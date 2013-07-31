One Direction bursts onto Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Best Song Ever’

Robin Thicke”s “Blurred Lines,” featuring T.I. and Pharrell, remains atop the Billboard Hot 100 for an eighth week, but the big news is that One Direction soars onto the chart at No. 2, with “Best Song Ever.”

Propelled largely by online video play (One Direction’s tune set Vevo”s 1-day viewing record at 10.8 million), “Best Song Ever” becomes the boy band”s best chart rank as well: the quintet previously peaked at No. 3 with “Young,” while its breakthrough song, “What Makes You Beautiful,” reached No. 4.

One Direction”s debut pushes Miley Cyrus”s “We Can”t Stop” down one to No. 3, which starts a cascading effect: Imagine Dragons” “Radioactive” slides 3-4, Daft Punk”s “Get Lucky” slips 4-5 and Bruno Mars” “Treasure” descends 5-6.

Rounding out the Top 10, Jay Z”s “Holy Grail,” featuring Justin Timberlake, rises 8-7, Anna Kendrick”s “Cups” moves up 9-8, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis”s former No. 1,”Can”t Hold Us,” falls three spots 6-9, while Florida Georgia Line”s “Cruise,” featuring Nelly, also drops three places to No. 10. That”s the bad news, but the good news is the song remains at No. 1 on Hot Country Songs for a record-setting 22 weeks.