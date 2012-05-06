Outkast’s Andre 3000 to star as Jimi Hendrix in new biopic

Andre 3000 has landed a dream role for his latest acting gig.

The Outkast rapper, who goes by his birth name Andre Benjamin as a thesp, will star as Jimi Hendrix in a new biopic about the legendary guitar player that’s set to begin shooting in Ireland later this month. Titled “All Is By My Side”, the movie will be written and directed by novelist and screenwriter John Ridley, who most recently scripted the Tuskegee Airmen film “Red Tails” starring Cuba Gooding, Jr. and Terrence Howard.

News that the film was moving into the production phase was broken by IFTN.ie, though rumors of Benjamin’s attachment to a Hendrix biopic have been circulating for years.

“All Is By My Side” will focus on the period during which Hendrix recorded his 1967 debut album “Are You Experienced”, which is generally considered one of the greatest rock albums ever produced. Production is scheduled to last six weeks in both Dublin and Wicklow, Ireland.

Benjamin’s previous acting credits include starring or supporting parts in “Be Cool” opposite John Travolta and Uma Thurman, “Four Brothers” with Mark Wahlberg, the 2006 Prohibition-era musical “Idlewild” and “Semi-Pro” co-starring Will Ferrell. He’s also an experienced guitar player, which should help with the technical aspects of the Hendrix role.

Have you seen Andre 3000 in his previous films? Do you think he has the chops needed to play such a legendary figure? Sound off in the comments!