Off the Carpet: Streep and Davis head up a tight but lacking pack of Best Actress contenders

After barreling through the gentlemen looking like Oscar possibilities the last two weeks, today we move on to the ladies. And immediately, I have to take note of Mark Harris’s latest column at Grantland, dedicated to the supposed insanity of considering Meryl Streep the frontrunner for her still unseen performance in “The Iron Lady.” And it reminds me that there is some clarification needed for those who eagerly scout prediction collectives like those at Gold Derby and Movie City News.
Here’s the thing. Not everyone who places a contender at the top of a list of predictions this early is saying, “This is the person to beat.” How do I know that? Because that’s not how I play it. In pointing to the Gold Derby crew (which includes our own Guy Lodge), Harris offers up a smart nugget concerning the prospect of Streep winning the Oscar this year that Anne and I just mentioned on Friday’s Oscar Talk podcast: “It’s bad guesswork…[Streep] has lost more Academy Awards than any actor in history.”
No doubt. But if you ask me to rank things in the early stages, I look at it as “most likely to be nominated,” not “frontrunner to win,” and I believe a number of others do as well. So, with that in mind, Streep has been in a position to win more Academy Awards than any actor in history. That, I think it’s fair to say, is good guesswork.
Anyway, looking out over the rest of the field of leading ladies, I see a number of interesting performances and a vibrant cross-section, if not an especially “Oscar” cross-section. At the top is Viola Davis, who is pretty much agreed-upon across the board for her work in “The Help.” It’s fair to say, at the end of the day, it could be her Oscar to lose.
Not far behind is Michelle Williams, who I wrote about at length this morning. This kind of role is an Oscar showcase to say the least, but it’s a refreshingly dialed down performance that I wouldn’t call a sure thing in the field, but I think she’ll get there.
Still to come is Charlize Theron in Jason Reitman’s “Young Adult,” which will be a bit of dark comedy to go against the otherwise sincere grain of the category. That will go a long way for her chances, but she’s in an area of the field that is kind of elastic at the moment.
Glenn Close in “Albert Nobbs” offers a rich and understated portrayal that, make no question, is in danger of flying too low. The film needs to be seen by a considerable amount of people, but I think actors who do see it will respect the work.
Threatening to leap into this fray is Rooney Mara, who really stands out in the recently released four-minute trailer for “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.” One wonders if she can succeed when Noomi Rapace, who took on the role in the 2009 original, came so close but ultimately failed to secure a spot.
A pair of Sundance portrayals could build up some steam and cash in on hot-new-thing goodwill in the form of Felicity Jones (“Like Crazy”) and Elizabeth Olsen (“Martha Marcy May Marlene”). The former will have a loving push from Paramount, but the latter is undeniably the more textured and accomplished portrayal. They’ll be trading off breakthrough performance awards all season long.
Going back to Cannes, Tilda Swinton in “We Need to Talk About Kevin” was the talk of the festival, until Kirsten Dunst came in and nabbed the best Actress prize for her work in Lars Von Trier’s “Melancholia.” Both are still in the hunt but they lurk on the fringe hoping for some passion bases to get them there.
Things start to fade a bit after that. Michelle Yeoh in “The Lady” makes so much sense on paper, but it’s left to be seen what kind of a campaign can be mustered on her behalf. It will take a robust one, as it always does. Similarly, Olivia Colman in “Tyrannosaur” may have her champions in the press arena, but it’ll take some doing to make sure voters see the film rather than lazily default to more visible contenders.
Jodie Foster flies off the rails in Roman Polanski’s “Carnage,” but if there are enough voters who appreciated how committed she clearly was, she could be someone to watch. Similarly committed though on the other spectrum of comedy is Kristin Wiig in “Bridesmaids,” who is rallying supporters in the wake of all that post-Emmy Best Supporting Actress talk for co-star Melissa McCarthy. But we all know how that’s going to turn out.
Emily Watson has her best shot in a while in “Oranges and Sunshine,” while Kristin Scott Thomas is part of Harvey Weinstein’s already lead actress-heavy stable in “Sarah’s Key.” And Focus has two slim chances in Adepero Oduye (“Pariah”) and Mia Wasikowska (“Jane Eyre”).
And that’s pretty much (liberally) the field. I think it’s a race between six or seven contenders at this stage, and indeed, I’d put Meryl Streep at the top of the list of likely nominees. Why? Because I’ll take the odds on 16 nominations all day every day.
(NOTE: The Contenders section is coming. I promise! Really close.)
I still think it’s silly that Viola Davis is being campaigned in Lead. I also don’t share the same confidence in Charlize Theron as you. Diablo Cody is overrated in my opinion and I don’t think she’ll ever get the same Academy love she got for ‘Juno’.
Other than that, I think you’re right on.
“The Help” begins and ends with the Viola Davis character– she’s the film’s narrator. You can’t say she isn’t at least a co-lead.
I think Viola Davis is unobjectionably a lead actress in the film. Her part is no more supporting than previous lead performances like Louise Fletcher’s in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Anthony Hopkins’ part in Silence of the Lambs, Meryl Streep’s in Julie and Julia, etc. etc.
I think it would actually be really dumb for Davis’ role to be campaigned in supporting because I think more academy voters will intuitively consider it a lead performance rather than a supporting performance, and campaigning the part wrongly could rob Davis of a nomination.
I agree with Filmmisery:
-Theron hasn’t delivered a compelling performance since Monster and somehow, she’s always on everyone’s list. The trailer for Young Adult, Reitman or no, does not look compelling and more of a comedic turn, which is likely to be ignored by the Academy.
-Viola Davis is a supporting role, I don’t understand this whole lead business.
-Conversely, Keira Knightly is lead, I don’t understand all of this supporting business. AND I think not including her in the conversation at this point, is a big mistake.
“Theron hasn’t delivered a compelling performance since Monster…”
Didn’t she get a nomination for North Country?
Yes, but Frances McDormand ftw!
She did, but as Laura Stewart said, was outshined by Frances McDormand.
I love Olsen in “Marcy,” but more accomplished than Jones in ‘Like Crazy”? Bite your tongue. Remember who won the head to head at Sundance? You discredit Jones by saying it’s not as textured and accomplished. And both those two are likely going to make it if the expected nominees and pictures keep crashing…
True, both could make it. But, sorry, I think Olsen acts circles around Jones in “Like Crazy.” I don’t think Jones is as textured and accomplished as Olsen. But that doesn’t mean I don’t think she gives a great performance.
But I’m not big on “Like Crazy” as it is.
Yes, winning something objectively means you’re the best. Just ask Judy Holliday, Sandra Bullock, and Halle Berry.
“Like a Little Upset” would be a better title.
I think a lot is going to depend on Theron and Mara and how they are received. I think Young Adult is in prime M$B release territory, even though the film as a whole might get it’s lunch stolen by The Descendants.
Here’s how I currently see the race (for noms):
Streep – baity, and well … she’s Streep.
Close – I still think SAG/Actor’s branch will keep her alive.
Davis – IN, unless the branch puts her Supporting.
———next level———-
Charlize Theron – I dunno, it just feels right/
Rooney Mara – Looking good in that trailer.
———next level———-
Michelle Williams – will be riding the edge all season.
Elizabeth Olsen
And my wildcard is Tilda Swinton. The reviews have been incredible. She’s a recent winner. And eveyr year she put in great work that seems to just miss the cut. I could see her TLJones/Michael Shannoning her way right in if the 5th spot looks vulnerable.
But it’s early. :)
“IN, unless the branch puts her Supporting.”
There’s no way they’ll overrule her desire to be put in Lead.
Leads pretending to be supporting is perceived to create an unfair advantage due to screentime and narrative prominence; an actor who might be better-described as supporting going for lead, on the other hand, is theoretically putting themselves at a disadvantage.
True, I don’t know too many instances where a Lead campaign wound up where the actor/actress ended up nommed in Supporting. I guess I’m just playing devil’s advocate in this particular situation. :)
Are we not allowed to expect a powerhouse performance from Streep in The Iron Lady based on her talent and body of work? In my mind, Streep is the frontrunner.
