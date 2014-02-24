Even though the 2014 Winter Olympics have come to a close, that doesn’t stop us from dreaming of 2018. If the committee is taking suggestions on how to raise viewership for the Pyeongchang, South Korea games in four years, adding power-ups to the speed skate is a good start.
Olympic Speed Skating Would Be More Fun With Mario Kart
02.24.14
