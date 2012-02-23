Oscar winner Mira Sorvino will try for an Emmy in new Jerry Bruckheimer pilot

Mira Sorvino is heading to TV for her first potential regular series gig.

According to Deadline, the actress is currently in talks to star in “Trooper”, a new CBS pilot executive-produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, in which she’ll be playing KJ Flaxton, a mother who gets a job as a New York state trooper. Joining Sorvino in the pilot is Jay Hernandez (“Hostel”, “Crazy/Beautiful”), who has been cast as KJ’s partner, a former Miami homicide detective looking for a fresh start following the death of his wife.

A 1996 Oscar winner for Woody Allen’s “Mighty Aphrodite”, Sorvino’s film career took a downturn in subsequent years with a series of high-profile flops including “Mimic”, “The Replacement Killers” and “At First Sight”. Her most recent big-screen effort is “Union Square”, a drama written and directed by Nancy Savoca that premiered at last year’s Toronto Film Festival.

Hernandez’s last regular series gig was on the short-lived ABC drama “Six Degrees”, which aired during the 2006-2007 season.

The “Trooper” pilot is being directed by Craig Gillespie, best known for helming “Lars and the Real Girl” and last year’s remake of “Fright Night”. He also directed several episodes of the defunct HBO series “The United States of Tara” staring Toni Collette.

Does “Trooper” sound like something you’d watch? Any big fans of Sorvino and/or Hernandez out there? Sound off in the comments!