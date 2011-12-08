Octavia Spencer to receive Breakthrough Award at Palm Springs

It’s never too late to be recognized as a “breakthrough performer,” apparently. 15 years after making her first big-screen appearance in “A Time to Kill,” 39 year-old actress Octavia Spencer — the chief source of comic relief in the ensemble of “The Help” — has been honored with the Breakthrough Performance Award at the Palm Springs festival.
Like most of the awards dished out at Palm Springs and Santa Barbara next month, this honor acts chiefly as an Oscar nomination forecast: previous winners of the prize include Felicity Huffman, Jennifer Hudson, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Renner and Carey Mulligan. (Hard luck, Mariah Carey and Freida Pinto.) Not that one needs any such minor bellwethers to predict Spencer’s nomination, which has been set in stone since “The Help” opened in August: the question is whether she can win in a field that still has no clear frontrunner.
Much, I suspect, depends on the momentum of co-star Viola Davis’s lead campaign, not to mention the possibility of internal category competition from Jessica Chastain. (If the latter manages to score a nod at all, she could be a real threat for the win, pulling votes from fans of her work in multiple films.)
On the face of it, it sounds odd to attach the “breakthrough” tag to an actor with a career as long as Spencer’s, but that’s precisely what the performance is: trawling through her filmography, I’m surprised how many notable films she’s appeared in where her face just doesn’t come to mind. (Granted, I haven’t seen the film in a while, but I doubt Woman In Elevator in “Being John Malkovich” was a plum part.) Clearly, larger roles in such smaller movies as “Herpes Boy” didn’t do much for her either.
So good for her for turning things around with a role that, an interview with Anderson Cooper revealed, was once mooted for Oscar winners Jennifer Hudson and Mo’Nique. It was her longstanding friendship with writer-director Tate Taylor, Spencer admits, that secured her the part: given that he’s a similarly out-of-nearly-nowhere name, one imagines he was more sympathetic than most to an actress in need of a break.
Spencer joins Michelle Williams, George Clooney and Glenn Close on the list of Palm Springs honorees: the “My Week With Marilyn” star was previously announced as the recipient of the festival’s Achievement Award. Every year since 2006, at least one of their picks has gone on to win the Oscar. Make of that what you will — I wouldn’t.
For more views on movies, awards season and other pursuits, follow @GuyLodge on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
I think you should do a top 10 list of Spencer performances just to have a good excuse to watch Herpes Boy.
There’s also a short called The Spleendectomy. I think this is an excellent idea.
The movie “Herpes Boy” is good it’s infectious…
This is on the front page of IMBD..:) YaY Octavia!
Glad to see The Blind Side part 2 : The maid’s story getting so much critical acclaim
I think Octavia Spencer for Oscar. Jessica Chastain has done great work most notably in “The Help”, and “Take Shelter”, but I think she will have more and greater opportunities to win. Not think, I know. Either way both are deserving and hopefully will secure Oscar nominations.
I actually do remember her in Being John Malkovich – great little funny moment she has :)
Wouldn’t Chastain be a more reasonable “breakthrough” winner?
Williams’ and Clooney ftw. I can see that happening.
why is it that when a white boy like fassbender or a white girl like mccarthy who’ve been acting almost as long as spencer get a Breakthrough nod, people like you, GUY,don’t have a problem? The tone of your article does little to mask your disdain. Spencer FTW!
Whaaa? The fourth and fifth paragraphs make it clear that I agree with the “breakthrough” classification.
And while I’ll tolerate a lot of abuse from commenters on the site, I draw the line at being accused of racism. You haven’t the grounds, nor the knowledge, nor the right, to do so. I won’t lower the tone of the site by writing the response in my head, but be more careful.
Perception, is as the doer does
So you’re actually calling me a racist? Nice.
I’m with you Sour Grapes. I always brace myself before reading posts about black actors because there is always a disregarding tone. SMH
Yes, just like that total pan of Viola Davis’s performance in The Help that I wrote in this week’s Long Shot column. Oh, wait.
This whole thread really makes me sad. I do not know Guy personally, but I think it is impossible for anyone to make an assumption that he would be racist from the above article. There was nothing implicitly condescending at all that I could read about Guy’s feelings towards Spencer as an actress or of her deserving the honor. Quite the contrary – it seemed to me like he was implying that it was a really good choice that would only add to her already rock solid best supporting actress campaign (which she clearly deserves.) I don’t know where Sour Grapes (fitting name) or Beyonce’s weave are seeing what they are seeing, but perhaps they need to re-calibrate their own perception skills before assuming anything about someone they don’t know?
I’ve not called you a racist and would never do that without knowing you personally. I’m merely pointing out to you that with regard to actresses of color you USUALLY have a very superior tone, especially this season regarding Davis and Spencer. So you wrote one nice piece about Davis, good for you. But your bias, whether racially motiviated or not, is evident. If you don’t like the actresses just say it, but the smug undertones are cringeworthy and have lost in me a fan.
With any luck, he’ll have lost in you a commenter, too! Honestly, why anyone adopting the moniker “Sour Grapes” expects his or her scurrilous attacks to be taken seriously is beyond me. The fact that you can’t cite a single line of such alleged “bias” within this article suggests more of a desire to be a troll for trolling’s sake than any problem with Guy’s piece, or any ability to make a genuine argument, or any impulse to start a fair, genuine discussion. I’m sure we are all astounded by your moral fiber in not outwardly calling Guy a racist – because of course you would never do that! – but just happening to allege, repeatedly, that he USUALLY has a (totally unspecified) problem with actresses of color. Weak sauce.
If we wanted, we could use this Palm Springs award as a springboard into facing the sad fact of how many more years and how many bittier and hold-your-nose type parts it often takes for an actor of color to “break through” to A-game Hollywood than a white actor. It’s not for nothing that Spencer has been slugging away for almost a decade longer than Fassbender (though Melissa Leo’s a good example of someone who took even more parts for even more years before finally hitting the big time). The fact that Viola has been tearing things up on Broadway stages for over ten years, has two Tonys to show for it, and yet Hollywood is only now finding a leading role for her is testament to the same unequal climb. But I think Guy was already suggesting this in pointing out what a breakthrough The Help truly is for Spencer, even after so long in the biz. You don’t have to read against the grain of his piece, at all, to see that.
I’m surprised “Woman in Elevator” doesn’t bring anything to mind for you. It’s a very funny (and memorable) moment, where she sticks the umbrella in the doors at floor 7 1/2. Can be seen in the opening seconds of the film’s trailer, in fact.
I also became an instant fan of Spencer’s in that Malkovich scene, and have perked up for a long time whenever she pops up on screen… but you’re right, it’s often for a blink-and-you-miss-her part, even if you’re on the lookout for her. I don’t think her task in The Help is as tough as Davis’s or her performance as layered, but it’s good work… and more than that, I’m thrilled to see her getting more recognition and opportunities.