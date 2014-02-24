Olympic Speed Skating Would Be More Fun With Mario Kart

#Olympics
02.24.14

Even though the 2014 Winter Olympics have come to a close, that doesn’t stop us from dreaming of 2018. If the committee is taking suggestions on how to raise viewership for the Pyeongchang, South Korea games in four years, adding power-ups to the speed skate is a good start.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Olympics
TAGSMario KartOLYMPICSSochi 2014SPEED SKATINGWINTER OLYMPICS

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP