Noël Wells and John Milhiser are out at ‘SNL’

First Brooks Wheelan, now two more departures from “Saturday Night Live's” freshman class.

Noel Wells and John Milhiser will not be returning to NBC's late-night stalwart next season, according to Deadline. In addition, five-year veteran Nasim Pedrad is leaving the show to focus on her FOX series “The Mulaneys,” though her departure had been expected.

Wells, the lone female to join the “SNL” cast last September, is best known for a number of impressions including Emma Stone, Kristen Stewart, Zooey Deschanel, Nancy Grace and – my personal favorite – Lena Dunham. Milhiser's celebrity impersonations included Matthew McConaughey, Billie Joe Armstrong and Jon Cryer.

Remaining freshman cast members from Season 39 include Beck Bennett, Kyle Mooney, Michael Patrick O'Brien (whose future with the series is also said to be uncertain) and, in January, Sasheer Zamata.

Will you be said to Wells and/or Milhiser go? Let us know by voting in the poll further down the page.