Oscar Talk: Ep. 76 — Guild announcements, previewing the DGA and the success of ‘Bridesmaids’

Welcome to the first podcast of the new year. The holidays and 2011 as a film year are memories and we forge ahead into the rest of the season and whatever 2012 may have to offer. So let’s see what’s on the docket today…
We’ve had a few guild announcements this week, starting with the PGA nominees on Tuesday. We address the guild’s choice of 10 and what that might mean for Oscar.
Next up was yesterday’s WGA announcement, which was somewhat easy to peg down given the list of ineligible scripts. We discuss how that might change or be similar when it comes to what the writing branch of the Academy has to say on the matter.
The DGA announces nominees on Monday, which will keep the guild train rolling. We offer up our predictions on that, which differ in just one area.
Finally, reader questions. We address queries regarding the strong industry showing for “Bridesmaids,” what nomination would make us happiest and what films from 2011 will be more appreciated by critics and film journalists than Academy members.
Have a listen to the new podcast below with something bubbly leading the way. If the file cuts off for you at any time, try the back-up download link at the bottom of this post. And as always, remember to subscribe to Oscar Talk via iTunes here.
“When You’re Smiling” courtesy of Louis Prima and Capitol.
“Big News I” courtesy of Clutch and Eastwest Records.
It’s the ennui that’s actually refreshing.
Agreed, haha.
You know, Anne is startin’ to bug with ‘The Help’ and it’s supposed awful art drection/costumes. Though they wouldn’t be near #1 on my ballot, I think they’re both stellar pieces of craftwork (and I’d be fine if they slid into Oscar noms).
What’s her beef, man? Everything about the look of that film feels authentic (with exception – and I agree with Anne – to Skeeter’s hair).
Respectfully to Anne, I don’t think she knows what she’s talking about vis a vis the costumes in “The Help.”
She’s not the only who who took issue with them though. I remember reading in EW a while back:
The Help’s problems range from the cosmetic to the profound. It may seem nitpicky to note that the early-Amy-Irving ringlets on aspiring writer Skeeter Phelan seem to have been teleported from 15 years in the future, and that the white characters’ outfits are all too store-window new, their wigs too Hairspray bright. But sloppy details make the big picture harder to believe.
In a way, I kind of agree with what he says, but it was really the gloss of the movie itself, not its costumes, that I really took some issue with.
Sounds like someone who doesn’t know how fake and “store-window new” the keeping-up-appearances south can be. Ditto Anne.
I won’t argue about ringlets and little nuances like that which seem anachronistic. But by and large, the movie’s costume design was authentic enough.
For what it’s worth to Anne, I’m on her side. But I don’t really have strong feelings about the whole thing.
I completely agree that this year isn’t very memorable. There are maybe 3 films that I’ll revisit over and over again and strongly recommend to others.
In fact, 2011 would be the perfect year to skip the Oscars. Not skip the broadcast mind you but for the AMPAS to take a gap year. When the frontrunners include a Lifetime movie about maids and a $5m grossing silent b&w parody film, a year off is looking pretty good.
I am however able to find some solace in that 2012 is looking like a great year for cinema.
This is complete bullshit. And the fact you call “The Artist” a parody film is enough to discredit what you say.
I had fun during The Artist (the dog is great) but gimmick aside, there isn’t much to champion.
With all due respect to Anne, she really thinks Spielberg is a safer DGA bet than Hazanavicius? I was under the impression that Hazanavicius was the frontrunner and Spielberg was fighting for the 4th or even 5th slot. A Spielberg snub wouldn’t shock me at all, whereas a Hazanavicius snub would stun me.
Jason Reitman (for Juno) getting in over Joe Wright for Atonement (a probably even more acclaimed film, with better direction) makes anything possible.
Reitman got the Oscar nod, too. Again, it plays into my theory: the top five movies end to translate to the DGA nods.
Reitman wasn’t on the DGA.
Sean Penn was insteat that year.
Indeed, confused it with the Up in the Air year there.
Um, Juno got better reviews than Atonement. Not that I disagree with that. I actually think that Atonement was the weakest of the nominees that year.
Whoa, no way. I think Atonement is one of the best film adaptions in the last decade… maybe. As a huge fan of the novel, the film was meticulously done. Nothing against Juno though… both are great films.
Just as a measure, Juno has an 81 on Metacritic. Atonement has an 85. Juno had slughtly more detractors, but more passion votes, I believe.
Either way you look at it, those 2 movies would be cleaning up THIS year (or at least, doing better than they even did 4 years ago).
Man, this year kind of sucked esp when you compare it to the likes of Atonement and Juno.
I agree that it’s weird that Anne would question a Hazanavicious nomination from DGA when it seems obvious that he clearly still is THE frontrunner to WIN at this point. Especially after seeing “unknown” Tom Hooper beat every famous director in contention last year.
I felt the same, Great Dane. It’s like she mentioned Hazanavicius in the conversation for a nomination as an afterthought! Siwwy, Anne. Her thoughts are so bizarre sometimes I just have to laugh.
Now watch Hazanvicius not get a DGA nom.
Moneyball is so vanilla. I think the films that will truly be regarded as masterpieces are A Separation and Certified Copy.
The year itself is slightly below par but the movies in Oscar contention make it seem even lower in quality. The Help and The Artist are 2 of the front-runners for heaven’s sake.
It’s been a breakthrough year for Iranian film with the releases A Separation, This Is Not a Film, and Certified Copy (not an Iranian film, but made by the most celebrated of all Iranian directors). I agree that the movies in contention for Oscars make the year look worse than it really was.
It has been a pretty poor year, especially if your offerings are limited to those at the muliplex (as mine are) or art house hits that stick around Chicago long enough for me to catch them during occasional visits. These are the few I can recommend: “Drive,” “The Help” (I came to it with low expectations), “My Week With Marilyn,” “Moneyball,” the “Mission Impossible” sequel, and “50/50.” I’m glad “The Tree of Life” got made, but I couldn’t exactly recommend it. I’m still waiting to see “The Weekend,” “Beginners,” and “The Iron Lady” (as poor as the film may be, I expect Streep to make it memorable). I wish things looked better for 2012, but they don’t.
PT Anderson has a film coming out this year, that alone makes 2012 infinitely more exciting that the current crop of BP contenders.
I think Haywire (judging by the reviews) alone will make up for a lot of the crap that popped up in 2011.
Oh Clutch, how you take me back to my college days…
And alllllll the bad decisions.
So, the past few months I’ve been listening to several different Oscar podcasts and I’ve come to the conclusion that Oscar Talk is the most intelligent and entertaining podcast of them all. Hopefully that makes you feel more inspired and you won’t sound so peeved all the time ;) I love the dynamic between Anne and you… it’s what is lacking in other podcasts… which I won’t name….
Anyway, I totally disagree with eliminating the roommate scenes in Bridesmaids- they were some of the funniest parts of that movie. The tequila worm tattoo– laughing just thinking about it.
Thanks!
(And the roommate scenes in Bridesmaids were arbitrary. I’m not saying they weren’t funny. But they were fat that needed to be trimmed.)
Hahahah I read your last comment as alluding to the roommates being fat… TGIF indeed.
I think most films need trimming; even if it means 10 seconds per scene. Bloated scenes with no need for the excess do me in.
On Bridesmaids, I agree that the roommates scenes needed some definite trimming. On the whole, I laughed my ASS of at Bridesmaids. And I did again when I rewatched it. Sorry that Anne missed the boat.
Kris,
My question/point was the precursors suggested Sideways and Social Network, or even something like Up in the Air (all films where I think its easy to see how journos might appreciate it more than industry types)which seemed like potential juggernauts/Best Picture winners all fizzled to some degree (having to settle for screenplay awards) once the guilds got going. I was curious if you thought films like Hugo and The Artist might not be as potent with the academy (nominations, to be sure…but little else) as we might think. Apologies for any confusion.
Aha, I see.
Thanks for answering my question, Kris. Actually, Shannon being nominated would garner an audible gasp from me, too. I’d be thrilled. Anything for Take Shelter, Drive, Tree of Life, I’ll be thrilled.
Anything for Weekend, too, but I’m more likely to be knighted by the Queen, so I didn’t mention that. :)
You need to fix the sound on your end. It’s way too quiet.
Something happened in the export this time. Sounded fine when editing. Apologies.
Sounded fine to me.
Me, as well {shrugs}
meaning, I heard Kris clearly.
Finally saw The Help. Overall, better than I had expected. Tate is more than capable behind the lens. And what can be said about Davis?
I will say however that I think Octavia Spencer’s performance is overrated. I am shocked that she is seen as the consensus favorite for Supporting Actress. The role consisted largely of smirking and well-timed quips. Am I alone on this?
No, you’re not. I feel the same. I thought BDH gave an incredible performance and I’m sad she isn’t even in the conversation. Spencer was good, no doubt but I would have never considered her a frontrunner.
I’m pretty sure the consensus favorite, at this point anyway, is Bejo. If not her then Chastain.
No, you are not alone in this. Spencer is a delightful actress and person, but the performance itself does not contain much nuance. If she wins, I won’t be unhappy. But she wouldn’t be my choice.
I agree with the rest, here. Spencer DOES seem absolutely lovely in interviews. And her performance was fun when it was meant to be. But I felt much more from Chastain, BDH, even Allison Janney, Sissy Spacek, and Cicely Tyson.
I feel that Spencer did a good job threading in nuances of fear and anger and other dramatic subtleties within the obvious broad comedic elements of her character’s persona. As did the whole cast of “The Help”, elevating their characters with nuances beyond the obvious stereotypes they could have been. I find her at least equally deserving of all positive attention as Davis and Chastain and Howard (who has been neglected when it comes to positive attention).
Totally agree on Octavia Spencer! Shes been given the flashy lines and she smiles and acts a little crazy at times! Thats the Academys perfect best supporting actress candidate! I thought Chastain was better in it!
I just saw The Help recently, and I’m just finding it hard to understand why anyone associated with the film is getting serious awards traction. I had heard, of course, before going in that it would be politically distasteful–yet another revision of history in which white Southerners get represented as the chief agents of social change in the Civil Rights Era. I wasn’t surprised by the moral obviousness of the characterizations or by the sanctimonious treatment of historical events that are pretty cut and dried, from a moral point of view, anyway. What shocked me was the banality of the revenge scenarios. The heroine changes the word “coats” to “commodes” in a newsletter that asks people to donate old coats, so the townspeople drop off thirty commodes on someone’s front lawn? Are you f–ing kidding me? And putting shit in a chocolate pie is a trick so inspired and hilarious that the whole movie needs to pivot around it constantly for the last hour? This isn’t just a middlebrow populist choice–the “Blind Side” nomination for 2012. It’s a truly appalling movie, and it will disgrace the academy to take it seriously. Maybe Davis deserves an award as a sort of patronizing compensation for the fact that African Americans seem more marginal than ever this year at the movies. It would be nicer if she could get an award for a better picture, though. I don’t understand what Kris sees in this film.
It’s not like it’s in my top 10 or anything. But it’s fine. Sounds to me like your issue is with the book, though.
I enjoyed Spencer in the film but I thought Chastain was a revelation! Her performance stands on its own, but this combined with her body of work THIS year should make her the frontrunner. I was also astounded by Bejo in The Artist and feel that if the two women of the Help cancel each other out, she is most likely the benefactor. I will be delighted if McCarthy gets a nomination… Bridesmaids is definitely in my top five of the year. I wish Kristen Wiig was more in the conversation for acting because she really kills it in the more emotional scenes of the film as well as nailing the comedy, but Im hoping at the very least she gets nominated for writing! Right now on a hunch I’m putting my money on Chastain not knowing how awards season is going to pan out, this may change.
Looking at the potential noms, I def. can now see a battle between Bejo (breakout perf, in the Oscar frontrunner) vs. Chastain (breakout year, seen as Spencer’s equal, if not better).
Spencer was best in show, Chastain was also terrific. Now I don’t want to hate on her, because she’s an exceptional actress, but is anybody else confused with all the fuss about Viola Davis? She’s fine and all, but the performance other people have described is not the performance I saw.
I think this was a good year that had a stunning, diverse and high-quality range of films – I think what’s bad about this year is only a handful of them seem to be translating to Oscar.
There will be plenty of films that I will re-watch from this year on dvd and highly enjoy (Hugo, The Help, Bridesmaids, The Artist, Contagion, many others). But there are no OMG! films that will define 2011 for me or make me think fondly back on the cinematic year.
Dooby, do tell. Which films? There should be a wave of new DVDs issued in the coming months. Your guidance would be most welcome.
Uh… “The Tree of Life,” “Melancholia,” “Drive,” “The Artist,” “Moneyball,” “Beginners,” “Midnight in Paris,” “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” “The Ides of March,” “Young Adult,” “The Adventures of Tintin,” “Take Shelter,” “Hugo,” “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2,” “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy,” “War Horse,” “The Descendants,” “Certified Copy,” “Win Win,” “We Need to Talk About Kevin,” “A Separation,” it goes on. How is that not an excellent year?
I’m going to go ahead and assume Dooby will recommend Hanna, which I also highly suggest :)
I do look forward to some of those movies: “Melancholia” and “Beginners” especially. And I had forgotten about “Young Adult.” But many of those movies JLPatt and JJ1 named –“Midnight in Paris” (and I’m about the biggest Woody Allen fan on the planet), “Tintin,” “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” “Hugo,” “The Artist,” “Bridesmaids,” and “The Descendants” — were fairly disappointing. And these are among the Oscar front-runners.
It’s not an excellent year. It’s an intriguing year. I like a lot of those films. I love few. That’s my point. The other point being: IT’S SUBJECTIVE. So stop trying to prove otherwise, JLPATT.
And get Harry Potter the hell out of any list meant to reveal “excellence.” Yeesh.
Tell that to the critics who made it one of the best reviewed films of the entire year. Just because it’s Harry Potter doesn’t mean it can’t be superior filmmaking.
I don’t put my trust in critics. Ever. And this is a prime reason why. One big fat pass. Embarrassing.
“One big fat pass. Embarrassing”. “Excellence. Yeesh”. I’m confused. Kris, that’s your opinion of the critical and mostly public consensus for this last Harry film?
I understand and respect your shrug-worthy response ot the films. They’re just not for you. But one can separate their opinion from what they know is fact. I didn’t care for Tinker Tailor, but I thought it was well acted and impeccably made.
So I’m a bit surprised because you’re not normallt as flippant about your opinions. I think the last Harry film (and quite a few of them) have exhibited exemplary excellence in many aspects. The child actors have all improved greatly over the years; turning in emotional, beloved portrayals. The direction and writing have even improved, greatly. The editing of sequences, Serra’s cinematography, Craig’s set design, costumes, make-up work (those goblins), sound, great special effects, Desplat’s scores. I don’t know how you can not call most, if not, all of that excellence in filmmaking? Unless I’m completely misreading your comments (and I may be), I think your subjective opinions are a bit too declarative.
Let’s be honest with ourselves. First and foremost, splitting the story into two films was a cash grab that shows. Part 1 in particular is a bloated bore where kids walk through the woods for seemingly hours upon end. No structure. No thematic virtue. But hey, it’s impeccably art directed and Eduardo Serra is a hell of a lenser, so throwing all that money at the thing gives it a sheen of “quality” filmmaking. But it’s not quality filmmaking. The only element that kept my attention through most of the latter portions was Ralph Fiennes’s admittedly delicious portrayal.
Call them declarative statements if you want but I am obviously aware of the fact that I’m in the minority and it’s a subjective take. Nevertheless, I think many got all gooey at the closing of a franchise and some critical faculties dissipated.
My favorite film of the series was “The Order of the Phoenix,” which I think brought ALL the elements necessary for a quality film into play, not just the stuff you can buy.
That’s fair. I guess what I’m saying is, while I don’t pretend to be the most knowledgable film historian, I’d like to think that I can decipher varying levels of quality. And yes, I DO think that this last Harry film is up there with the top crop of films getting awards attention; this year or any other (it’s a weaker year for me, as well). In any case, I don’t think I’m being dishonest with myself when I say that this last film is of high quality/excellence. To me, it was a success as a fleet actioner, and tied-up the emotional threads very well. But I do respect your or anyone’s opinion on how we like or dislike a film, subjectively.
I do wonder how much it benefits from being compared to other, crappier installments in the franchise, though.
Were you a fan of the books?
I’m a huge fan of the books, and while the films obviously aren’t as good as them, they are plenty good and often excellent. The only ones (movies) I don’t particularly care for are “Chamber of Secrets” and “Half-Blood Prince,” and even they both have standout moments. I don’t think there’s a bad film in the bunch.
I did not read the books. So I can only base my feelings on the movies; and comparing each film to each other, as well as other films it’s up against on the year.
Okay. Was only curious. Some fans of the books have said the last two films are difficult to understand without having read those books. I don’t necessarily feel that way, mind.
Kris- I would actually go as far to say that outside of “Prisoner of Azkaban”, which is easily the best film, that “Deathly Hallows: Part I” is my favorite film in the series, and precisely because of its slow pacing. Was it made that way by artistic intent or for a cash grab? definitely the latter, but I don’t give a shit about that. It’s an accidental virtue of the film. I’m sure you’d say that this opinion is balderdash, but who’s the one arguing about subjectivity of opinion?
You’re free to think that. But I definitely think it’s “balderdash.” ;)
I think this was a good year that had a stunning, diverse and high-quality range of films – I think what’s bad about this year is only a handful of them seem to be translating to Oscar.
DGA–the members voting is NOT preferential? Ranked? Or they pick any 5.
Kris do you think there is any chance the Academy will throw Harry Potter a consolation trophy to award the entire series? Maybe art direction or visual effects?
Kris, this may seem a little off topic but please don’t apologize for your opinion. You don’t think Bridesmaids is as good as Blazing Saddles, that’s fine, just don’t act like your opinion is going to shatter everyone’s opinions. I don’t live in a bubble.
The Blazing Saddles comment was in reference to a fringe Twitter conversation I was having with some Variety peeps.
Like the podcasts, but you need to turn up the volume on your mic/talk louder/move closer to the mic. Can barely hear you most of the time, compared to your female co-host, whose voice is much louder. I have to jack up the volume to hear your voice, but then hers booms when she talks due to the increase in volume.