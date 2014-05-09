Oscar Bait: Alec Baldwin joins Warren Beatty’s Howard Hughes biopic

It's been 10 years since Martin Scorsese's “The Aviator,” if you can believe it. The film was one of two dueling Howard Hughes biopics at the time (the other coming from Christopher Nolan), a passion project developed by star Leonardo DiCaprio for director Michael Mann. Mann ended up with biopic fatigue after “The Insider” and “Ali,” so he settled into a producer position and DiCaprio convinced his then-newfound colleague Martin Scorsese to direct and the rest was history.
But speaking of history, the Howard Hughes story has had its own in Hollywood. During a Santa Barbara Film Festival tribute in February, Scorsese remarked that he had always shied away from it, going on to note that a number of filmmakers had wanted to do it over the years. One of those, of course, was Warren Beatty, and Beatty's version has been slowly clicking into place over the last couple of years. Today there's further development as one of the stars of Scorsese's film, Alec Baldwin, has been tapped for a role.
News of Beatty's fifth film has been flying around for a couple of years now. It looks like the first time HitFix touched on it was back in 2011 when the project was finally revived, sparking Drew McWeeny to wax on with delight at the notion of Beatty saddling back up to the director's chair after all this time. (He has only directed four features in his career and the last one was “Bulworth” 16 years ago.)
But lately, the still-untitled project has really been finding its stride. Financing was secured back in February from a who's who of Tinseltown players; Relativity Media investor Ron Burkle, financier Steve Bing, former WB co-chief Terry Semel, producer Arnon Milchan and filmmaker Brett Ratner (via his new RatPac shingle) have all pitched in for what will reportedly be a $26.7 million production. Beatty will star as Hughes and he's already cast Alden Ehrenreich as Hughes' assistant and Lily Collins as the assistant's love interest (with the story revolving around the two). Martin Sheen, Matthew Broderick, Felicity Jones (as Hughes' love interest) and Beatty's wife Annette Bening are also on board, and Baldwin joins as Hughes' lawyer, Bob Mayhew.
You may recall Baldwin had a significant role in “The Aviator” as Hughes' airline foe, Pan Am founder Juan Trippe. It was a great role for the actor, one he seemed to relish on screen. It was Alan Alda, though, who landed an Oscar nomination alongside DiCaprio as crooked Senator Senator Ralph Owen Brewster.
I adore “The Aviator” with all my heart, but it seemed to have a hard time finding support in the Oscar season 10 years ago. It was like the whole town was desperate for something more heartfelt to come along, and finally, it did, in the form of the schmaltzy “Million Dollar Baby.” That Clint Eastwood film went on to win Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor. But it's “The Aviator” that stands the test of time as a work of art, a project that allowed Scorsese to really indulge his fetishistic love of old Hollywood and present a captivating, psychological dissection of Hughes.
I bring all of that up because “The Aviator” was a very specific take on the man. Hughes' is a gargantuan story with plenty of room for multiple interpretations, so for one, I really hope Christopher Nolan someday finds his way back to his ideas for the material; he was reportedly still interested just a couple of years ago. And I'm very happy to see Beatty dust off his own project after all these years. (Steven Spielberg even danced with a potential interpretation once upon a time, so not that he needs anything else on his plate, but I'd be interested.)
And obviously, any depiction of the Hughes story with this sort of talent involved brings with it a certain amount of awards potential. It's in production now so I imagine we'll see it in theaters some time next year. Will we be talking about it during the 2015-2016 Oscar race? Maybe, maybe not, but I'm sure plenty of us will be welcoming the filmmaker behind “Heaven Can Wait,” “Reds,” “Dick Tracy” and “Bulworth” back into the fray. It's been far too long.
“Million Dollar Baby” schmaltzy? First I’ve heard that particular adjective used. I can’t seem to really understand that criticism, I’m afraid – if anything it’s a sobering and austere picture, with sentiment muffled by raw, uncompromising emotion.
Although I do also prefer “The Aviator,” so I’m partially on your side.
It’s so forced.
Forced like a latter-day DiCaprio performance?
I don’t think DiCaprio’s performances are really all that forced. Though I’ve found it fascinating that certain viewers tend to bring weird baggage to his work.
I’ve never disliked DiCaprio’s work, but there are times where I’ve felt some of his performances were forced. When people constantly say he deserves an Oscar, I just don’t see it. Maybe for Gilbert Grape, I’ll give him that. But I never see him disappear into a role. I’m always aware it’s him. I don’t think he’s great at subtleties.
When I hear that sort of criticism (and not that “disappearing into the role” is always supposed to be the goal), I can’t help but think it is, again, what people are bringing to it. There are few actors in the popularity realm DiCaprio inhabits that can “disappear into the role,” I have to say. It’s not always a valid criticism.
The Aviator did win five Oscars (one more than Million Dollar Baby), so it wasn’t exactly scorned.
Trust me, it was scorned. Most of those were no-brainers. There was a lot of loathing for that movie about town that year.
I was here, Kris. ;-) I’m not a big fan of The Aviator, but as I recall, it provoked more apathy than scorn. And even then, eleven Oscar nods and five wins cannot be construed as scorn (or even apathy, for that matter) without losing all sense of proportion. (It reminds me of the notion of the oft-nominated DiCaprio as snubbee.) People were, for whatever reasons, much more passionate about Million Dollar Baby, Sideways, Eternal Sunshine, The Passion of the Christ, The Incredibles and even Ray and Vera Drake than they were about The Aviator, Closer and Finding Neverland. “People” meaning, of course, my small corner of LA and friends of mine elsewhere.
People in the guilds and other parts of the industry, I should have added.
Then we more or less see it the same way, so…
The Aviator is an overblown, overlong, conventional piece of Oscar-bait and I’m very happy Million Dollar Baby emerged victorious over it.
Million Dollar Baby is a tedious, torpid, manipulative slog. The Aviator is a masterpiece.
There is nothing the least bit conventional about The Aviator unless you simply don’t know the definition of the word.
I guess I’ll step in as the one person here who loves both The Aviator AND Million Dollar Baby.
This film has already begun filming. Paramount Studios had a section blocked off a few weeks ago, dressed as RKO pictures, with Beatty directing the scenes.
From the last graph of the article:
“It’s in production now so I imagine we’ll see it in theaters some time next year.”
