Image Comics

Stranger Things 3 captivated Fourth of July weekend streamers to a massive degree, though no one’s exactly sure how many eyeballs finished the season in one swift binge. Netflix claims through its own secretive data that about 40 million people started to watch the season, and at least 18 million accounts finished the whole thing. Regardless of how the final numbers shake out, it’s clear that there’s a ton of interest in the 1980s-set fantasy series, and Amazon’s now planning to enthrall that same audience.

Deadline reports that “a competitive situation” went down to land the rights to adapt Paper Girls from Brian K. Vaughan’s celebrated graphic novel. Amazon won the battle, so Prime viewers will be able to wrap themselves up in the late-1980s-set story of four paper delivery girls who find themselves swept up in a war between time-travelers. It sounds, familiar, right? But more badass:

The series follows four young girls who, while out delivering papers on the morning after Halloween in 1988, become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travelers, sending them on an adventure through time that will save the world. As they travel between our present, the past, and the future — they encounter future versions of themselves and now must choose to embrace or reject their fate.

Paper Girls will also focus heavily on friendship and how these girls transform into tough women in an epic journey through time. Yes, another use of the word “epic” is going down at Amazon while they pour money into Lord of the Rings series (after going to amazing lengths to prevent spoilers). And Netflix will soon have its own epic journey coming with The Dark Crystal. Hey, the streaming wars might be exhausting for all who are witnessing the spectacle, but at least viewers are selectively reaping the benefits of too much TV.

(Via Deadline)