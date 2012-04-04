UPDATED: Kanye West’s first ‘G.O.O.D. Music’ track arriving on Good Friday

#Pusha T #Kanye West
04.04.12 6 years ago

The first track from Kanye West “G.O.O.D. Friday” compilation will be arriving on — you guessed it — Good Friday this week. For those not following the Christian calendar, that would be April 6.

The track is called “Mercy,” designated at the set’s first single, and while there are scant few other details, we know that Pusha T is on the song somewhere, seeing that it was him that announced it. The track will also include Big Sean, 2Chainz and West.

“April 6th is GOOD Friday… ‘MERCY’ drops,” he Tweeted today.

G.O.O.D. Music is Kanye West’s label imprint, featuring acts like Pusha T, Kid Cudi, Big Sean, Common, and John Legend, all expected to make appearances on the collection. There has been no tracklist or release date announced, but the song release will fall right into line with West’s former “G.O.O.D. Friday” campaign, during which he’d release new singles, collaborations and even songs from his last “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” on his website on various Fridays.

In other words, watch this space.

West spent the better part of last year completing and promoting “Watch the Throne” with Jay-Z.

