Outkast’s Andre 3000 to star as Jimi Hendrix in new biopic

#Andre 3000 #Outkast
05.07.12 6 years ago 3 Comments

Andre 3000 has landed a dream role for his latest acting gig.

The Outkast rapper, who goes by his birth name Andre Benjamin as a thesp, will star as Jimi Hendrix in a new biopic about the legendary guitar player that’s set to begin shooting in Ireland later this month. Titled “All Is By My Side”, the movie will be written and directed by novelist and screenwriter John Ridley, who most recently scripted the Tuskegee Airmen film “Red Tails” starring Cuba Gooding, Jr. and Terrence Howard.

News that the film was moving into the production phase was broken by IFTN.ie, though rumors of Benjamin’s attachment to a Hendrix biopic have been circulating for years.

“All Is By My Side” will focus on the period during which Hendrix recorded his 1967 debut album “Are You Experienced”, which is generally considered one of the greatest rock albums ever produced. Production is scheduled to last six weeks in both Dublin and Wicklow, Ireland.

Benjamin’s previous acting credits include starring or supporting parts in “Be Cool” opposite John Travolta and Uma Thurman, “Four Brothers” with Mark Wahlberg, the 2006 Prohibition-era musical “Idlewild” and “Semi-Pro” co-starring Will Ferrell. He’s also an experienced guitar player, which should help with the technical aspects of the Hendrix role.

Have you seen Andre 3000 in his previous films? Do you think he has the chops needed to play such a legendary figure? Sound off in the comments!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Andre 3000#Outkast
TAGSALL IS BY MY SIDEANDRE 3000IRELANDjimi hendrixJimi Hendrix biopicJOHN RIDLEYOutkast

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP