Razor blade ‘Dragon Tattoo’ with Reznor and Ross accompaniment

It’s always interesting to watch the marketing of a David Fincher unfold. Notoriously, he eschews all traditional routes. He loathes the usual process of building interest in a film. I’ve been told by those close to “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” that this very fact explains the recent, oddly structured four-minute trailer for the film, a bit of a middle digit to the status quo.

And hey, that’s fine. Hip cred is a big deal in this day and age. And I can understand a desire to rub against the grain of what’s accepted, because let’s face it. The usual is boring and uninspiring and, to say the least, not very creative. But still, the typical marketing machine serves its purpose and serves it well, so it’s important not to drown your film in “cool.”

That’s what I think “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” is on the verge of doing. As a film fan and a Fincher enthusiast, I dig things like Mouth Taped Shut, the behind-the-scenes look at the film’s production that Fincher launched as, again, a push back against the expected marketing machine. But if I put myself in the shoes of the general consumer, I have to imagine some of this might feel impenetrable and kind of, I don’t know, elitist?

Nevertheless, getting guys like me to write about all of this is part of the trick, too. And here I am, pointing you to a recent video that documents the making of some “cool” razor blade posters for the film. The footage is accompanied by some of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’s eerie score, and really, any excuse to unveil more of that is fine by me.

The video was unveiled at — you guessed it — Mouth Taped Shut. Check it out: