One Direction sets November 13 release date for ‘Take Me Home’

One Direction gave fans the big news that the British boy band would have a new album out in November, less than eight months after the release of “Up All Night.”

Now we have more details to share: “Take Me Home” will come out Nov. 13. For the project, the band worked with a number of collaborators from “Up All Night,” including Ed Sheeran and McFly”s Tom Fletcher. New partners include Dr. Luke, Shellback and Toby Gad.

First single, “Live While We”re Young,” will premiere on radio on Sept. 24 and will be available for purchase on Oct. 1.

We haven”t heard any music, but you have to admit, the cover art is adorable and very swoon-worthy if you”re a 13-year old girl.