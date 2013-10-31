Paris is Miley is Lil Kim: 10 celebrities who dressed as other celebrities for Halloween

#Drake #Kanye West #Justin Bieber #Miley Cyrus
10.31.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Dressing up as a celebrity has always been a popular Halloween choice for the non-famous layman. There’s absolutely nothing weird about your roommate donning a Ke$ha or a Gaga costume. But when someone who’s already a celebrity dresses as another celebrity? Well, that’s just an ouroboros of fame that confuses the order or things.

This year, there are tons of famous people dressed up as other famous people, including several Mileys and Miley’s own turn as late-90s Lil’ Kim.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drake#Kanye West#Justin Bieber#Miley Cyrus
TAGScelebrity HalloweencostumeDrakeellen degeneresJOHNNY KNOXVILLEJustin BieberKanye WestLIL KIMmatt lauerMiley CyrusNicki MnajNINA DOBREVparis hiltonSELENA GOMEZ

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP