Paramount confirms ‘Star Trek Into Darkness’ as official sequel title

Next spring, “Star Trek” fans will be plunged “Into Darkness.”

Paramount has confirmed “Star Trek Into Darkness” as the official title of J.J. Abrams’ upcoming sequel, corroborating the rumor that broke late last week. The long-awaited follow-up will see the return of stars Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldana, Anton Yelchin, Simon Pegg and John Cho, while Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock”), Alice Eve (“Men in Black 3”), Noel Clarke (“Doctor Who”) and Peter Weller (“Robocop”) are among the new faces in the cast.

The sequel is currently in post-production.

“Star Trek Into Darkness” is slated for release on May 17, 2013.