I can’t separate “most likely to be nominated” from “frontrunner to win.” Meryl Streep is the actress most likely to be nominated. Therefore by default, she’s also the most likely to win.
Or to put it another way, if I ranked someone the 5th most likely to be nominated, that also means they are the least likely to win.
I don’t buy into that logic. Someone could barely slide in for a nod but suddenly be THE performance to beat as a result of inclusion. And a performance could be an obvious go for a nod but just not enough for the win. Streep has figured into the latter category for her entire career.
Just look at the Streep-Bullock dynamic from two years ago. We knew from the get-go that Streep would be in, but it took a while for Bullock’s place in the race to develop. Once it did, she was the one to beat.
Of course there are ebbs and flows throughout the Oscar season, critic awards, campaigning, BAFTA, Globes, etc that will change standings and dynamics. We can look at 11th hour eventual winners like Swank in M$B. Who saw that coming?
But right now, October 10th, sight unseen, Streep has to be considered the frontrunner, whatever that frontrunner status even means. Sure the director is highly questionable, sure she’s lost Best Actress more times than anyone else in history. But she’s Meryl Streep and has earned the nearly annual frontrunner status, perhaps to her detriment.
Right (what Kris said). I’m thinkin’ Jeff Bridges, ‘Crazy Heart’.
Being labelled a frontrunner is a very immediate thing. Rankings change from week to week and month to month.
I understand the hesitance to rank according to likelihood of winning but it’s the nature of the beast. Oscar Predicting, it is what it is.
Maybe Mark Harris would have a different perspective if he were invited to be one of the Oscarologists or Gurus of Gold. I agree that most likely to be nominated usually translates into most likely to win.
Yeah, heard about that. Hilarious and pathetic.
I do believe it was dishonest of them to advertise the film as something it clearly wasn’t, but people really need to know a little bit about the movie before going into it.
I heard something recently about the idea of mistaking Drive for 2 Fast (can’t remember if it was you, Kris or Sasha). I just never thought someone would try to take it this far. Absolutely ridiculous.
Dylan: Dishonesty in Hollywood marketing?? No, surely not!
It’s a shame that the race is apparently so thin, as I think there’s plenty of commendable work at the margins. I’m specifically thinking of Eva Green (Cracks), Liana Liberato (Trust), Brit Marling (Another Earth), Saorise Ronan (Hanna), and, in my dream universe where the film is eligible, Kate Winslet (Mildred Pierce).
Totally agree with Ronan in Hanna… great film, superb performance. Bound to get lost in the beginning-of-the-year-movie-clutter though. Joe Wright is one to watch.
Just watched “Hanna” again the other night, couldn’t agree more. Ronan is great, as is the criminally underrated Eric Bana, who I could have used more of (though he does get the best scene in the film). The score from the Chemical Brothers is the year’s best so far. The real star of the film is Joe Wright’s direction, and as far as artsy euro-style b-movie genre thrillers go, I’ll take this over Refn’s “Drive” any day. Between this and “Atonement”, which also holds up impeccably on multiple viewings, Wright is a director to watch indeed.
I second Dylans prise for Ronan and Wrights brilliant direction. I would also like to add I loved Blanchett in this. It shocked me when Wright wasn’t nominated for director in ’07 but at this point I definitely think he will be one day.
In a perfect world Hanna would be getting many nominations.
Hanna is a good movie, but not Oscar-worthy. It can (and should) get cinematography, sound, score, and any other technical nominations, but nothing major (except Best Actress if the year turns out to be weak).
I usually find Blanchett, as talented as she clearly is, to be a bit hammy. I think that Hamminess is used really well in “Hanna” though.
Strange, I found Blanchett to be the weakest part of the film. Mainly due to that god-awful accent.
On the topic of Joe Wright, ‘Atonement’ may be one of the best film adaptations I have seen in quite some time. God, I love that film. I’m really curious to see what he will do with Anna Karenina.
