Oscar Guide 2013: Best Actress

(Welcome to the Oscar Guide, your chaperone through the Academy”s 24 categories awarding excellence in film. A new installment will hit every weekday in the run-up to the Oscars on February 24, with the Best Picture finale on Friday, February 22.)
The race for Best Actress this year started out typical: it was thin. That’s not a knock on the performances but really a knock on the kinds of roles open to women in this day and age. That dearth frequently yields a lackluster showing for the category, not that there aren’t other great performances worth looking at. The problem is, those great performances aren’t usually the sort that tickle the Academy’s fancy.
By the end of the season, it got tighter. The supposed frontrunner first got some serious competition from a leading lady few saw coming, while things started percolating for a foreign film hopeful at just the right time. Meanwhile, performances nominated elsewhere from the likes of Helen Mirren (“Hitchcock”) and Marion Cotillard (“Rust and Bone”) were left by the wayside.
The nominees are…
Jessica Chastain (“Zero Dark Thirty”)
Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings Playbook”)
Emmanuelle Riva (“Amour”)
Quvenzhané Wallis (“Beasts of the Southern Wild”)
Naomi Watts (“The Impossible”)
I wasn’t as shocked as most with Cotillard’s snub, and indeed, found it puzzling she kept reaping benefits while co-star Matthias Schoenaerts kept getting passed over. I had, however, hoped “Anna Karenina” star Keira Knightley might stir something up, because it was a great performance. Alas, it never happened.
While one young starlet was having the road to Oscar paved for her by the media after the Toronto Film Festival, the campaign behind Jessica Chastain in “Zero Dark Thirty” was beginning to see an opening. And boy did they take it, as talk of the work started circulating before those first big press screenings in late November, and soon it was obvious why. And there was a narrative built in, about a strong-willed female protagonist in this era. She landed the lion’s share of the critics’ prizes, culminating in a Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Actress and a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama. Then things started to level off, however, and now, oddly enough, it would be a bit of a surprise if she managed to win the Oscar.
Part of the reason that tapering-off occurred is that the media rediscovered Jennifer Lawrence as her film “Silver Linings Playbook” continued to expand in theatrical release. She showed up on “Saturday Night Live” (where, depending on whose opinion you get, she may have done more harm than good) and made lovely speeches at the SAG Awards (where she beat out Chastain) and Golden Globes (where she won in a comedy category devoid of Chastain). Indeed, Lawrence and Chastain have each won head-to-head twice in the serious precursors, but Lawrence — whose film is nominated for four acting awards — was chosen by her fellow thespians and otherwise has the most heat of the two at the moment. However…
…while the first time Chastain and Lawrence faced off with “Amour” star Emmanuelle Riva, Chastain walked away with a victory (at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards), the only time the trio has squared off in an industry awards race, it was Riva who came out on top (at the BAFTA Awards). Since the Oscar nominations announcement I have seen a clear line to victory for Riva, and admit there may be some bias involved (because really, how does any other performance in this category compare?), but not so much that it’s blinding. And it played out with the Brits. “Amour” is a film many Academy members were late to, but they had time to get there and given the measure of the breeze, as well as Sony Classics’ maximization of Riva’s availability, it could spell a great moment for the actress on her 86th birthday.
Quvenzhané Wallis has lit up the circuit since way back in the snow-blown days of Sundance 2012. “Beasts of the Southern Wild” hit like an A-bomb at the fest, was picked up by Fox Searchlight and survived all year long to land a number of key nominations. One of those was a surprising showing for Benh Zeitlin in the Best Director category. So there is passion for the film, and one wonders, frankly, with that slug-fest going on above, whether the vote could squeeze out a win for this 9-year-old. It would make her the youngest performer to ever win an Oscar, beating out Marlee Matlin’s 21 years by a longshot. It’s a pipe dream, but fun to consider.
So all of this means Naomi Watts, the lone representative at the Oscars for the film “The Impossible,” can probably just sit back and relax on the night of the 24th. However, take note: she has a LOT of support in Hollywood. She gave an incredible performance, one of physicality and emotional distress in a film that has lovers and haters. She had some heavy firepower in the nominations stage with big actors stumping for her and even got a shout-out on the People’s Choice Awards from Robert Downey Jr. But this will all just make for a fun scrapbook entry in the future, because the competition is too thick in this category for her to bring it on home. Right?
Will Win: Emmanuelle Riva (“Amour”)
Could Win: Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings Playbook”)
Should Win: Emmanuelle Riva (“Amour”)
Should Have Been Here: Keira Knightley (“Anna Karenina”)
God, I hope you’re right. It would be kind of disgusting to see 22-year-old Lawrence in a “just fine” performance beating out 86-year-old Riva in a physically and emotionally brutal role.
“Disgusting”?
I haven’t seen Amour yet, but please, just talk about the performances. Don’t let ageism get into this.
I am talking about the performances. And had you seen Amour, you’d also realize that Riva’s performances is head and shoulders above Lawrence’s.
Both Chastain and Lawrence still have time to deliver their truly best performances, because I don’t think these roles are their best yet, tbh. Riva gave a true acting class with her role. This is the type of performances that should win Oscars.
Jordan — that may be the case that Riva gives the superior performance. If that’s so, then just talk about that. That’s all I’m trying to say.
Nowhere in my comment do I insinuate that Riva should win just because she’s old. I said Lawrence’s performance is “just fine” but Riva’s is not even in the same class.
Then why bring up their ages?
I think I agree with your general point, but you were muddying the waters earlier, and implied a bunch of things that you’re now denying.
Like I said, I think I agree with you, I just didn’t like parts of your initial argument.
A Riva upset (and it would be an upset in every iteration of the word) would be reverse ageism at its most cynical, its most scandalous, and its most vile. It will validate my belief that young talent are punished by the Academy for being too good, too soon, and will be made to wait a decade or two (or three) before AMPAS deems Lawrence now worthy of their little trinket.
It’s been a while since I’ve seen Amour and thought it was pretty great and extremely depressing.
So what’s the big triumph in Riva’s performance? I think it’s a really good performance for the role but I think it’s a bigger achievement to live to 86 than to act in a Hanake movie.
I say this is a very avid Jennifer Lawrence fan, but her win would be a shame – probably the 4th strongest here. I’d be thrilled with Riva as the best, and thrilled with Watts as she’s overdue and probably getting fewer chances.
I’d also be thrilled with Chastain because of the nominated ones here I love her film the most but I have to assume she’ll have future chances.
I’m marking Riva right now in my predictions ballot.
That said, as I was typing this, I couldn’t help but think back at the many many awards that went to the pretty girl over the Best performance (Reese, Gwenyth, and Sandra come to mind – again, huge fan of those actresses)
Watts could become a frontrunner next year. Doesn’t she have the Lady Di movie? Just cause of that she could finally win.
And don’t even start with Paltrow win… that’s the one I hate the most of all Oscar history.
Jackie Cooper didn’t win for “Skippy” — he was only nominated.
Quick correction — Jackie Cooper was only nominated for Skippy. He didn’t win.
Good lord, you guys are on it. Keep a book with all the stats next to the computer?
“Book with all the stats next to the computer” is a bit redundant, don’t you think? I mean, we are on the Internet right now.
I’m just kidding around of course, but it’s very easy for commenters to double-check something that may have slipped the mind of the writer.
Emmanuelle Riva is a bold call and I would much rather if she won over J. Lawrence. Lets hope my prediction is wrong!
Will Win: Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings Playbook”)
Could Win: Emmanuelle Riva (“Amour”)
Should Win: Quvenzhané Wallis (“Beasts of the Southern Wild”)
Should Have Been Nominated: Michelle Williams (“Take this Waltz”)
YES to Williams!
I wish the film and Sarah Polley could also have been nominated. Definitely one of the very best films of the year.
Riva wasn’t nominated for a SAG. Marcia Gay Harden is the only person who won the Oscar without also having a SAG nomination. This also applies to Waltz for Supporting Actor.
SAG probably didn’t see the film with the shortened calendar. If you’re using stats on this of all years, you’re doing it way, way wrong.
And SAG didn’t get Django screeners either, mind.
SAG watched the much easier foreign film and nominated the hot sexy actress for it.
Should Have been here: Marion Cotillard with Rust and Bone!
this is exactly why I think Waltz will actually win. It’s very probable that the only reason he wasn’t nominated for SAG was entirely because of the screeners, and it’s very possible that had he been nominated he would have won that award too. Add to that the fact that he won the BAFTA and the Globe, that would make him a very serious frontrunner. And I don’t really get the theory of De Niro winning. Because if they wanted to give him the recognition for this performance, wouldn’t that chave resulted in a SAG win. He was nominated for that (and not for much else), and without Waltz, he was still beaten by Tommy Lee Jones.
Riva was not nominated for EITHER a SAG or a Golden Globe. Both orgs *chose* not to nominate her.
Globes maybe. SAG not so much.
Would we be taking Watts more seriously if the film had gotten more nominations?
I thought it was interesting that in Entertainment Weekly’s last issue where they have five random Academy members say what they’re voting for, three of the five said they were voting for Watts.
Also…in the eyes of the Academy, Wallis is new. Lawrence and Chastain have only really been known actresses for a couple years. Riva’s been around forever but how many Academy members knew who she was before Amour? They’ve been familiar with Watts for at least a little over a decade and might feel she was more “due” than others.
That said, I doubt she’ll win, but it’s interesting that no one’s really considered the possibility.
I’ve considered it — as I say above, she has a LOT of support. It’s such a tight race that anything could squeeze out, honestly.
I so agree.
I found the EW article to be very interesting as well. Just because if she’s not even supposed to be in the running, as in dead last, 3 out of 5 saying they were voting for her really stuck out to me.
Of course it’s just 5 random, anonymous people. But I read that and was really very surprised.
Will and should win: Emmanuelle Riva
Could win: Jennifer Lawrence
Should have been here: Greta Gerwig, Damsels in Distress
I must say, while I’m backing Riva, I’m getting a bit tired of hearing what a travesty it would be if Lawrence won — I think she’s pretty electric in Silver Linings Playbook, channelling a brisk, old-school comic energy that the Academy recognised all too rarely at first pass. She’d be a more-than-respectable winner, and a pretty unconventional choice.
Here’s to hoping Gerwig gets more traction next year for “Frances Ha.” Her performance in “Damsels in Distress” was one of my absolute faves from 2012.
People commenting on Oscar sites always dub the new It Girl of Hollywood winning as a travesty, see: Gwyneth, Grace Kelly, etc… but I agree, Jennifer has more than earned her nominations and, maybe, win.
I think it has to do with the campaign around the film. If you’d asked me only a few weeks ago, I would’ve put Lawrence in 2nd place after Riva in order of preference. But now, I’d put her in last. Every campaign around a Weinstein movie ends up leaving a bad taste in my mouth. I know only the performance should matter but I can’t help being soured by the whole smug/self-righteous attitude around the film.
agree about Lawrence completely. I think she gave the best of the performances, actually. Despite that, I want to see Chastain pull out a surprise win though. This really should be her award, and I think it’s a shame that momentary politics are the thing cock blocking what otherwise would have been a likely win for her, and I like her performance roughly as much as I like Lawrence’s. I think when history will settle more favorably on “Zero Dark”, this will be viewed as a big Oscar mistake.
