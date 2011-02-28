Oscar winner Trent Reznor finishing next How To Destroy Angels album

Trent Reznor looked like he was enjoying himself as he accepted the Oscar for Best Original Score at the Academy Awards last night, but like his tux, he’s all business from here on out.
The Nine Inch Nails frontman told Billboard that he and wife Mariqueen are making their next musical endeavor.
“I just finished recording a How to Destroy Angels project with my wife,” Reznor said. That group released its first EP last June. The mixing process has already begun.
Reznor says the effort (LP? EP? Broadway musical?) will be released similarly to that self-titled set, with a low bit-rate version for free and hi-rate digi and physical CDs up for sale.
The “Social Network” composer hopes the set drops before he and Atticus Ross’ next project drops: the score to “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” out in December.
Reznor and Ross beat out composers like Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman for the honor last night.
He looks happy, she looks bored.
I bet she’s starstruck and trying to look nonchalant as she tries to catch a glimpse of Hollywood celebrities.
where the fuck is our fragile re release reznor? i think hes so caught up in this lame hollywood bullshit hes forgetting about the fans who put him there.
He’s concentrating on new music instead of Re-issues, you’d think fans would be happy, what would you really rather have, a new alum with songs you havent heard or a re-release of an album from 11 years ago??