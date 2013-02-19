Oscars: HitFix’s interviews with the nominees

As we push on through the final week of the 2012-2013 film awards season, here’s a look back at our chats with the lucky artists who heard their names called on January 10.

We ended up talking to an even 50 Oscar nominees throughout the season, with every single feature category represented. Some came before the nominations were announced, some came after, when this or that person was bathing in the afterglow of the recognition.

The interviews were conducted by yours truly, Guy Lodge, Gerard Kennedy, Greg Ellwood, Drew McWeeny, Dan Fienberg, and even our music mavens, Melinda Newman and Katie Hasty. So dig back in and read the various contenders’ thoughts on their work and the season via the links below.

BEST PICTURE

Ben Affleck, “Argo”

Ang Lee, “Life of Pi”

BEST DIRECTOR

Michael Haneke, “Amour”

Benh Zeitlin, “Beasts of the Southern Wild”

Ang Lee, “Life of Pi”

David O. Russell, “Silver Linings Playbook”

BEST ACTOR

Hugh Jackman, “Les Misérables”

Denzel Washington, “Flight”

BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain, “Zero Dark Thirty”

Emmanuelle Riva, “Amour”

Quvenzhané Wallis, “Beasts of the Southern Wild”

Naomi Watts, “The Impossible”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Alan Arkin, “Argo”

Christoph Waltz, “Django Unchained”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams, “The Master”

Sally Field, “Lincoln”

Anne Hathaway, “Les Misérables”

Helen Hunt, “The Sessions”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Chris Terrio, “Argo”

Lucy Alibar & Benh Zeitlin, “Beasts of the Southern Wild”

David O. Russell, “Silver Linings Playbook”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Michael Haneke, “Amour”

John Gatins, “Flight”

Wes Anderson & Roman Coppola “Moonrise Kingdom”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Seamus McGarvey, “Anna Karenina”

Claudio Miranda, “Life of Pi”

Janusz Kaminski, “Lincoln”

Roger Deakins, “Skyfall”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Jacqueline Durran, “Anna Karenina”

Colleen Atwood, “Snow White and the Huntsman”

BEST FILM EDITING

William Goldenberg, “Argo”

Jay Cassidy & Crispin Struthers, “Silver Linings Playbook”

William Goldenberg, “Zero Dark Thirty”



BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Howard Berger, “Hitchcock”

BEST MUSIC – ORIGINAL SONG

Mychael Danna, “Life of Pi”

Paul Epworth, “Skyfall”

Seth MacFarlane, “Ted”

BEST MUSIC – ORIGINAL SCORE

Alexandre Desplat, “Argo”

Mychael Danna, “Life of Pi”

Thomas Newman, “Skyfall”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer, “Anna Karenina”

Rick Carter, “Lincoln”

BEST SOUND EDITING

Wylie Stateman, “Django Unchained”

Paul N.J. Ottosson, “Zero Dark Thirty”

BEST SOUND MIXING

Greg P. Russell, “Skyfall”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Jeff White, “The Avengers”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Mark Andrews, “Brave”

Tim Burton, “Frankenweenie”

Rich Moore, “Wreck-It Ralph”

Sam Fell and Chris Butler, “ParaNorman”

Peter Lord, “The Pirates! Band of Misfits”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Michael Haneke, “Amour”

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

David France, “How to Survive a Plague”