I don’t think Rapace was close to getting nominated for the original TGWTDT because her studio didn’t even bother sending the screeners. Anyway, I don’t understand people’s resistance in placing Davis in lead; I felt her character was just as important as Stone’s. Davis narrated the film and it begins and ends with her and we get to see her point of view, thus I consider her a co-lead.
Martin: She was close. Nods all over the place and many in the Academy really liked those movies.
Can you really say Noomi Rapace was close to a nod? Who even saw the Swedish adaptation?
Enough people saw it for her to get a Critics Choice AND a Bafta nomination!!
Yeah, I’d say she was 10th-ish in the votes. So, in there.
Critics are paid to watch films and then review them, so it’s obvious they saw Rapace film. It’s different with AMPAS, studios have to campaign to convince the members to see the films and screeners they send to them. The problem is that Rapace studio did not send screeners and they did not put out FYC ads in the trade papers(at least they’re not listed in awards daily FYC gallery).
I’d say Rapace is close behind, 6th even. Mara will be compared to Rapace–and it’s a tall, tall order.
As I said before Rapace was not 6th, her studio did not even send screeners, so AMPAS members did not see her film. Here is a link of the screeners sent in 2010: [kenru.net] . Now it’s more probable that Hilary Swank was sixth as she received a SAG nomination and Julianne Moore was likely next in line with her Globe and BAFTA noms.
See above comment to Martin. She was most certainly in the thick of it. I had many conversations with people who were huge fans. And screeners DID go out, by the way. Not sure why that falsehood is making the rounds here.
I was using the website created by an AMPAS member who lists the screeners he receives every year (link is listed in previous post). However, looking at the list it seems he must be a screenwriter as he received scripts as well, so perhaps the screeners of Rapace film were only sent to actors (if they were in fact sent as you claim)?
I just can’t imagine Viola Davis winning the Oscar. It’s just not the sort of thing they give Best Actress to. You got to either be a rising starlet or established star, or on the occasion a career prize. There’s also the question whether she’s really lead or supporting. If she’s not unquestionably the lead, that’ll hurt her too. I can’t help but think they’re doing her a huge disservice by sticking her in lead when she might’ve been a shoe-in winner in supporting.
As for the others.. Theron has won so she’s unlikely to do it again unless the performance is truly something special. Streep is a perennial favourite but yet again it would really have to be the best she’s done in a long time for people to give her another Oscar. Glenn Close.. Just not feeling it. She’d be the ideal candidate for a career prize, but people just don’t seem to be that jazzed up about the performance.
Which leaves Michelle Williams, who pretty much checks all the boxes. Playing a real person, check. Young starlet, check. Immensely talented and respected, check. Past nominations, check. With all those in her favor, she (unlike Close) can overcome the obstacle of the movie itself not being all that.
So yeah, Michelle Williams wins.
If the film winds up with mostly positive reviews, I think Michelle Williams stands a good chance for a nom and potential win if things fall in her favor.
The elephant in the room is that she’s black. A serious black dramatic actress by default is a character actor. I suppose the last character actress to get the best actress prize is Frances McDormand. Davis could very well get it because she’ll be only the 2nd black woman after Whoopi Goldberg to earn two competive acting nominations with the Academy. I don’t see any reason not to give it to her unless someone else’s performance is more substainly impressive– think Bassett vs Hunter. Another black woman has to win best actress again– Halle Berry is the only woman of color to win the fucking thing. Supporting Actress is open to the world: little girls, old hag character actresses, fat women, women of all races.
had to laugh at your “old hag character actresses”. Mean, yet not altogether untrue. :)
Davis will play a huge role in this race. I think right now that SHE is the frontrunner. She is one of the most respected actresses in the industry, EVERYONE loves her. She has never put in a bad performance, she often elevates even the WORST movie just by being in it. I liked The Help, but it’s clear that she brought the material to another level. I don’t think that her color will have anything to do with the narrative of the race this year. Unless Streep somehow tops her Julie & Julia performance, I think it’s ripe for Mara and Davis to go head to head.
