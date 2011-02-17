No more speculation… Shane Black is directing ‘Iron Man 3’

Remember about a week ago, when I was all, “OMG, Shane Black might direct ‘Iron Man 3’!” and you were all “No way, dude,” and I was all “Yuh-huh!” and you were all “He’s not gonna get that job.” and I was all “Yuh-huh he totally should”?
Well, guess what? HitFix can now confirm that Shane Black is in final negotiations to direct “Iron Man 3” Although Marvel Studios will not confirm the negotiations at this time, sources have confirmed to HitFix that the deal is moving forward and should be finished soon.
Exciting, no?
I’m still seeing some indifference or even outright dismissal of Black as a director as I watch reactions stream by this afternoon, but the first thing that you have to keep in mind is that Marvel needed to find a filmmaker who would make Robert Downey Jr. happy for this third film, and if he brings nothing else to the table, Black’s got that covered. “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang” was a crucial movie in Downey’s filmography, the right film at the right time to prove to studios that he was still able to turn up the charm. You could argue that everything Downey has today started with “KKBB,” and that he owes Black a return of that sort of career boost.
It’s weird to think that Black needs any sort of boost these days. After all, he practically defined ’80s action with the films he wrote or re-wrote. But these days, as a director, he’s been attached to a few big films that haven’t moved forward, and while I’m desperate for a good “Doc Savage” movie, I think it might be a great move to make “Iron Man 3,” where you know he’ll be surrounded by great department heads who will support him as he builds set pieces and FX sequences, so that he can get a hit under his belt as well as some hands-on experience with filmmaking of this scale so that if he does make “Death Note” or “Doc Savage” next, he’ll be that much better at the job.
The Marvel movies are a bit of an assembly line, but they still need directors who come in with a voice, people who can work well inside that system while also finding a way to give each of these films something special or personal. Black has been part of the studio system for almost 30 years at this point, and he’s the sort of guy who has a strong voice but who can also keep everyone in the process happy and satisfied. You have to be a politician as well as a storyteller when you make films like this, and Black’s got that side of things nailed down.
“Iron Man 3” is set for release on May 3, 2013. Is it too soon to line up already?
Hells Yes!!
How could anyone be negative towards this news? it’s the perfect choice. Hopefully he has a hand in the writing.
i believe it when marvel announces it. please god, let this happen!
KKBB was one of the most enjoyable movies of the past few years. Hand the script over to him and let him do his thing from scratch. The first Iron Man was good; the second was a half baked wasted opportunity.
I was one of the skeptical and I still have to err on the side of caution before I let that little place in back of my skull burst in excitement/anticipation. But lemme just right now push away from my desk here and kick out my leg and swing my knee like Michael Jackson in “Beait-It!” This is nothing short of a wet dream for me if it comes true. I thought the action in Iron Man 2 was numbing. Big action isn’t what drew me to Iron Man 1. I hope Shane Black had a lot to do with whatever it was about 1 that made me like it better than 2. At any rate, if Iron Man 3 tanks with Black at the helm, I honestly believe the risk is at least worth it. As opposed to flavor of the month X.
I didn’t think Shane Black had anything to do with the first Iron Man. Am I wrong?
Stellar news. As soon as a heard the rumor, he became my number one pick for this project. So damn glad he got it.
Marvel has been really, really clever with hiring directors thus far. Instead of paying gazillions to scoop up the “hot” directors (many of whose jobs have essentially consisted of standing around craft services while the 2nd unit does all the work), they’re paying a lot less and finding people who really know how to make a good movie, but just haven’t had as many opportunities of late. They might be the only studio in America that’s actually playing Moneyball.
I couldn’t agree with you more on this Drew, but only as long as they let Black write it. Clearly, he’ll have to restrain himself, since he can’t get away with turning the air his own artful shade of blue in a PG-13 movie like IRON MAN 3. But the guy is so talented, his scripts crackle like nobody else’s, and we all know that Marvel needs help writing their next IRON MAN movie after what we saw last Summer.
“Shane Black: the consummate studio politician!” And you have the nerve to wonder why people are indifferent to and dismissive of this news?