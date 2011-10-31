Off the Carpet: Building the perfect strategy

It’s been quiet. You might say too quiet.
Mid-to-late-October, those thin moments just after the New York Film Festival concludes and a number of the fall festival staples segue to the London Film Festival, it’s always a bit of a lull. Call it the calm before the storm if you want, but I don’t even really see much of a storm on the horizon. Just some heat lightning, maybe.
The season will show further signs of life this week as both Jason Reitman’s “Young Adult” and Clint Eastwood’s “J. Edgar” finally screen for LA-based press. The former has been playing for as long as possible on the outside, building steam and word-of-mouth initially in Minnesota (where the film is set — first “reviewed” by the Minneapolis Star Tribune in a blog entry of less than 200 words accompanied by a whopping four comments) and then adjacent to the Austin Film Festival as one of a few “pop-up” screenings held around the country.
It’s an interesting strategy for a film that doesn’t appear on the outside to need a grassroots campaign to drum up excitement, but perhaps that says something about the un-“Juno”-ness of the project. Reitman and Paramount may still be feeling the sting from peaking early with 2009’s “Up in the Air” in the fall festival circuit, so one can only imagine this is an attempt to draw things out.
“J. Edgar,” meanwhile, is set to screen for most on November 4, the day AFTER its world premiere at this year’s AFI Fest. The reasoning is Eastwood’s planned acceptance of a LACMA honor with cast in attendance. It’s a great way to present a feel-good vibe and screening environment for a film which has registered reactions on both sides of the quality scale. But it’s still a bit of keep-away with the film’s November 9 release date looming less than two weeks away. (Eastwood runs the show on his films, so it’s somewhat out of WB’s hands with this stuff.)
Eastwood has found his champions as of late, as he always does. Die-hard supporters from the old days, whether Peter Bart or Todd McCarthy or Richard Schickel, always rally to his aid, even when he doesn’t exactly have the goods. So it makes sense that Bart, for instance, was one of the individuals hand-picked to get a look at the film’s first screening of note at the Carmel Film Festival (Eastwood’s backyard) recently.
If there’s a take-away here, I don’t really know what it is. It takes all kinds. Studios shift their strategies every year and it’s always a bunch of heads coming together to decide on the best course of action.
Elsewhere, for instance, we’ve seen The Weinstein Company bring Michel Hazanavicius’s “The Artist” to any festival that will have the film (and generally walk away with whatever audience award might be available). Meanwhile, the distributor held on to “My Week with Marilyn” for an exclusive New York Film Festival look-see to give it an aroma of freshness amid films like “Carnage” and “The Descendants” that had already started their festival marches prior to hitting the Big Apple.
Also looking to find a foothold while the talk swirled around a number of the year’s other contenders was Paramount again, dropping an unfinished “Hugo” on NYFF audiences and getting mostly appreciative reactions. It helps to make people feel special by putting them in an exclusive room, naturally. The film will be ready for further scrutiny within the week, but I think the goal was met: people were talking about it, however briefly.
Focus is letting the “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” cat out of the bag more and more now as a bunch of screenings have been set, this after a tiny pair of US screenings on the occasion of the film’s UK premiere last month. The aim there is to direct as much of the reaction as possible to the December 9 release date. The film opened strongly overseas but it could easily be lost in the fray on these shores.
Meanwhile, films like “Midnight in Paris,” “The Help” and “Moneyball” have already opened, have their supporters and present strong cases to maintain their stay. They’re waiting for the season to show them something, while other possibilities like “The Tree of Life” and “The Ides of March,” which have marks against them, are waiting for any sign of weakness so they can capitalize.
Some films have been in the edit bay. “The Iron Lady,” for instance, should be closing in on a final cut. And “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” is in the final stages, too. Who knows on “War Horse,” but it nevertheless finds itself in the unenviable position of being an anticipated (sight-unseen) awards beast. Long-lead screenings should be happening shortly. And things are perhaps quietest around Cameron Crowe’s “We Bought a Zoo.” A not-so-great trailer and a bunch of tongue-in-cheek discussion about it vis a vis recent news out of Ohio is all there is to chew on.
And then there is “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” seemingly out of the hands of Sony publicity as director David Fincher again disavows the traditional marketing process in favor of “hip” and “cool” and viral and whatnot. I’ve said it here before: I dig it — as a fan. I’m just not sure what the impact of that process will be on a larger audience. But, again, it takes all kinds. And like the other December entries, we won’t know whether the film is a contender or not for a few more weeks.
So on those, we wait, as this next wave of revelations prepares for its close up.
Guys like me, we suck the air out of these proceedings. The mouth-breathing expectation, the “show me” spirit, the anticipatory atmosphere we establish, admittedly, it’s unhealthy. And I don’t envy publicists who have to navigate those waters and find the right course and trajectory for their product. But when you aim for the awards circuit, you make your bed. So with November right around the corner, the end of the year beckons all the more. What do you have in store for us?
Oh, and Happy Halloween.
The Contenders section has been newly tidied this week. The sidebar predictions reflect those changes.
No comment on Shame and how Fox Searchlight plans to campaign for and promote an NC-17 film? That seems ripe for discussion….
Indeed, but covered here:
Nothing much more to say, I guess.
Out of interest, Kris, do you think A Separation has absolutely no chance at an Original Screenplay nod?
I think it has a small chance. And so, this reminds me, it should have been added to the chart this week. So…thanks!
I guess I’ll get to see J. Edgar before everyone else since we have a press screening at 10am in Salt Lake on Thursday morning.
