Paramount confirms ‘Star Trek Into Darkness’ as official sequel title

Next spring, “Star Trek” fans will be plunged “Into Darkness.”
Paramount has confirmed “Star Trek Into Darkness” as the official title of J.J. Abrams’ upcoming sequel, corroborating the rumor that broke late last week. The long-awaited follow-up will see the return of stars Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldana, Anton Yelchin, Simon Pegg and John Cho, while Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock”), Alice Eve (“Men in Black 3”), Noel Clarke (“Doctor Who”) and Peter Weller (“Robocop”) are among the new faces in the cast.
The sequel is currently in post-production.
Do you like the official new title?
“Star Trek Into Darkness” is slated for release on May 17, 2013.
¸Not a fan of the title.
They could call it “Star Trek: Toejam Football,” and I’d watch. I might wait for DVD, but I’d watch. I’m a Trekkie. It’s not optional.
That doesn’t mean I won’t criticize if it I don’t enjoy it. Insurrection and Nemesis were absolutely awful films, I’ll never watch either again, and I’ll never own them. But I did watch them. And I’ll watch this. (Besides, Benedict Cumberbatch is the villain… I’d watch him read the phone book at this point.)
It reminds me of an old War song, which I hope they will play on the soundtrack. Hey, War could have existed in this alternate universe!
I’m thinking that’s what the title is referring to. That because the timeline has changed we are venturing into the unknown ( the darkness).
that is one of the most ridiculous and stupid titles next to Dark of the Moon. I bet you anything it was more Paramount that name that title than JJ Abrams
I have a feeling Abrams has more pull than that with Paramount at this point…if he didn’t like the title I doubt he would’ve been forced to go along with it.
It’s a horrible title on just about every level. I know they really wanted to avoid a colon, but that attempt at sort of making it into a sentence just leads me to read it more-or-less as “Star: Trek Into Darkness”
I love the title Into Darkness, Star Trek rocks!