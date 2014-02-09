Olympic figure skater Ashley Wagner is our new McKayla Maroney and god love her for it

McKayla Maroney’s face became one of the breakout stars of the 2012 Summer Olympics thanks to a decidedly sour disposition, and now U.S. figure-skater Ashley Wagner’s face has followed suit by executing not only one of the greatest head-shakes in sports history but also a brilliant lip maneuver that may or may not have formed the word “bullshit” on national television.

Of course, Angela’s face wasn’t always a star. Only minutes before the event in question, it was merely an ordinary (if pleasantly ebullient) face that reacted how any other ordinary face would react after its accompanying body completed a rock-solid figure-skating routine at the Winter Olympics:

AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Paul Chiasson

It was only minutes later, when Angela’s routine scored far lower than her face had anticipated, that her beauty-queen visage would burst onto the international scene with a look sure to delight the blackened, cynical, bilious hearts of internet watchers around the globe:

Meme away, internet. Meme away.

