” premiered 10 years ago today

The Marc Cherry drama paved the way for “Scandal,” “Revenge,” “Nashville” and “How to Get Away with Murder” by making primetime soaps sexy again.

The Rock is “loosely attached” to star in the “Baywatch” movie

What has long been rumored may be true thanks to Dwayne Johnson”s Instagram.

Nina Dobrev on “Vampire Diaries” premiere twist: “I thought it was a little sudden”

“I think it is a little bit of a rash decision that she will regret,” she says, “but I also think that she has been thinking about it and has decided this is the only solution.”

Viewers upset by Major League Baseball interrupting TNT”s “Castle” marathon

Not everybody watching TNT is into playoff baseball.