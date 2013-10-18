Ozzy Osbourne leads Black Sabbath in new ‘Loner’ video: Watch

For Black Sabbath fans who missed the newly-reunited metal gods on their recent U.S. tour, the band has released the next best thing — a video for their track “Loner” featuring footage from the Australian leg of ther tour.

Despite the track’s name, the video brings viewers to the one place where they’ll feel like anything but a loner — at a massive Sabbath concert. After the video, your mom will pick you up in the parking lot at 11:15 sharp. Don’t do drugs!

It also takes a peek backstage, as Ozzy and his bandmates mingle with fans and sign autographs, Geezer Butler shows off his huge collection of basses and fans generally go crazy and act like it’s 1973 allover again.

Watch it here:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Loner” is included on their most recent album “13,” which was Ozzy’s first studio album with the group since 1978’s “Never Say Die!”



A live DVD, “Black Sabbath: Live…Gathered in Their Masses” and an accompanying live CD will be released on November 25. Both sets will include live recordings of classic slabs o’ Sabbath such as “Paranoid,” ‘War Pigs,” “NIB,” “Iron Man,” “Sabbath Bloody Sabbath” and “Loner”

Black Sabbath are currently playing South America and will head back to Europe in November and December.