Kris: I get that you like Riva’s performance very much, and for good reason, it’s a great performance, but there’s something very off putting about your attitude towards the performance in relation to all the others nominated. You act like any opinion that views any of the other nominees as being better than Riva is just absolutely outrageous and off-base. This wouldn’t be such a big deal if that was reflected in the popular opinion (as it is with somebody like Day-Lewis in his cateogry), but I know you’re aware of the fact that plenty of people (many admirer’s of the film, like myself) don’t even think she’s the best performance in the film (Trintignant, obviously), let alone others who don’t like the performance. I happen to think both Chastain and Lawrence are better than her (she is, however, next in line for best actress of the year, IMO) so we can agree to disagree, but there’s a slight air of superiority to your opinion in this instance, and I don’t associate that kind of attitude with you. Perhaps you don’t realize how it comes across, as I don’t think it’s deliberate or anything.
“You act like any opinion that views any of the other nominees as being better than Riva is just absolutely outrageous and off-base.”
Forgive me if I simply think there’s no contest. You’re free to disagree and I won’t judge you for it.
Speaking as someone who would vote for Zero Dark Thirty in Best Picture, I’m not sure why “this really should be [Chastain’s] award.” The controversy surrounding the film may have hindered her chances, but if it hadn’t flared up, I still don’t think she’d necessarily be the frontrunner. Mighty hard character for voters to respond to in significant numbers, especially given the more emotionally accessible competition.
I thought Chastain had enough momentum to win but was hurt by two things 1) the torture controversy (obviously) 2) losing SAG (the guild never received ZD30 screeners). She might have regained traction with a BAFTA win, but it now seems Riva is the alternative to Lawrence.
I thought Riva was fine, but am somewhat baffled by the raves. Trintignant was the highlight of the dour Amour, which is an inferior effort to Hanneke’s The White Ribbon. Each to his own.
Guy: I think you’re severely underestimating the academy’s ability to respond to more hardened, unlikeable (a word I wouldn’t even throw at Maya) performances. For example: De Niro “Raging Bull”, Kathy Bates “Misery”, Daniel Day-Lewis “There Will Be Blood”, Charlize Theron “Monster”, Nicole Kidman “The Hours”, Nicholas Cage “Leaving Las Vegas”, Kate Winslet “The Reader”, Jodie Foster “The Silence of the Lambs”… I could go on and on. I avoided listing morally ambiguous anti-heroes who are charismatic (like Hopkins in “Lambs”, or Denzel Washington “Training Day”), but none of the performances above could easily be described as being in service of likable characters. and I think there’s enough differences in each of the performances listed that you can’t point to any immediate trend between that makes them the exception to a rule.
The reason I say this really should be her award has to do with the fact that she’s so fundamentally at the center of her film, a film that’s been widely praised on it’s own merits, and let’s face it, how often does that happen with female driven films. Both Riva and especially Lawrence, good as they are, are both playing characters who are secondary to their Male co-leads. I have no doubt that if “Zero Dark Thirty” had paved it’s way as the more serious contender it would have been without the inflated controversy, she would have become a very obvious award to hand to the film.
I’m not talking about the character’s likeability, I’m simply talking about the character’s actual presence — she’s hard to access, likeable or not. Of course she could have won under different circumstances, but I don’t think it’s a baity role.
Fair enough, it certainly isn’t a baity role. I actually think Jodie Foster in “Lambs” is a good counterpoint as far as her performance is concerned. You have the FBI/CIA similarity right there, obsessively devoted to their job and both are hard characters to access.
also, I’d argue that the only 2 “baity” roles in this category, Riva and Watts. This may not be problem for Riva now that “Zero Dark” and Chastain took a hit, but the fact that it’s a foreign language performance doesn’t really help her. When foreign performances win, it’s usually because of a lack of any other obvious choices. It shouldn’t be that way but it is. And Watt’s film just isn’t as widely seen and doesn’t have the profile “Zero Dark” does.
Going back to Lawrence (and indirectly to the Weinsteins campaigns) few remember this but Salma Hayek pulled the same schtick back in 2003 when hosting SNL and dissing fellow nominee Renée Zellweger in several “FYC ads” during the show. Alas, Hayek wasn’t the front-runner, and neither was Zellweger. And it was actually funny.
I think everyone is severely underestimating Naomi Watts. I wouldn’t say she’s a frontrunner to win or will, but I think she’s the dark horse to upset Lawrence or Riva instead of Chastain. She fits the Academy’s ideal criteria to win it, the only strange thing is why she wasn’t more of a frontrunner all along. Though this was a wonky year in general.
I wholeheartedly believe Lawrence is too young, too new, too it-girl to win it. The Academy doesn’t jump on the Globes train, they make you wait. And that would leave Riva. But if Amour was too divisive, if Riva is too old, too foreign, too obscure, wouldn’t that Naomi to rise above the rubble? If voters wants to pick the heart-wrenching, deserving, veteran performance there’s a chance they’re going to choose Watts because a) they may have liked her movie more and b) they know her. She’s both worked in the industry for years, has big names loving her performance, and let’s be real, Nicole Kidman is her best friend – you know she’s voting for her.
While the big engine media machine has been quiet for her, and it truly is very odd how quiet, I wouldn’t rule her out as dismissively as she has zero chance. I think she’s in the mix as much as the other three. Wallis is the only one not in it to win it in my opinion.
They don’t make actresses wait that long. Lawrence is on the younger end of the 20something spectrum, but that’s within the winning age bracket, particularly since she has another nomination already.
No, not as long as best actor by any means. Though I felt the trend has settled into the nearly 30-40 range over the last decade or so. 21-25 used to be more normal. In the past decade the youngest winner was Theron at 28. Of course anything is possible. Matlin was 21 and Tandy was 80.
I wouldn’t say the category has a strict age range but it’s still something to consider.
Personally I love Lawrence but I think that if she won now there would be instant backlash. I think it’d be better for her career and it-girl image if she lost. Which is odd to wish on a favorite I know.
Poor Naomi Watts — a “veteran” at 44.
Also, I’m not sure “divisive” is the word for Amour. Does it have a significant band of detractors?
ha, maybe veteran is an unkind term. I meant it in a good way, acting for 20+ years.
And true, perhaps it isn’t. I personally don’t think it does, though I’ve come across several people who loathed it passionately for almost all of the same reasons I loved it passionately. Weird.
But ‘loathsome’ has been used in describing Amour to me (specifically by my aunt, but don’t knock it she literally thinks exactly like the Academy almost all of the time), for how unflinchingly depressing it was in addition to it being excruciatingly slow and boring (?!).
I suppose if a viewer cannot connect with its tenderness, all that’s seen is a lack of sentimentality, its brutality, its fatalism and it becomes torturous rather then methodical.
And – this might be odd – but I would think an older member of the Academy might have a very very hard time with it. I know that my older family members who can relate or fear their near future may immediately be averse to the film simply for self preservation purposes.
I do think even if a member did not like Amour he or she could still be wowed by Riva’s performance. But in the words of my infuriating Aunt – “Not even Riva could save it for me. Hated it.”
Ouch.
I don’t know, just a possibility. But on the flip side there’s a reason it received all the nominations it did as well. The Academy put it there.
I don’t think Amour has vehement “detractors”, so to speak. I think it is generally admired/loved/respected. I happen to think Riva and Trintignant were exquisite. She absolutely deserves to win. That said, the movie depressed me to no end. I felt so hollow. I felt like my heart was ripped out. I can do feel-bad cinema. I admired what I just saw, but sure didn’t love the feeling when walking out of the theater.
Despite Riva’s late BAFTA win, which has a lot of predictive value, I think Lawrence still takes this. The movie has too much broad support in the Academy, and she’s the focus of its hopes.
I’m obligated to root for Chastain, since I got her autograph when I saw “The Heiress” in New York last month.
In terms of should-have-been-here, while Quvenzhane Wallis got pretty much all the newcomer buzz this year, Kara Hayward was my favourite young performer this year (in what is my favourite movie).
Chastain’s performance in The Heiress is what makes me NOT want to root for her. She was god awful.