Best performance by anyone this year, male or female, is Olivia Colman. Knowing how good she is in Iron Lady I can only hope that her small, yet key role in the higher profile film helps to push Tyrannosaur.
Do you think Mara’s accent is going to hurt her chances? I am a Swede and she’s not speaking with a Swedish accent. It does bug me a bit in the trailer, even though I am still very much looking forward to seeing the film. Can the votes tell if her accent is bad though? or would they care about that at all?
I am Danish and Streep certainly was not speaking with a Danish accent when she was nominated for Out of Africa… So there. :) How would they now, unless the American press made a big story out of her getting the accent wrong. Could happen in a ugly anti-campaign from the people behind one of the rivaling contenders, but that bad-mouthing campaigns always seem to be with Best Picture, not with the acting performances. Then the whole “Natalie Portman did not dance herself!” stories would have come out much sooner last year.
These comments are silly. The least qualified person to judge a Swedish accent in English or a Danish accent in English is a Swede and a Dane, respectively. The reason Swedes speak with a Swedish accent in English is they can’t hear English well enough to get rid of their accent. Duh.
I don’t mean to be rude, but I don’t really understand what you mean by a Swede being the least qualified person to judge a Swedish accent in English. I can assure you almost all the young people in our country knows English exceptionally well, from living abroad and the American/British media influences. I was simply just curious about the simple fact that a bad accent would influence her chances of getting nomination, and I have doubts on he need to put one an accent in the first place. But good point in regards to Streep and Portman!
I have a feeling that Streep’s performance will be undermined by the politics of Thatcher. That, combined with the zeitgeist of worker’s union (Actors are unionized) will get few sympathy from the voting members. She’ll get Nixoned, as it were–nod but no win–no matter how excellent her accent is.
Agreed. Been feeling this way for a while. Seems odd that anyone would win an Oscar for playing Thatcher.
Also, I agree: this is Viola Davis’ Oscar to lose.
It’s a shame Mia Wasikowska will most certainly not be recognized via Oscars for her work in Jane Eyre. If only Restless wasn’t a huge pile of shit… then maybe she would have had another performance to garner Oscar recognition.
I have a feeling this is going to be Viola Davis’ year. I’d be happy with that although I am rooting for Williams’. Close needs to sit this one out, lets just hand that nomination over to Olsen and call it a day.
This is one of those weird years (so far) where I feel like no one in Best Actress contention is in good shape yet for a nom, no less a win; perhaps, aside from Meryl – who no one has even seen yet.
:) I too am rooting for Williams, but I’d be happy if Davis wins. Despite the qualms I had about the way the film’s framed (not a fan of white-savior-for-blacks narrative, though I don’t doubt the filmmakers’ intentions), I’m in the Davis-saves-the-movie camp and the movie was a box office hit, so…
If Viola Davis is supporting in “The Help”, then what is Octavia Spencer?
Skeeter/Stone is the catalyst for what is really Aibileen/Davis’ story, Davis is the heart of the film, and Spencer is a supporting character along with the rest of the crew. Just ignore anyone who tells you otherwise ;)
Well put. Being the catalyst doesn’t make you the lead of a film. I think it’s even arguable that Chastain has a larger supporting role than Stone, her portion of the story carries far more emotional heft for me than Skeeter. Except for that one, very emotional line reading Stone gives 3/4 of the way through
Strictly speaking, and judging from the way the story’s framed, Emma Stone’s Skeeter is the protagonist, but as someone pointed out above, the movie starts and ends with Viola Davis’ Aibileen who also gets enough screen time to claim to be a lead. And as much as the Best Actress race is iffy, there’s no clear frontrunner at this point, and I don’t think there will be by the end of the year, unless, say, The Iron Lady and Young Adult get raves. So I’m guessing Disney will campaign Davis as a lead actress. I know it’s a very very bold statement to make, but I think it’s Davis’ to lose, whether she goes for Best Actress or Best Supporting Actress.
If Meryl can nail Maggie Thatcher then she will nail the Oscar win. Period…
Something about the expression of “If Meryl can nail Maggie Thatcher” makes me want to throw up a little.
