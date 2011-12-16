Novel giveaway contest winner!

Thanks everyone who participated in our novel giveaway contest. It dovetails nicely with my post this morning about Hunter McCracken in “The Tree of Life.” We got a lot of passionate defenses of actors like Elle Fanning (“Super 8”), Anna Jacoby-Heron (“Contagion”), Chloe Grace Moretz (“Hugo), Anna Sophia Robb (“Soul Surfer”), Jacon Wsocki (“Terri”), Alex Shaffer (“Win Win”) and Cozi Zuehlsdorff (“Dolphin Tale”).
Ultimately, though, I really liked what reader CODY S had to say about Shailene Woodley in “The Descendants”:
“Audiences often worship adult actors, adore child actors and simply recognize teenage actors. Shailene Woodley, coming from a show that criminally mocks and overlooks teenage emotion, surprisingly astounded me in ‘The Descendants.’ Woodley could have simply played off cliched angst and walked away with a nice paycheck, but instead embodies her character’s ambivalence, anger, sadness, and frustration. Beyond her character’s profanity and sarcasm lies a genuine struggle between forgiveness and disdain, which Woodley conveys beautifully through strained glances and buried grief. Embodying a showy and subdued performance, Woodley truly deserves a spot in oscar candidacy.”
So Cody S, if you’re reading, drop me a line so I can get your address and send off your spoils!
Wonderfully put by Cody, and I couldn’t agree more. I found Ms. Woodley’s performance to be impressive. It struck me as one of the most believable teenage portrayals I’ve seen in recent memory. She seemed to fully understand what that character was going through. I especially enjoyed the scenes where she takes charge of her sudden alliance with her father. She shows acting maturity beyond her years, in my opinion. It’s one thing to play drama, but to play comedy and drama in the same scene and do so on par or better than all the adults in the room is impressive.
One thing that I’d like to add is that she stood out as a distinct character and person, rather than just as a prop for her Clooney’s journey. Of course, much of that credit goes to Payne.