Will win: Jennifer Lawrence
Should win: Naomi Watts
Could win: Emmanuelle Riva
Should have been here: Nina Hoss, Barbara
Should have been here: Rachel Weisz, The Deep Blue Sea.
All Naomi Watts needed was a bit more prescence in the second half of the film, not to mention a bit of support from the Academy which was clear was lacking way before the nominations when they started fucking up the finalists stages leaving The Impossible off effects and makeup.
The first half was of the film is so amazing for her and competition so weak that it got her this far. But not enough for a win. I would like her to, but it won’t happen.
It’s why my will and should goes to Riva. Then Chastain, then Lawrence.
Will win: ……………………..Jennifer Lawrence
Could win: Emmanuelle Riva
Should win: Emmanuelle Riva
Should have been here: Marion Cotillard (Rust and Bone)
and if Jennifer Lawrence has to be here, then for The Hunger Games
Will win: Emmanuelle Riva (Amour)
Could win: Jennifer Lawrence (Silver Linings Playbook)
Should win: Emmanuelle Riva (Amour)
Should have been here: Aggliki Papoulia (Alps)
Nice “Should have been here”
Word.
Lawrence.
Everybody else. Including no SAG nor no Golden Globe nominee Riva.
Will Win: Jennifer Lawrence
Could Win: Emmanuelle Riva
Should Win: Jessica Chastain OR Jennifer Lawrence
Should Have Been Here: Keira Knightley
Will win: Emmanuelle Riva
Could win: Jennifer Lawrence
Should win: Emmanuelle Riva
Should’ve been here to obliterate the fucking competition: Elle Fanning, “Ginger & Rosa”
Glad someone mentioned Fanning. She really is fantastic in that film.
I haven’t seen “Ginger & Rosa” yet, but I’ve heard such great things about it that I have to wonder what the point of doing a last-minute qualifying run was. Wouldn’t it have been better to hold the film back for next year and give it a real chance with a real campaign? I know that A24 isn’t exactly a big player in the Oscar game, but surely they could have done better than this.
Yeah, I have no clue what they were thinking. Surely they could’ve released it earlier (or next year) to a few Indie Spirit nods with a chance at an Actress Oscar nod. Something more than a Best Young Actress BFCA nod.
I was actually so desperate to see it (knowing that my local arthouse theater would never consider it) that I ordered it from the UK.
So unpredictable.
Will win: Lawrence
Could: Riva
Might: Chastain/Watts
Should: Riva
Should be here: Cotillard/Knightley/Weisz
Remember, Tapley.
Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan, Royal Rumble 92.
lol
Will win: Emmanuelle Riva (“Amour”)
Should win: Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings Playbook”)
Should have been here: Marion Cotillard (“Rust and Bone”), Kara Hayward (“Moonrise Kingdom”)
I’d been predicting Lawrence for most of the season, but the BAFTAs swung me over to Riva. Obscure stat: No Oscar winner in this category has lost at the BAFTAs in the same year since Gwyneth Paltrow in 1998. (Hilary Swank, Halle Berry, and Charlize Theron all eventually lost at BAFTAs, but they weren’t eligible there until the following year, at which point their films were cold for 11 months, plus Swank and Berry lost to eventual Oscar winners.)
I wish The Impossible had had a better Oscar campaign. Much as I loved Watts’s performance, I think she may be back again soon. I hope as Princess Diana next year.
Kris- when are your final Oscar predictions with Anne Thompson? I love hearing all your podcasts. So glad you’re predicting and rooting for Riva, she truly was in a class of her own!
Tomorrow, natch. Though gallery tonight with all of our picks — me, Guy and Greg.
Will win: Jennifer Lawrence
Could win: Emmanuelle Riva
Should win: Riva or Jessica Chastain
Should have been here: Rachel Weisz (The Deep Blue Sea)
I think saying Riva will win is a bit risky, although I hope she does!!!! Lawrence is an overrated, in your face actress and with Harvey behind her, how can you love all of her success and say she earned it unlike Riva, who so did.