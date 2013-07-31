One Direction bursts onto Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Best Song Ever’

#Justin Timberlake #T.I. #Pharrell #Robin Thicke #ONE DIRECTION #Anna Kendrick #Jay Z #Miley Cyrus
07.31.13 5 years ago

Robin Thicke”s “Blurred Lines,” featuring T.I. and Pharrell, remains atop the Billboard Hot 100 for an eighth week, but the big news is that One Direction soars onto the chart at No. 2, with “Best Song Ever.”

Propelled largely by online video play (One Direction’s tune set Vevo”s 1-day viewing record at 10.8 million), “Best Song Ever” becomes the boy band”s best chart rank as well: the quintet previously peaked at No. 3 with “Young,” while its breakthrough song, “What Makes You Beautiful,” reached No. 4.

One Direction”s debut pushes Miley Cyrus”s “We Can”t Stop” down one to No. 3, which starts a cascading effect: Imagine Dragons” “Radioactive” slides 3-4, Daft Punk”s “Get Lucky” slips 4-5 and Bruno Mars” “Treasure”  descends 5-6.

Rounding out the Top 10, Jay Z”s “Holy Grail,” featuring Justin Timberlake,  rises 8-7, Anna Kendrick”s “Cups” moves up 9-8, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis”s former No. 1,”Can”t Hold Us,” falls three spots 6-9, while Florida Georgia Line”s “Cruise,” featuring Nelly, also drops three places to No. 10. That”s the bad news, but the good news is the song remains at No. 1 on Hot Country Songs for a record-setting 22 weeks.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justin Timberlake#T.I.#Pharrell#Robin Thicke#ONE DIRECTION#Anna Kendrick#Jay Z#Miley Cyrus
TAGSANNA KENDRICKBILLBOARD HOT 100FLORIDA GEORGIA LINEImagine DragonsJay ZJUSTIN TIMBERLAKEMacklemore and Ryan LewisMiley Cyrusone directionPHARRELLROBIN THICKET.I.

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP