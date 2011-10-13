Oscarweb Round-up: Will Czech entry ‘Alois Nebel’ qualify as animated and boost the field?

You snooze you lose. I’ve been meaning to make note of Czech foreign film entry “Alois Nebel” for some time, as it is also an animated film that could figure into the animated feature race. Well Steve Pond has confirmed that the film will be submitted in both categories, though there is still the question of whether the film will be deemed eligible or not due to the use of roto-scoping. If it is, it could help push the number of eligible contenders to 16, which would yield a slate of five nominees this year. [The Odds]

Let’s see what else is going on in the Oscarweb today…

Check out an exclusive clip from the Emily Watson-starrer “Oranges and Sunshine.” [24 Frames]

With “The Tree of Life” hitting DVD and Blu-ray, Jordana Zakarin chats with star Jessica Chastain about her experience on the film. [Huffington Post]

Leah Rosen sits down with “Martha Marcy May Marlene” star Elizabeth Olsen. [New York Times]

Alexander Payne is looking to put together a massively impressive cast for his film “Nebraska,” including Gene Hackman, who he’ll have to lure out of retirement. [Vulture]

Nathaniel Rogers writes up the year’s breakthrough performers. [The Film Experience]

The Weinstein Company has moved “My Week with Marilyn” back a few weeks to Thanksgiving. [Deadline]

Scott Feinberg talks to “The Skin I Live In” director Pedro Almodovar. [The Race]

David Poland, meanwhile, talks to actors Antonio Banderas and Elena Anaya about the film. [The Hot Blog]

Jeff Wells lets Strand Releasing have it for not having deep pockets to strongly promote one of his favorites, “Tyrannosaur,” and Olivia Colman’s performance therein, for Oscar. [Hollywood Elsewhere]