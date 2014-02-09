Olympic figure skater Ashley Wagner is our new McKayla Maroney and god love her for it

McKayla Maroney’s face became one of the breakout stars of the 2012 Summer Olympics thanks to a decidedly sour disposition, and now U.S. figure-skater Ashley Wagner’s face has followed suit by executing not only one of the greatest head-shakes in sports history but also a brilliant lip maneuver that may or may not have formed the word “bullshit” on national television.
Of course, Angela’s face wasn’t always a star. Only minutes before the event in question, it was merely an ordinary (if pleasantly ebullient) face that reacted how any other ordinary face would react after its accompanying body completed a rock-solid figure-skating routine at the Winter Olympics:
AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Paul Chiasson
It was only minutes later, when Angela’s routine scored far lower than her face had anticipated, that her beauty-queen visage would burst onto the international scene with a look sure to delight the blackened, cynical, bilious hearts of internet watchers around the globe:
Meme away, internet. Meme away.
So is it Ashley or Angela? Come on Riot…
I can’t believe she’s being praised for this. As an athlete representing your nation, you should be on your best behavior. She’s not the only athlete to be disappointed and her reaction lacked graciousness. Embarassing.
I believe you have misinterpreted the post. While I could be wrong in my reading of it, the author seemed to me to be using humor to criticize and — this part I’m very sure about — to say the Internet will quickly be making a mocking memento of her reaction (a la Grumpy Cat or the casually-pepper-spraying policeman).
A lot of athletes do not receive the scores they expect ot deserve. It’s a part of the sport to accept this with dignity.
And it’s Ashley, not Angela.
Personally I thought she was better than Mao Asada on that short programme, but I can’t really say if her result was just.
You’d think with the controversy with her selection over Nagasu so fresh she’d at least try to show some decorum.
Her routine was decent even boring maybe. The girl from Russia was a lot better.
I have to defend McKayla here…McKayla was disappointed that, as the best vaulter in the world by a long shot, she inexplicably sat down her landing in the vault finals. She was disappointed in herself for medaling silver. Ashley was pissed at the judges for under-scoring her in her mind. So McKayla comes out classier in my opinion! Still, I understand their meme faces are comparable.