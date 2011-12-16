Novel giveaway contest winner!

12.16.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

Thanks everyone who participated in our novel giveaway contest. It dovetails nicely with my post this morning about Hunter McCracken in “The Tree of Life.” We got a lot of passionate defenses of actors like Elle Fanning (“Super 8”), Anna Jacoby-Heron (“Contagion”), Chloe Grace Moretz (“Hugo), Anna Sophia Robb (“Soul Surfer”), Jacon Wsocki (“Terri”), Alex Shaffer (“Win Win”) and Cozi Zuehlsdorff (“Dolphin Tale”).

Ultimately, though, I really liked what reader CODY S had to say about Shailene Woodley in “The Descendants”:

“Audiences often worship adult actors, adore child actors and simply recognize teenage actors. Shailene Woodley, coming from a show that criminally mocks and overlooks teenage emotion, surprisingly astounded me in ‘The Descendants.’ Woodley could have simply played off cliched angst and walked away with a nice paycheck, but instead embodies her character’s ambivalence, anger, sadness, and frustration. Beyond her character’s profanity and sarcasm lies a genuine struggle between forgiveness and disdain, which Woodley conveys beautifully through strained glances and buried grief. Embodying a showy and subdued performance, Woodley truly deserves a spot in oscar candidacy.”

So Cody S, if you’re reading, drop me a line so I can get your address and send off your spoils!

Around The Web

TAGSACADEMY AWARDSEXTREMELY LOUD AND INCREDIBLY CLOSEIn ContentionShailene WoodleyTHE DESCENDANTSWE NEED TO TALK ABOUT KEVIN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP