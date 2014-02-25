No ‘Star Wars’ for ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’ actor Jack Reynor

#Disney #Star Wars: Episode VII #Star Wars
and 02.25.14 4 years ago

(CBR) “Star Wars: Episode VII” casting rumors will continue to fly fast and furious until official announcements are made – and most of them will get shot down with just as much speed.

For example, “Transformers: Age of Extinction” actor Jack Reynor was recently rumored for a lead role in director J.J. Abrams” upcoming “Star Wars” saga. But that rumor has been crushed by the actor”s representatives.

“There is no truth in that – Jack is not taking on a role in the latest “Star Wars” film,” a spokesperson tells Independent.ie. “He has not been approached about a role and there has been no discussion. The rumors started online, but there is no foundation to them.”

That seems fairly cut and dry, doesn”t it? We”ll see if Reynor”s name stays out of the mix as official “Star Wars” casting announcements begin in the weeks to come.

Until those announcements take place, all we have to look forward to is a release date: Dec. 18, 2015.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Disney#Star Wars: Episode VII#Star Wars
TAGSDISNEYJACK REYNORJJ ABRAMSLucasfilmStar WarsSTAR WARS: EPISODE VII

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP