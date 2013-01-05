OWN schedules Tyler Perry duo, orders four originals

Matt Sayles/AP

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network has set premiere dates for its first original scripted shows, two offerings from Tyler Perry.

The cable network also announced on Saturday (January 5) that it has picked up a quartet of originals.

Both the one-hour drama “The Haves and the Have Nots” and the half-hour comedy “Love they Neighbor” will premiere on Wednesday, May 29. Both shows will be written, directed and produced by Tyler Perry, but neither show actually has a cast thus far. Stay tuned.

Up first among the newly ordered unscripted shows is “Blackboard Wars,” focusing on a New Orleans public high school, which will premiere in March. OWN also ordered “Golden Sisters,” starring Mary, Josie and Teresa, who achieved fame when a video of them watching a sex tape went viral. “Raising Whitley” focuses on comedienne Kym Whitley. And “Dogfellas” is based around mobster-turned-dog groomer James “Head” Guiliani.

“All of these new programs reflect the best of the human spirit. From the funny to the dramatic, we are always shooting for to-the-bone real,” blurbs Sheri Salata, president, OWN. “Whether it”s Oprah”s in-depth conversations with celebrities and newsmakers, or our new scripted programming from TylerPerry, the people and characters in these shows share experiences and life stories in relatable and authentic ways.”

OWN’s 2013 will also feature the returns of “Oprah”s Master Class,” “Oprah: Where Are They Now?,” “Oprah”s Next Chapter” and “Iyanla: Fix My Life.”

Adds OWN President Erik Logan, “2012 has been a great year for OWN. We”ve established a foundation of original programming, have seen solid ratings growth, and we are optimisticabout our new slate of shows for 2013.”