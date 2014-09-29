‘Olympus Has Fallen’ sequel lands a new director

and 09.29.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Scandinavian director Babak Najafi will take the reins for “London Has Fallen,” the follow-up to 2013's surprise hit “Olympus Has Fallen,” Heat Vision reports. Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart, Morgan Freeman, Angela Bassett and Melissa Leo on board to reprise their roles from the action thriller.

Najafi, who previously helmed two episodes of Cinemax”s “Banshee,” will replace Fredrik Bond, who departed the project earlier this month, citing creative differences. Najafi joins the sequel just as it prepares to begin the first half of principal photography. “London” will shoot for four weeks before breaking until February, when Butler – who is currently working on the feature film Geostorm – will join the production.

The “Olympus Has Fallen” sequel finds the new franchise”s hero trio traveling from Washington, D.C., to London to attend the funeral of the British prime minister. While across the pond, they”re unexpectedly caught in the middle of a terrorist plot to kill world leaders.

The “London Has Fallen” script comes from returning screenwriters Creighton Rothenberger and Katrin Benedikt, as well as Christian Gudegast.

“London Has Fallen” is scheduled to be released October 2, 2015.

Around The Web

TAGSAARON ECKHARTANGELA BASSETTBabak NajafiFREDRIK BONDGERARD BUTLERLONDON HAS FALLENMELISSA LEOMORGAN FREEMANOLYMPUS HAS FALLEN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP