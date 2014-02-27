Oscars Lowdown 2014: Best Actor – An amazing year likely to yield to the McConaissance

In the lead-up to the 86th annual Academy Awards on March 2, HitFix will be bringing you the lowdown on all 24 Oscar categories with multiple entries each day. Take a few notes and bone up on the competition as we give you the edge in your office Oscar pool!
This year's Best Actor race was the most competitive I've seen in years. The nominations could easily have been filled with a different quintet, actors like Forest Whitaker, Oscar Isaac, Robert Redford, Tom Hanks and more all boasting potential throughout the season. Indeed, the category brought a shocker in the form of Hanks being dismissed in favor of – in all likelihood – one of the actors from the year's two late-breaking contenders. It was an embarrassment of riches, and the final five are hard to argue with, to be perfectly honest. I mean, I can't speak for anyone else, but I'd be happy with any of them winning. We've likely seen the writing on the wall for over a year, however, ever since a certain project was announced for a certain actor changing the trajectory of his career.
The nominees are…
Christian Bale, “American Hustle”
Christian Bale actually put out a pair of fine performances in 2013, it's just a shame his superior work in Scott Cooper's “Out of the Furnace” wasn't the one that was remembered. Nevertheless, he offered up yet another transformative piece of work in David O. Russell's “American Hustle,” one of four cast members from the film nominated for Oscars. As good as he was in it, though, and as solid a year as he had, he feels like he's bringing up the rear in this race. All of his co-nominees have precursor support or narratives going for them where Bale is just sort of here, keeping that even keel of greatness going. Perhaps we're in an age of taking it for granted. (Check out our interview with Bale here.)
Bruce Dern, “Nebraska”
Against all odds (including sniping journalists and Oscar bloggers who thought it was insane for Paramount to chase a lead campaign, even after he WON the Cannes lead actor prize), Bruce Dern is finally a Best Actor nominee. His performance in “Nebraska” is, like a number of great pieces of work this year, deceptively simple. It's less a performance than a becoming, and the actor relished the opportunity to get under the character's skin. Behind the scenes he's had the likes of Jack Nicholson stumping for him, and plenty of goodwill built up besides. So you can bet he's landing his share of votes. It probably isn't enough to win, but the question is, which of the three most likely players is he pulling votes from? (Check out our interview with Dern here.)
Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street”
Leonardo DiCaprio turned it on at just the right moment with his “Wolf of Wall Street” campaign. During phase one, with ballots in hand, he hopped on the phone with the press, defended the film against certain rhetoric and basically just planted a flag. Along the way he picked up Golden Globe and Critics' Choice awards, though in comedy categories. And his last real opportunity to take a stand and position himself as serious competition for the win may have been at the BAFTA Awards, with the film surging at the UK box office. He wasn't able to turn the trick there, so that may be a sign that he didn't quite build up enough steam. But don't be surprised if he pulls it off after all; this is one of his greatest performances and his campaign highlighted that. (Check out our interview with DiCaprio here.)
Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”
If you're feeling like this race is ripe for a surprise and you want to predict outside the box, your best bet may be Chiwetel Ejiofor. The actor won the BAFTA prize for “12 Years a Slave” and, in many ways, he and his work in the film feel like a classic winner in this category (particularly if the film itself is set for a Best Picture victory, which it very well could be). An actor who has been toiling away in character work for years, Ejiofor hit the leading man stage with a vengeance this year and we certainly haven't heard the last of him. He may well be nominated here again in the future. But I have a hunch he'll be defined by this wonderful work for some time. (Check out our interview with Ejiofor here.)
Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”
All of that having been said, the smart money remains on Matthew McConaughey. The narrative has been written about ad nauseam by this point, but the actor completely changed the course of his career a few years ago and the “McConaissance” hit overdrive in 2013 with stellar work in “Mud,” “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “Dallas Buyers Club.” His performance in the latter as a homophobe diagnosed with HIV took him places he's never been before. He lost a ton of weight and brought a truly committed performance to the screen, one that has won him a Golden Globe, a SAG Award and a Critics' Choice prize. He's on a roll, and it just feels like his year. (Check out our interview with McConaughey here.)
Will win: Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”
Could win: Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”
Should win: Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street”
Should have been here: Oscar Isaac, “Inside Llewyn Davis”
Much as I love McConaughey and what he's done with his career, I can't help but admit I'd love to see DiCaprio take this. But again, I'd be happy with any of them winning. More importantly, it remains, to me, rather despicable that “Inside Llewyn Davis” was so nearly stiffed by the Academy, but c'est la vie. Oscar Isaac gave, to my mind, the year's best performance, but he always seemed like a longshot, even when it appeared the film itself might do better than it did. In any case, you could go a number of different ways here if you wanted to be frisky with your prediction, but if you want to play it safe, put the chip on McConaughey.
Who do you think deserves to win Best Actor this year? Vote in our poll below.
Who should have been here instead? Have your say in the comments section.
Will win: McConaughey
Could win: DiCaprio
Should win: DiCaprio
Should have been here: Joaquin Phoenix, “Her”
I hate Kris Tapley boring support to Matthew McConaughey when Chiwetel Ejiofor did a better performance. Chiwetel must wins the Oscar.
That has very little to do with my comment, but okay.
It’s also not where Tapley’s support lies. You may want to reread the article.
I love both alternatives nipping at Matthew’s hillbilly heel.
I’d throw away Dern and Bale for Phoenix and Isaac. That would make this category legendary and robust.
I still believe it would be wonderful to see Bruce Dern walk up on that stage. His simplicity in acting makes it more wonderful. He is the most moving of the list and the only one not based on a person that existed. I tend to prefer that in general. He does not really have a big scene. He just plays it as real as can be. I saw the movie twice and I can’t believe he is not the favorite to win. The fact that he’s 35 years older than his fellow nominees should come into account, especially since he plays his Woody in such a subtle way. How many times will he have such a great opportunity to win ?
Will win: Matthew McConaughey
Could win: Chiwetel Ejiofor
Should win: Chiwetel Ejiofor
Should have been here (and won): Joaquin Phoenix
I’ve only seen DiCaprio and Bale here and both were utterly fantastic, although Bale is in the better movie by far. DiCaprio gives a slightly better performance and would be my pick of the two. I will have seen Dern’s performance by tomorrow.
Should have been here: wow, where to begin? Michael B. Jordan in Fruitvale Station, Miles Teller in The Spectacular Now, Mads Mikkelsen in The Hunt, Asa Butterfield in Ender’s Game (yes, children are actors too), Ethan Hawke in Before Midnight, Tye Sheridan in Mud, Simon Pegg in The World’s End, Bradley Cooper/Ryan Gosling in The Place Beyond the Pines, Hugh Jackman in Prisoners, Chadwick Boseman in 42, and Forest Whittaker in The Butler…would ALL have been great nominees. And those are just the ones I’ve seen.
Chewie and Matthew are so very good. Either would be deserving. Frankly, although I have no interest in his movie, I wouldn’t mind DiCaprio winning either. Dern was good, although his performance wasn’t quite as memorable as his backstory. And I can’t really be too mad about Bale either, given that I’ll choose to believe his nomination is partly for “Furnace”.
So I guess I agree with Kris… I’d be happy with any of them winning.
Oh, and I forgot to mention that Hugh Jackman should be here. His performance in “Prisoners” is a perfect blend of his rage-fueled Wolverine persona, and his “I’m just an ordinary bloke” public persona.
Is True Detective going to be submitted to the Emmys as a Drama Series or a Mini-Series? If it’s Mini-Series, McConaughey is a shoo-in and could get halfway to an EGOT in the same year. If it’s Drama Series, that’s going to be a tight race between him and Cranston.
Mini series likely since it’s in similar format to American Horror Story with different characters and story per season and I’m sure HBO will not pit it against Breaking Bad’s final season
Plus I don’t think there’s any Behind the Candelabra’s out there that would be serious competition. It’s the smarter play to pretend it’s a mini-series.
Rooting for Leo but if he loses it’s Ok just for the memes which are fun!
Should have been here: Tom Hanks. The snub still stings but I bet he doesn’t really care at all that get snubbed
I actually feel Ejiofor gave a weak performance in a weak film, but I don’t begrudge him his success. They’ve all done a great job, though I feel Leonardo DiCaprio stands slightly above the rest.
I’d probably pick Tom Hanks for the win, though, if he had actually shown up here, as I expected him to.
Will win: Matthew McConaughey
Should win: Leonardo DiCaprio
Should have been here: Tom Hanks
Will win: McConaughey
Could win: DiCaprio
Should win: Ejiofor
Should have been here because he gave the single best performance of the year: Joaquin Phoenix
Will win: McConaughey
Could win: Ejiofor / DiCaprio
Should win: DiCaprio / Ejiofor
Deserved a nod: Phoenix
Will win: McConaughey
Could win: Ejiofor / DiCaprio
Should win: DiCaprio / Ejiofor
Deserved a nod: Phoenix
Leo can’t win! I don’t want the Leo/Oscar meme to end.