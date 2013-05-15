Nine Inch Nails loses bassist Eric Avery

Nine Inch Nails had about two dozen tour dates on slate for this summer, but now bassist Eric Avery won’t be part of any of them.

Avery joined an all-star lineup to Trent Reznor’s long-standing project, but ultimately felt “overwhelmed” with the first date on the horizon, two months from now.

“i really want to focus on my musical life here in la, on film work in particular. as the tour dates kept growing… i just got overwhelmed,” he wrote on his Facebook page. “fortunately my friend Trent understands all this and appreciated my pulling the plug now instead of deep into 2013 and 14.”

Hey… the good news is that he mentions 2014, so maybe many more dates (and recordings??) to come?

The full post is below:

its with very mixed emotions i tell you all that im pulling out of NIN. i know. its been a tough call and i don”t know if its the right one. but i really want to focus on my musical life here in la, on film work in particular. as the tour dates kept growing… i just got overwhelmed. i just got home from a year of heavy travel with garbage, the idea of leaving town for another year and a half, and with all the intensity that nails demands… fortunately my friend Trent understands all this and appreciated my pulling the plug now instead of deep into 2013 and 14. go get em gentlemen.

The former Jane’s Addiction bassist said he’s trying to focus on music for film, though didn’t note exactly what projects.

Nine Inch Nails’ first date is July 26 at the Fuji Rock Festival in Japan. They have yet to announce a replacement for Avery. The rest of the touring lineup consists of Reznor, NIN alumni Alessandro Cortini and Ilan Rubin, Adrian Belew (King Crimson) and Josh Eustois (Telefon Tel Aviv).

Here are Nine Inch Nails’ tour dates:

7.26.13 Naeba, Japan Fuji Rock Festival

7.28.13 Ansan, South Korea Ansan Valley Festival

August 2-4 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza Festival

August 9-11 San Francisco, CA Outside Lands Festival

8.15.13 Hasselt, Belgium Pukkelpop Festival

8.16.13 Biddinghuizen, Holland Lowlands Festival

8.18.13 Hockenheim, Germany Rock’n’Heim Festival

8.23.13 West Yorkshire, UK Leeds Festival

8.24.13 Paris, France Rock en Seine Festival

8.25.13 Reading, UK Reading Festival

8.28.13 Milan, Italy Mediolanum Forum w/ Tomahawk

8.31 – 9.1 Philadelphia, PA Made In America Festival

10.25 – 10.27 Ashville, NC Mountain Oasis Electronic Music Summit

November 1-3 New Orleans, LA Voodoo Festival

