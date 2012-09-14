A-

Listen: Official version of Christina Aguilera’s ‘Your Body’ drops

09.14.12 6 years ago

Check that snare! The official drop of Christina Aguilera’s “Your Body” has occurred, so clear the floor, and the bed.

As I suspected in the original review of “Your Body,” “f*ck your body” has been replaced by “love your body” in that Enrique style the kids love. Aguilera’s voice is crisp and up-front in this boudoir battle cry, and the shuffling early ’00s beat is prime for any number of potential remixes. I’m personally holding out for the Major Lazer carnivale-reggae take, were such a thing to exist (crossing fingers, looking at Diplo).

The track is a fresh arrival for “The Voice” judge whose show has been rivaling “The X Factor” and “… Got Talent” and the news trickling in from “American Idol.” Co-judge Adam Levine may have had a grip on the summer with his band Maroon 5’s “Payphone,” but this could be Aguilera’s autumn with this Max Martin banger.

“Your Body” is the leading single from “Lotus,” the singer’s next album due in November. She Tweeted this week that it’s name for the flora because it “represents an unbreakable flower that survives under the hardest conditions and still thrives.” But can it survive four-inch fetish heels and two barrels of hedonism? Because that’s what I’m imagining.

