Nothing was the same at the 2005 Emmys

We're less than a week out from the Emmys, where we'll finally learn if Jon Hamm and Jane Krakowski will pick up their first statues. With so much award-worthy television going on in 2015, it's hard to believe that only ten years ago, the television landscape was a completely foreign place. Take a look at these highlights from the 2005 ceremony and reminisce about the TV world just before the new “golden age” set in.

S. Epatha Merkerson lost a victory speech in her cleavage.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If I have one wish in this lifetime, it is to lose my Emmy speech in a designer gown.

Kristen Bell sang “Fame.”

There was an “Emmy Idol” section of the show, and Kristen Bell piped in with a spirited, well-sung rendition of the Irene Cara classic. Good, but puzzling.

Blythe Danner won an Emmy and brought up how Kiefer Sutherland babysat Gwyneth Paltrow.

Blythe Danner won two consecutive Emmys for her work on “Huff,” a Showtimes series that I forgot existed until about ten minutes ago. She looked around the room and named a bunch of old cronies: There's an Alan Alda, who costarred with her in 1972's “To Kill a Clown.” There's Cynthia Nixon, who played her daughter on Broadway in “The Philadelphia Story.” And uh oh: There's Kiefer Sutherland, who apparently babysat her famous daughter Gwyneth. Interesting choice, Blythe, but God love you.

Sean Hayes pretended to be asleep when the winner in his category was announced. (He lost to Brad Garrett.)

Yesss to split-screen stunts.

Patricia Arquette picked up a statue for “Medium”

There was a time when the most dynamic female-led drama on TV was “Medium.” I'm going to go out on a limb and say TV has since upped its game.

William Shatner admitted he can't get face time with David E. Kelley

Please talk to Shatner sometime, David E.!

Angela Lansbury was up for her 18th Emmy nomination and picked up her 18th loss.

Angela Lansbury has been nominated for 18 Emmys, and she picked up her most recent nod in 2005 for a guest spot on “Law & Order: SVU.” She lost for the 18th time. The worst part of it all? She lost to another “SVU” guest actress, Amanda Plummer.

Before the winners in the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy category were announced, “Family Guy” joked about a cage match between nominees Doris Roberts, Holland Taylor, and Jessica Walter.

And the joke was that Doris Roberts starred in “Christmas Vacation,” so she'd win. Thanks for the insight, MacFarlane.

“The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” and “The Amazing Race” won a bunch of stuff.

OK. That's still the same.