Kris, do you think Ides of March would have fared better both at the box office/critics if it had been released a little later into awards season? I know you thought its premiere at Venice wasn’t the smartest move, so I’m wondering where would have been the best place for its big reveal. Toronto possibly, as you have mentioned. Critics wouldn’t have changed their mind drastically on the film itself because the apparent “problems” would still all be there, but maybe it would have done better at the box office if it had been released a little later?
I mentioned it in the other thread but War Horse is also screening this week.
That leaves just Dragon Tattoo as the great unknown.
It kind of surprises me that there is so much talk about a Jason Reitman film. His last 2 films were vanilla shrugs but somehow were in heated Oscar contention. What was once “timely” will be dated at a later date.
And how bitter can Young Adult be. I doubt it could be as piercing and brilliant as Greenberg.
All the current nominees seem kinda safe to me, there is no passion movie in the bunch yet. I hope Tree of Life can join the fray.
You say you’re surprised that there’s talk about a Reitman film, only to admit in the next sentence that his last two films were in heated Oscar contention. Are you sure you’re surprised and not just exasperated?
J Edgar picked the worst date of the whole month to come out. I’ll be seeing Immortals, even if it’s just for Tarsem’s visuals.
For you maybe but I think it picked a great time to come out. It doesn’t have much competition in the way of adult drama.
Tarsem’s visuals are unfortunately one of the few things Immortals has going for it. After the screening I felt like apologizing to whatever intelligence I had left in me…
I’m starting to wonder if Charlize Theron/Young Adult will be somewhat bigger than expected (I’m talking critics, decent box office, buzz, everything). It IS so quiet right now. And I just keep getting a goodish feeling there (mostly for Charlize – like she can contend for the win).
But I really have no reason for feeling this way. Theron (and the film) may miss totally.
I don’t think we’re going to have one of those $100 million box office/awards type films this winter like True Grit or Black Swan.
Obviously if anyone does that it will be War Horse but I’m not feeling it even for that.
Yeah I’m assuming the highest grossers nominated for anything will be Harry 7:2, Transformers, a few of the animateds, etc..
We were lucky to get such high quality films last year nommed for BP where most of them had GREAT grosses (compared to other years).
7 BP noms: TKS, TSN, Inception, Black Swan, The Fighter, Toy Story 3, & True Grit ALL had domestic grosses north of $90 million. In retrospect, I think that’s absolutely amazing.
I think that Dragon Tattoo, The Descendants, and War Horse will all crack $100 million.
JJ1, I think it’s (almost) a slam dunk film. It’s certainly not for everyone, but I loved it. And believe the buzz, Charlize Theron is fantastic. I forgot about every other movie she was ever in (which is some cases, is a very good thing).
good to hear, Laura! :)
I would bet almost anything that The Descendants does not hit $100 million domestic. I would bet against Dragon Tattoo as well. The foreign film made 10million so the U.S version would have to multiply that by ten. Seems unlikely.
Dragon Tattoo is based on an EXTREMELY popular book AND it’s being positioned on Christmas Day. Suspense movies tend to do well around this time, and adults will flock to it like geese. Guessing $100 million is generous for that film. It could easily be the highest grossing R-rated film since The Hangover.
Coming out Christmas might work against it as well since it has to compete with Mission Impossible, Sherlock Holmes and two Spielberg films. Not to mention all the limited release award season plays.
Bowie’s “Queen Bitch” may be appropriate for Young Adult, but I can’t help but think of Team Zissou. If Reitman’s trying for some kind of commentary on Wes Anderson, I don’t get it.
Anyway, it looks like a fun movie.
I doubt that, because “Queen Bitch” was also used in the trailer for “Milk” you may remember.
Yeah, it’s probably not an intentional allusion to Anderson, but the Milk trailer only uses a snippet from the middle of the song. There’s something about beginning with silence, then the first few bars of acoustic guitar, followed by the electric guitar and then the drums, bass and vocals that sticks out–it really builds tension and is itself kind of a narrative structure–and in cinema that moment can’t be easily disassociated from Wes Anderson’s use of it in Life Aquatic. Well, I just don’t know.
Just a technical question — has the “Unicorn” part of “Tintin’s” title been officially dropped? Because everywhere else I go, it’s just being written as “The Adventures of Tintin.”
All the marketing in the UK retains the “Unicorn” subtitle. I can’t speak for the States.
Pretty sure it’s been dropped in the US. Check out the American posters and go to the IMDb page. No “Unicorn.”
I’m waiting to see what the title screen says, which I believe retains the “Unicorn” subtitle. Regardless, if there is to be a series of films, makes sense to me to keep it. Strange that it’s bothering so many people.
Anyway, like I said, waiting to see the title screen.
The Iron Lady, per TWC awards site, starts RSVP screenings in LA<NY on Nov 19th. My guess is it is for critic's only.
Happy Halloween everyone!
You’re predicting Kenneth Branagh for a nomination on the sidebar, but in the Contenders he’s listed as #8. Mistake somewhere?
My mistake.
Of all this “season’s” unseen movies (at least by me) Young Adult rates the highest. I’ve watched the trailer over and over just to lift my mood and I can’t help thinking that it’s just touching the very top of what the movie will end up being. Reitman has a way of going there subtly and artfully and never pounding you over the head with a film’s emotion or deeper themes. I anxiously await my turn to see it. Ever since Thank You For Smoking I’ve admired his films – every one different, but each one brilliant.
Two questions, Kris: what’s keeping “The Help” from the adapted screenplay top 5? And if “Rango” is your third-surest bet for an original screenplay nomination, surely “Bridesmaids” is higher than 21st?