Sounds like the premise for a really horrifying pornographic film.
Also, I’m not sure I agree with you that a great performance would round out to a win for Streep. I feel like RichardA and Kris a few posts up are right that something about Thatcher’s politics will sit ill at ease with the academy no matter how great the performance is…
Kris, I think you’re the best, but I have to say, recently on Oscar Talk you were ragging on Anne that she was ‘defeatist’. I think that’s exactly what you’re doing with Kristin Wiig. I would argue that it’s the second best performance from any actor that I have seen this year. That blend of physical humour and realistic emotion is something that not many actors can pull off. It is absolutely as equal in degree of difficulty as what Portman achieved last year, just in a different way. I’m glad you included her in the article, she needs ATTENTION. I wouldn’t be surprised if she doesn’t get a Golden Globe nod, and I also wouldn’t be shocked if the NY critics gave her a shout out at years end. Here’s Hoping!
So you think Wiig has a better chance of breaking in the Oscar race than the Globes? I’d say she has a far better shot of being nominated for a GG and possibly winning than getting any Oscar nomination beyond a screenplay nod and that’s still iffy. I loved Bridesmaids/Wiig but I don’t think it’s going to happen either.
oops, excuse my poor grammar. I meant to say that I wouldn’t be surprised of she DOES get a GG nom.
I think any defeatist attitude towards Wiig would not be for her performance (which I thought was great) or even for her Oscar chances, per say, but that it’s a Lead performance in that ‘type’ of movie. McCarthy can get away with a surprise nom in a movie like this because it’s an eye-opening ‘Supporting’ performance (and she has an Emmy win to add to her narrative). That’s just what I’m seeing. In a different movie with a similar performance, maybe Wiig would have a better chance; but it still seems iffy, to me. And I repeat, I thought Wiig was great; and loved the movie.
That’s fair. You can approve of the performance all you want. But we all know Kristen Wiig will not receive an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in “Bridesmaids.” Right?
^ exactly. Great performance aside, it’s the particular movie that will prevent traction.
I think that Wiig is a sure thing for a GG nom (and win, frankly), but I suspect all the prognosticators are right that she stands no chance for a Best Actress Oscar nod.
However…. I’m wondering whether anyone thinks she might pull out a nomination in original screenplay? It’s probably not any more likely than an acting nod, but the academy seems less snobby about their writing awards. (Borat, anyone?)
“It’s bad guesswork…[Streep] has lost more Academy Awards than any actor in history.”
One could easily argue that any actress who have given a performance that wasn’t nominated has “lost an Oscar”. It all depends on whether you consider a nominataion a sign of attention or not.
That’s obviously not his point. His point is she is 2-14. Not a winning record by any means. It’s more likely she’ll lose than win in a given year. Etc.
Kris, I completely agree with your assessment that critics are talking about the likelihood of being nominated, and not the likelihood of a person winning. And at this point in the season, there isn’t much to go on for predicting a winner.
Anyway, I just was wondering: Have you seen My Week with Marilyn? Because I haven’t spotted a review anywhere on the site…
I found the review!
Too bad they won’t campaign Juliette Binoche in Certified Copy. It’d be the performance of the year in the last 10 years, at least.
I’ve always thought that Oscar predictions (here, gold derby, anyyyyywhere) was the ‘5’ whom you think will be nommed come nomination morning. End of story.
I’ve actually never heard/realized/thought about the line of thinking that it’s ranked by: probability of a WIN or ‘not ranked’ until the performance is ‘seen’.
… until the last few Oscar Talks.
Gurus o’ Gold have always ranked in likelihood of a win. Your #1 is your #1 BP pick.
For example –
[moviecitynews.com]
That chart tells me that on Jan 5th, The Social Network and The King’s Speech were in a dead heat for a BP win according to polled pundits. I doubt anyone saw that chart and said “they’re tied for a nomination!”
Based on reactions out of the festival circuit and early reviews, Keira Knightley is very much in the hunt for a lead (not supporting) actress nod. Her perf apparently is love-it-or-hate-it but if 50% of those who see the film love her, she’s in…