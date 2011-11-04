OSCAR TALK: Ep. 68 — ‘J. Edgar’ and ‘Young Adult’ finally come out to play

Welcome to Oscar Talk.
Even though we’ve been neck deep in Oscat talk for a few months now, the season proper only really starts this week (advertising-wise). It makes sense, then, that we’re starting to pile on the screenings and have plenty to discuss today as a result. So, with that in mind, let’s see what’s on the docket today…
The big reveal this week was Clint Eastwood’s “J. Edgar,” which opened AFI Fest last night at the historic Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. We dig in on what has been one of a few elusive titles of the season.
Also finally popping up in LA this week was Jason Reitman’s “Young Adult.” I was at the screening, though Anne had a prior commitment, so this is just me giving my thoughts and the two of us weighing the benefits of Paramount’s “pop-up screening” strategy with the film.
Also employing a pop-up screening strategy across the country is, strangely enough,”War Horse.” We consider the meaning and impact of that, which leads to some candid discussion on the pecking order of screening schedules for press and whether that should really matter. (I think it shouldn’t, while Anne argues that it can cause petty backlash.)
Revealed earlier this week were the British Independent Film Award nominations, which were a feather in the caps of “Shame,” “Tyrannosaur” and “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy.” We discuss.
And finally, reader questions. We address queries concerning the extended Oscar chances of “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” the re-release of “Sarah’s Key” and the category placement of the “Carnage” cast.
Have a listen to the new podcast below with a little Starship leading the way. (Why, you ask? Because its in “The Muppets,” which I loved but Anne hasn’t seen yet, therefore it was on the brain.) We go about 10 minutes longer than normal this week. If the file cuts off for you at any time, try the back-up download link at the bottom of this post. And as always, remember to subscribe to Oscar Talk via iTunes here.
I like reading your summaries of the podcast since I can’t listen at work, but I cannot wait to hear it when I get home!
What does Ann think about most of us in Middle America who don’t seem movies until weeks or even months after the critics do? We care as much about movies too and when all you critics and bloggers are talking bout it, doesn’t that make us “angry” too? You have to wait till the end of November, yet most of us until the end of December.
Asking this without any sarcasm, who is the audience for this podcast? Obviously it’s a mix of people in the industry and people who just like movies and the awards race like us. But if the majority of people listening is us the latter, surely some more respect could be paid. 99% of people (non-coincidentally relevant number) will not see War Horse until after Christmas. And the recurrence of complaining about having to go to all the parties- uh. Maybe you two, moreso Ann, only have the industry in mind when recording these and if so maybe I should blame myself for getting annoyed by listening to something that isn’t aimed at me.
I was trying to drive at that, Dean. It’s ridiculous, I think, to get all entitled when the fact is film critics and pundits have major access to things the public doesn’t get to until much later.
But as you note, the audience is a mixture. And it’s actually heavily industry-specific, as an awards site would be. So we have to balance that out. And it’s to give you that peek behind the veil at the mechanism.
I do hear you, though. Believe me.
I, for one, am merely a huge movie fan who loves to hear about films well before they come out. And I also love to read other people’s (industry folk, bloggers, regular people like me) opinions on various topics concerning movies (quality, acting, Oscars, etc.). I would love to be more involved in the film community. But as is, it’s just my number one hobby. So I’m just an average Joe checking in to enjoy the craziness.
I totally understand and sympathise with Dean’s point — of course I like seeing things early, but I try to remind myself that it is a privilege rather than a right. Then again, I get Anne’s frustration even if, ultimately, we just have to suck it up: in our business, it’s natural to want to be as informed as possible.
The podcast is pretty inside-baseball, but as someone who isn’t in the thick of things the way Anne and Kris are, I find it interesting to hear what they experience and how that informs their perspective. Of course, I’m kind of in the business myself, but I imagine many readers who aren’t find that aspect similarly intriguing.
My experience is basically: I love movies. I find it interesting to hear what insiders think/talk about certain movies well before their release. It makes me feel privileged to know a little bit about what’s going on below the surface, so to speak.
I get antsy to see things that you all have seen for weeks/months. But I don’t get too upset about it. What I DO notice is that I often get just a little bit let down by certain films when they I see them after having heard for weeks/months how fabulous they are. But again, that is just about me reasoning expectations on my own part when viewing any film. I love these podcasts, the sites, and people like Kris, Anne, Guy. You entertain me; as well as enriching my knowledge of inside-baseball of film quality and Oscar chatter.
And as an addition, while I enjoy informing some of my friends/family about certain films (or background on those films) coming out, some of them are fascinated by my secondhand info, some just think I’m insane and tell me to get a life, haha. I pay them no mind. ;)
While I don’t have access like critics do I am happy that I live in NYC where I have Tribeca and NYFF and of course can see all the foreign and independent films that come out in the U.S.
Anne did sound kind of spoiled whining that she wants to see War Horse now but if I recall she usually does this. She definitely sounded like this when she desperately wanted to see Avatar in November a few years ago.
What I try to avoid most of all and mentioned previously in this thread is letting the high or even low buzz for a film embed itself in my head before I see it. I had Up in the Air on a pedestal before I saw it in December 09 because of all the raves and was very disappointed when I saw it in theaters. Ever since I have avoided reading reviews for anything before I see it and have tried my best to block positive or negative buzz out of my mind.
Thanks for the response Kris and Guy. I also enjoy the insider perspective, that’s why I listen, but I would humbly suggest that I and others would appreciate it if Anne could restrain herself and not complain about having going to parties and seeing films only a month in advance. A little bit of consideration for your audience might go a long way.
Wow, Anne does not come off well in this podcast. I was willing to give her the benefit of the doubt regarding other colleagues getting the privilege of seeing War Horse before her. But I got an invitation to see War Horse next Wednesday. I plan on attending. I’m not a reporter. I don’t blog. I’m just a movie lover from middle America who will probably tweet my reaction. So Anne feels competitive with me? I like Anne’s work very much and typically enjoy her in these podcasts, but she comes off like a spoiled child here. Was she stamping her foot?
I come here knowing it is mostly industry shop talk. I know I’m an outsider looking in. But her reaction was a little much.
Having said that, Kris, thank you. I could feel you trying to negotiate a middle ground there between professional film reporters/bloggers and just us mere film lovers.
Kris how do you figure the Juno haters will take to War Horse? If anything I think the people who turned on that movie, are more likely to hate WH. Those people are a bit too hip for a movie about a horse in a war.
I think that was in response to Young Adult
Anne seemed particularly… off? Hope all is well. :D
Thanks for addressing my question Kris. I agree with you in that I don’t see that argument of “it’s a quiet performance” holding up, given the other circumstances surrounding him I mentioned. I haven’t seen the film yet, but what I’ve heard suggests that he anchors the film with his leading performance. And I get the feeling that the film is going to be a major contender beyond Oldman, potentially a BP nod. And I imagine it will be a critics darling.
Mystic River… boring?! Blasphemy!
If DiCaprio and Williams’ win this year, I will be one happy, happy gal.
I really feel like Young Adult has a decent chance for a BP nod. The Academy seems to, as of late, embrace darker films and YA is certainly in that category. Maybe it’s just wishful thinking, but I can see this happening.
so it seems 4 guys are locked for best actor, who will get the 5th slot?
oldman, fassabender, harrelson?
An embarrassment of riches, that.
I honestly think it’s locked at 5. What do Fassbender and Harrelson have so that they can gain on him. I don’t want to sound like I’m championing Oldman or anything, cause I havent even seen the performance yet, but my oscar logic would tell me that Pitt and even Dujardin have more working against them than Oldman.
Don’t think Dujardin is locked. Clooney, Dicaprio, Oldman, Pitt, Fassbender.
I agree with Dylans. Clooney, DiCaprio, DuJardin, Oldman, and Pitt seems like an almost inevitable lineup at this point, although it is indeed still quite early, so maybe I shouldn’t go saying something like that yet. Fassbender and Harrelson are bubbling under, but they’re REALLY going to need critical support to replace one of the assumed five.
Although I will say that I think Oldman is the one most likely to fall out, if Fassbender or Harrelson does indeed gain enough momentum. People are saying it’s a very good performance, but I haven’t heard many people say it’s career-best work for Oldman. So I do think that the chances of his buzz surviving through the season are going to depend on how well the film itself is received. If Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy becomes a sure thing for a Best Picture nomination, then I think it’s safe to say Oldman is in. The “overdue” factor will help him there too, but I’m just saying I don’t think it’s enough to ensure a nomination on its own, since he’s not earning career-best notices (at least not yet).
Oldman is good, but not spectacular, and certainly not in an Oscar-baiting way. I really think he and Fassbender could split the highbrow British-skewing vote and leave Michael Shannon to take the last spot.
Wouldn’t at least one veteran get in? Someone in the line of Oldman or Harrelson.
I think Harrelson is more likely than Shannon at this point.
Oh, I get it. Well, Anne will, too. At AFI Fest. :)
I got to see the other movie penned by Abi Morgan coming out this December, back in August.
I also had a chance to see that new Hillcoat/Nick Cave joint with lots of good actors but I couldn’t go because I had class.
IN YOUR FACE ANNE!
This whole ‘Kris not loving Winter’s Bone and Anne loving it – and Kris loving MMMM and Anne not being quite as enamored with it’ thing is amusing to me. IIt sounds to me like Anne likes the film, but isn’t over the moon. And also I think this particular conversation is something as simple as Anne thinking (her own opinion may be valid) that MMMM, while good (and making a little splash right now) doesn’t quite play into Academy types the way that Winter’s Bone somehow did.
In other words, even if Anne flat-out loved MMMM, she still may have her reservations. ??
She never had such reservations with Winter’s Bone (God knows I did).
I understand Anne’s point about a film like ‘Martha Marcy May Marlene’ not winning over the bluehair crowd, but not every film has to do so to get Oscar recognition — I certainly doubt ‘Winter’s Bone’ got in last year by winning over that demographic.
I agree with Kris — it’s looking good for Actress and Original Screenplay right now, if not much more.
But Winter’s Bore would never have got close to 5% first place votes.
The way I hear it, Winter’s Bone was a big part of the reason for pushing for the 5% thing. It was SUCH a niche favorite in the Academy that a great many were stunned it was in the line-up.
You’re probably right, but that’s depressing. God forbid we should have the occasional left-field nominee that tests people a bit.
Agree with Guy. Winter’s Bone making the cut was a delightful surprise. I hope those kinds of movies make it in still. At least occasionally.
We’ll have to be content with stuff like Dogtooth for now.
Nice to hear The Muppets is good, though I’m kinda worried they have marketed it so hard that by the time the actual film comes out people are going to feel all Muppeted-out.
I’ve been avoiding all the videos/parodies/spoofs/etc. for the last few months because the overexposure started to kill my interest to see the actual movie.
So happy to hear about Oswalt. It’s great to see these comedians (Oswalt, C.K) going the dramatic/cinematic routs with their material.
Totally agree on Limitless. Awful. I’ll finally get around to seeing The Tree of Life, so I can’t wait for that.
I’m closer to Kris than you guys. Limitless is not among the absolute worse this year but it’s pretty bad. Right around the part where Abbie Cornish finally takes the pill it gets beyond stupid.
I wanted to tear my eyeballs out.
Very, very interesting… just heard Lemire and Vishnevetsky review “J. Edgar” on “At the Movies” and they both loved it. Said DiCaprio and Hammer were fantastic together.
The weird part is they said the make-up didn’t work AT ALL. They mentioned how it made them look like wax figures.
Interesting on Lemire and Vishnevetsky.
Interesting. J. Edgar seems like the type of project they’d have loathed. And they loved it? Gotta see their critique now.
Well, I wasn’t really expecting Kris to like it, so I guess his take is a good one, considering. Glad to hear Leo nails it. If he does win, it’s nice to know he delivers a great performance. I can’t say I’m really excited to see the movie, but I’ll see it.
I still can’t wait to see it. Reactions have tipped more positively than originally thought (a few weeks ago). Though, nearly every review points out the clunky script.
Yeah, I think my hesitancy has more to do with the subject matter, kind of like what Anne said in the podcast. Hoover is not a historical figure I’ve liked or wanted to know more about. But maybe that is what ultimately makes it a successful film, for some. I’m especially happy to hear Leo pulls it off so well. He’s one of my favorite actors. Again, like Anne said, I have great affection for him.
ditto that ^
All of this egomaniacal sense of entitlement aside, Anne Thompson’s comments on Munich are downright idiotic. She doesn’t even understand why this *particular* film (which was an Oscar success, all said – “there was a period where were pissed – well, be pissed then, it won’t amount to anything anyway.)
So in case, it’s not clear, Oscars where the last thing on Spielberg’s mind with Munich. It wasn’t even subitted on time for Baftas. He kept it close to his chest not to “manipulate” (an idiotic notion, that) but to prevent all the left-wing morons from canibalizing the picture with their wrong-reading of the film’s politics.
You really gotta understand what film you are talking about here.
Also, the whole. Joe Shmoe comment was just petty.