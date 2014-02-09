Olympic figure skater Ashley Wagner is our new McKayla Maroney and god love her for it

#Olympics
02.09.14

McKayla Maroney’s face became one of the breakout stars of the 2012 Summer Olympics thanks to a decidedly sour disposition, and now U.S. figure-skater Ashley Wagner’s face has followed suit by executing not only one of the greatest head-shakes in sports history but also a brilliant lip maneuver that may or may not have formed the word “bullshit” on national television.

Of course, Angela’s face wasn’t always a star. Only minutes before the event in question, it was merely an ordinary (if pleasantly ebullient) face that reacted how any other ordinary face would react after its accompanying body completed a rock-solid figure-skating routine at the Winter Olympics:

AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Paul Chiasson

It was only minutes later, when Angela’s routine scored far lower than her face had anticipated, that her beauty-queen visage would burst onto the international scene with a look sure to delight the blackened, cynical, bilious hearts of internet watchers around the globe:

Meme away, internet. Meme away.

