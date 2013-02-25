Nine Inch Nails relaunching with tour and a crazy new lineup

Trent Reznor has always maintained that Nine Inch Nails was never over, just that he had some other interests. Now, we’ll hear what the frontman has in mind for his long-lasting industrial/rock project, as they hit the road this summer in a new configuration.

“Nine Inch Nails are touring this year,” reads a statement from Reznor, unleashed this morning. His other band How to destroy angels_ with wife Mariqueen Maandig and collaborator Atticus Ross is still going forward with their “Welcome Oblivion” album release next week and spring tour dates, but Reznor will shape-shift for NIN this summer on the road.

The new lineup boasts of Reznor and NIN alumni Alessandro Cortini and Ilan Rubin, plus Eric Avery (Jane’s Addiction), Adrian Belew (King Crimson) and Josh Eustois (Telefon Tel Aviv). The addition I’m most curious about is Belew, who at 63 has proven himself over and over again as a frontman, as a flavorful guest guitarist on Nine Inch Nails’ records and an able-bodied multi-instrumentalist. On the road he may (or hopefully) will support the band with more than some choice licks.

According to the release, NIN will be playing in arenas, purportedly after HTDA_ is all finished promoting the full-length. No word on an album release.



Here is the full statement from Reznor via Pitchfork:

Nine Inch Nails are touring this year.

I was working with Adrian Belew on some musical ideas, which led to some discussion on performing, which led to some beard-scratching, which (many steps later) led to the decision to re-think the idea of what Nine Inch Nails could be, and the idea of playing a show. Calls were made to some friends, lots of new ideas were discussed, and a show was booked – which led to another, which somehow led to a lot of shows.

The band is reinventing itself from scratch and will be comprised of Eric Avery, Adrian Belew, Alessandro Cortini, Josh Eustis, Ilan Rubin, and me. The first shows will begin this summer, followed by a full-on arena tour of the US this fall, and lots of other dates worldwide to follow through 2014.

Lots of details and dates to come. See you soon.

TR