Patrick Stewart knows ‘nothing’ about his return to ‘X-Men’

#Patrick Stewart
12.05.12 6 years ago

When “X-Men: Days of Future Past” director Bryan Singer announced that “X-Men” vets Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart are officially coming back for the upcoming film, it apparently came as news to Stewart.

“Bryan let the cat out of the bag on Twitter, and it included announcing that Sir Ian and myself were going to be in this movie,” he told EW, adding, “I know nothing about this project. And I’m hoping that might change in the future.”

Stewart, who played Professor Xavier in the first three “X-Men” films (two of which Singer directed), explained that he is most definitely interested, but isn’t officially on the “Future Past” team yet.

“I don’t know that we’re doing it,” Stewart continued, somewhat cryptically. “I have not signed a contract yet. I know there is a project in development, but we have no dates. No detailed casting. Thrilled to hear that my dear friend and colleague Ian McKellen is on board, but I’m sorry, you know, you need to understand, I’m not being cute. I know nothing.”

Previously, the former “Star Trek: The Next Generation” actor hinted about returning to the franchise. McKellen is reportedly excited to re-join the mutant movie series. Hugh Jackman is also in talks to once again appear as Wolverine.  
 

“X Men: Days Of Future Past” follows “X-Men: First Class” and takes place in two time periods. It will also star James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence. 

It will begin filming in early 2013, and is scheduled to be released July 18, 2014. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Patrick Stewart
TAGSBryan SingerDays of Future PastPATRICK STEWARTxmen

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP