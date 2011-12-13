Contest: Win the source novels of ‘We Need to Talk About Kevin’ and ‘Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close’

Alright, I’m pushing through these this week, so we’re calling it on yesterday’s limerick contest. Congratulations to JOHN G who wins our screenplay giveaway. John, if you’re reading, please drop me a line with your address so we can get you your prizes. (And SHARKMAN, you were one of the “Rango” winners, so do the same so I can mail yours out, too.)
Moving right along, I have a pair of books — source material for two of the season’s contenders: Lionel Shriver’s “We Need to Talk About Kevin” and Jonathan Foer’s “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close.” On the surface, these two stories have absolutely nothing in common. But both film adaptations feature strong young actor performances (from Ezra Miller and Thomas Horn, respectively), so I’ll use that as a spring board.
In 100 words or less, make your case for one of the year’s child actors (there are a number of them under 21, from Saoirse Ronan to Hunter McCracken to Shailene Woodley to Elle Fanning, etc.). Why does he or she deserve to be in the Oscar race? The best entry wins both novels and a little extra accoutrement (since this is the time of year when swag is overloading my house). Now… Go!
It’s not always easy for a grown-up dramatic actor to become an action star (just ask Adrien Brody in King Kong). So, I imagine that would be even harder for a child who earned her first Oscar nomination in a period drama playing an ignorant child and followed it up with similar roles. And yet Saoirse Ronan, managed to create one of the most kick-ass female roles in a long time. She plays Hanna with such a perfect and natural balance between innocence and rage that you wouldn’t believe she’s only 16 and never starred in an action movie. For me, it’s a performance that should stand along with the likes of Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley in the pantheon of great female action performances.
Audiences often worship adult actors, adore child actors, and simply recognize teenage actors. Shailene Woodley, coming from a show that criminally mocks and overlooks teenage emotion, surprisingly astounded me in The Descendants. Woodley could have simply played off cliched angst and walked away with a nice paycheck, but instead embodies her character’s ambivalence, anger, sadness, and frustration. Beyond her character’s profanity and sarcasm lies a genuine struggle between forgiveness and disdain, which Woodley conveys beautifully through strained glances and buried grief. Embodying a showy and subdued performance, Woodley truly deserves a spot in oscar candidacy.
Chloe Moretz brings cheer and whimsy into Hugo without ever straying into MPDG territory. She and Asa Butterfield have a number of scenes on their own and they nail it as effectively as any adults; they’re actually listening to each other and conversing rather than reciting lines. And she avoids all the typical kid-character emotional clichés; she doesn’t need excessive parental-abandon, dramatic breakdowns or exaggerated precociousness to sell it, she’s just a legitimately great, believable, engaging character (with a far better accent than many adult actors this year. Looking at you, Anne Hathaway).
Hunter McCracken is incredible in The Tree of Life. He perfectly encapsulated the inner heartbreak, discovery, innocence, guilt and joy found in children everywhere. In every scene he is in, McCracken captures a startling layer of emotions with only a glance, whether it is a loving, protective look at his mother, or a disdainful, nervous shift away from his father. The young actor held his own in an enormous film built around him. When a performance stands out among scenes containing dinosaurs and the creation of the universe, you know that a new, special star has been born.
It can sound unconventional to ever call a Fanning sister under-the-radar, as both Dakota and Elle constantly exude talent, charisma and a sense of maturity at all times. However, this year Elle Fanning managed to both break through with extraordinary acting chops while also being all but forgotten during awards season. While her performance in Somewhere was not bad by any means, her scenes in Super 8 quite literally took my breath away. She portrayed not only a damaged yet poignant young girl, but also took her immense talent to the next level during the movie-within-a-movie filming scenes. While Dakota seems content on the blockbuster and romantic comedy career path, it is this kind of moving and affecting acting that I believe will someday take Elle towards awards worthy films.
Win Win has unavoidable parallels with The Blind Side: families sheltering go-nowhere kids from nowhere, while trying to make the best out of them through sports. However, where the former triumphs is through Alex Shaffer’s honest performance of the bored teenager with a thousand yard stare. He keeps himself as busy as possible, but upon the sight of conflict he’s gone somewhere else, like we all did somewhere in our lifetime when we realized we’re knee-deep in the real world and its problems, and we’re completely unprepared for them. Remarkably relatable and awesomely genuine, Shafer’s work is a win win.
Ok, this is a really out-of-the-box choice, but I’m throwing my hat in the ring for John Boyega. as Moses from Attack the Block. Attack the Block in general is an awesome movie, but Boyega in particular is excellent. Everyone in this film talks in heavy British accents, but it’s such a blast, it doesn’t matter. Despite the fact that Boyega is playing a fairly quiet character, he comes off as incredibly charismatic. I know Oscar has zero chance of honoring this performance, but standing out in a film as quick-paced as Attack the block is incredibly difficult, especially if you’re an unknown like Boyega. Additionally, Boyega made a MUGGER sympathetic. That right there takes talent and if Boyega can’t get an Oscar out of it, I should at least get a couple books out of it.
I realize that this is slightly more than 100 words but the excellence of Boyega can’t be explained in under 100 words!
Chloe Moretz just missed a Critics’ Choice nomination over her co-star Asa Butterfield, but between the two, Moretz is the one who understands that she’s -in- a fairy tale movie. She puts on the British accent and uses sheer peppy enthusiasm to pull the film through the dregs of its weakest portions- the over-simplistic mystery story. She smartly realizes how deeply Butterfield is underacting- and sapping the movie of any whimsy or wonder in the process- and adjusts appropriately, necessarily puts forth her earnest characterization to zip the movie forward with a bit more zest. Thank goodness for it.
The most fascinating scene amidst all of Super 8’s emotions-meet-monsters highs and lows is where the boys (and by extension, the audience) truly “sees” Elle Fanning’s Alice the first time. She’s an alluring girl from the wrong side of the tracks who needs to prove that she’s not just there for her ability to steal a car – in just one short monologue, she blows them (and us) away with her remarkable acting, her character pleading with her husband that to the point where all who are watching forget this person is merely a child. Fanning brings a lot of heart and depth to a character that could have just been “token female,” “Manic Pixie Dream Girl,” “damsel in distress,” or “love interest,” and with this scene, solidifies not only Alice as a talented person worthy of admiration and friendship, but Fanning as a superstar beyond her years. I expect extraordinary things from this young woman. If she is nominated, this would be the clip they’d play during the awards ceremony when her name is called.
Okay, so I actually loathe Super 8, but I’ll give it to Elle Fanning that she deserves serious consideration for her acting chops in that film. She managed to breathe real pathos, charisma, intelligence, charm, and sympathy into a role that was written in such a way as to lend itself to unadulterated emotional manipulation. Not for a moment did I doubt her affection for the lead, her compassion for his mother, her disappointment with her father, or her kind gentility beneath her tough, devil-may-care demeanor. It was a heartfelt and auspicious performance from an actress utterly deserving of a better role to have given the performance in.
Hunter McCracken’s performance in The Tree of Life grounds Malick’s maze of spiritual cogitation with palpable vulnerability and startling expertise. He plays the highs and lows of Jack’s gradual loss of innocence with the kind of nonjudgmental, retrospective consideration of an actor beyond his years. Ultimately, his journey becomes the through-line by which the audience can attach themselves to and experience Malick’s cosmic musings; quite an achievement for a young performer, and one that should not be ignored this season. No one in contention had a more difficult task than McCracken and his triumph warrants serious recognition.
You know what, the little girls that played Mae Mobley in The Help just about killed me. I have yet to see some of the more prominent performances from young actors this year, but Emma and Eleanor Henry gave Viola Davis a lot to work with. The delivery of the “You is kind, you is smart, you is important” lines was pitch perfect. The er… contribution to the used toilet sale on Hilly Holbrook’s front yard was hilarious. I think these girls has some real potential.
have*
Anna Jacoby-Heron caught my eye in Contagion as Jory Emhoff. She masters the role and responsibility the oldest child from a broken home feels they need to take when one of their parents is alone. Her father suggests to her that she needs to go and be with her mother. She demands that she stays with him because, unlike her mother, he’s now alone. She’s aware of the anguish he attempts to veil to keep her in a state of reassurance. Like him, she knows he needs that same protection, and displays that strength quite eminently in her performance.
Derek: this is great. Jacoby-Heron was my second choice. The veiled heartbreak she conveys is darned masterful.
Perhaps the most mesmerizing and moving performances of the year is Jacob Wysocki in the criminally overlooked Terri. His performance is very understated, but he emanates pain and sadness in every look and movement, and watching him just wandering through the forest or sitting in class is heartbreaking. Wysocki and co-star John C. Reilly are a wonder to watch onscreen together, and further proof of how talented this young actor is. If the Academy ever wanted to look past the hammy performances and age makeup, they might notice the innate, simple, and beautiful talent of Jacob Wysocki.
AnnaSophia Robb has been around for years now, so it can be easy to forget that she just turned 18. Throughout her performances so far, one thing has remained constant: her cheery wide-eyed, irrepressible spunk. However, with her performance as Bethany Hamilton in “Soul Surfer”, she added the following to her resume: character depth and leading star presence. Perhaps Bethany’s character arc (before and after the shark’s dirty deed) was representative of the shift in Robb’s career from plucky role player to serious actress. I expect even bigger things from her in the future. But make no mistake: Robb’s performance as Bethany deserves to be in the thick of the Best Actress race because of her charismatic and intelligent performance, which revealed unexpected depth.
Cozi Zuehlsdorff’s sensitive portrayal of a young animal activist in Dolphin Tales is nothing short of a revelation. In a cast of greats, including a charming Morgan Freeman and a charming Harry Connick Jr., Zuehlsdorff steals the whole show…dolphin show that is. “Winter the Dolphin” proves to be an excellent scene partner for Zuehlsdorff and allows the actress to access her raw emotional core. When she’s sad, we see it on her face. When she’s happy, we see it on her face. Zuehlsdorff is elegant, sexy, and charming. Zuehlsdorff is a rising star. Zuehlsdorff is completely deserving of Oscar attention.
Write a comment…Cozi Zuehlsdorff’s sensitive portrayal of a young animal activist in Dolphin Tales is nothing short of a revelation. In a cast of greats, including a charming Morgan Freeman and a charming Harry Connick Jr., Zuehlsdorff steals the whole show…dolphin show that is. “Winter the Dolphin” proves to be an excellent scene partner for Zuehlsdorff and allows the actress to access her raw emotional core. When she’s sad, we see it on her face. When she’s happy, we see it on her face. Zuehlsdorff is elegant, sexy, and charming. Zuehlsdorff is a rising star. Zuehlsdorff is completely deserving of Oscar attention.
Ezra Miller deserves to be recognized in this years Oscar Race for his performance in We Need to Talk About Kevin. Ezra is becoming an upcoming star. the films he has recently done we low-scale independent films. Then there was Every Day, in which he plays an out gay boy dealing with his father. He became the first actor to recieve a Gayby (presented by TLA Video). Then there is his performance in Kevin. Performances by kids playing scary roles is phenomenal because nothing can be more frightening to an adult than a retaliating kid. THis goes all the way back to The Bad Seed and The Village of the Damed. Kudos should also be given to Ezra for playing a contoversial part because this movie is dealig with the problems of teen violence in schools. Ezra performance reminds me of the boy who killed several students at Virginia Tech.
Congrats to CODY @ for being our winner here. Drop me a line, Cody, at ktapley[at]incontention.com and I’ll get you your prize.